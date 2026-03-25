Aboard ULYSSIA, the World’s Most Exclusive Residential Yacht

The Experience: ULYSSIA is a groundbreaking 323-meter residential superyacht designed by Espen Øino and built by MEYER YACHTS. As the world’s most exclusive residential yacht, it features 122 private luxury yacht residences and a 1,900-square-meter Chenot wellness facility. Combining sustainable hybrid propulsion with a global itinerary that includes iconic cities and remote expeditions.
True luxury is not merely about where you go, but how effortlessly you arrive. Imagine the thrill of crossing the Drake Passage or gliding through the electric, light-drenched skyline of Tokyo Bay while your daily rituals remain undisturbed and every comfort of home travels with you. This is the promise of ULYSSIA, an ambitious new residential yacht designed to carry its residents to the farthest corners of the planet without ever asking them to leave the familiarity of their own front door.
On this remarkable vessel, the world becomes your neighborhood. One month may find you anchored in the chic ports of the Mediterranean, the next navigating the icebound horizons of Antarctica. Yet wherever the journey leads, the essence of home remains perfectly intact.
This 323-meter masterpiece is not a cruise ship or a temporary charter; it is a new standard of living. Envisioned by Swiss entrepreneur Frank Binder, the project has emerged as the definitive ULYSSIA residential yacht, a sanctuary where the concept of home is no longer tethered to a single piece of earth but floats across the world’s oceans.
Unlike traditional vessels, ULYSSIA is defined by a rigorous framework of three essential components that bring its pioneering concept to life.
A Curated Community: The Fellowship of Exploration
The foundation of ULYSSIA is a vibrant collective of open-minded individuals who share a common desire for discovery; adventurers who view the globe as their shared backyard.
The Resident Experience: The Luxury of a Familiar Face
Recognizing that a home is only as exceptional as its people, ULYSSIA has reimagined the maritime crew dynamic by prioritizing the welfare of its team. The vessel will be the first of its kind to provide private, single-occupancy accommodations for every staff member, from the culinary team to the captain, ensuring a standard of living that attracts the world's most elite talent.
Exceptional Programming: The Luxury of Deep Immersion
Travel aboard ULYSSIA is defined by a commitment to the luxury of time, replacing the frantic pace of typical cruising with profound, immersive experiences. When ULYSSIA visits Japan, the community may remain for a full month, allowing for a level of cultural education that is impossible to achieve in a hurried afternoon. Before arrival residents are educated by visiting experts in areas, such as art, archaeology, finance, and government, ensuring that every expedition is grounded in a deep understanding of the region’s history and future trends.
The interior of ULYSSIA is a sophisticated extension of its residential philosophy, where every square meter is designed to foster a deep connection to the sea and a permanent sense of belonging. Curated by lead designer Francesca Muzio of FM Architettura, the public spaces are envisioned as intimate, welcoming salons that mirror the warmth of a private home. To achieve this, the design integrates the meticulous skill of over 200 Italian artisans, bringing bespoke craftsmanship and hand-finished details into every common area.
To suit various global lifestyles, the 122 private residences range from elegant 110-square-meter floor plans to sprawling 953-square-meter residences, available in configurations of one to six bedrooms. These homes are defined by spacious reception rooms designed for entertaining, open-plan gourmet kitchens, and private terraces that offer uninterrupted, breathtaking sea views. For those traveling with larger groups, ULYSSIA even offers family duplexes.
Every home is delivered finished to a five-star luxury hotel specification, ensuring an established baseline of exceptional quality from day one. For a deeper level of personalization, the ship’s framework allows you to appoint your own design team or collaborate with world-class partners to tailor the internal architecture and finishings to your exact aesthetic.
In a world where health is the ultimate currency, luxury living at sea must be supported by more than just a spa. ULYSSIA has established a landmark partnership with Chenot, the world’s leader in preventative health, to operate a dual-level, 1,900-square-meter medical and wellness facility. This is the maritime headquarters for the Chenot Method, a protocol honed over five decades to future-proof the body against the effects of aging.
As Dr. George Gaitanos, Chenot’s Chief Operating and Scientific Officer, explains: "Health isn't just about managing problems, it's about fostering positive emotions and creating experiences that maximize wellbeing every day". Residents have access to state-of-the-art diagnostics, specialized medical care, and world-renowned health programs, all integrated into their daily routine.
The depth of discovery aboard ULYSSIA is facilitated by a landmark partnership with EYOS Expeditions. With decades of expertise in navigating the planet’s most inaccessible reaches, EYOS works alongside the community to craft journeys that go far beyond traditional travel. This is exploration as a high art, designed for those who seek a front-row seat to the world’s most profound wonders.
Whether it is navigating the pristine, icebound cathedrals of Antarctica or embarking on a deep cultural immersion through Rio de Janeiro, every excursion is designed to leave a lasting impression. These are authentic, expertly curated adventures into the heart of a destination. Residents can experience the world from every angle, whether flightseeing over remote archipelagos on the onboard helicopters or exploring the mysteries of the deep in one of the two Triton submersibles.
A project of this scale carries an inherent responsibility to the environment. ULYSSIA is being constructed with the goal of being the most sustainable yacht ever built at the time of its delivery. The ship utilizes a hybrid propulsion system with methanol as the primary fuel, alongside energy recovery systems and advanced hull designs to maximize recycling and minimize its carbon footprint.
This commitment to the planet extends to the community's philanthropic efforts as well. "Philanthropy is at the core of our company's values," notes CEO Alain Gruber. Through dedicated initiatives, residents can contribute to local marine conservation and cultural preservation in the remote areas they visit, ensuring ULYSSIA leaves a positive legacy in every port.
Life on board is supported by a 2-to-1 crew-to-resident ratio, ensuring exceptional service becomes a staple of the lifestyle and the amenities are a testament to the life without boundaries philosophy:
Culinary Excellence: Seven restaurants, several bars, and a signature wine cellar are complemented by a gourmet market featuring local foods from the places being visited.
Athletic & Social Life: Residents have access to a 600m jogging track, indoor padel tennis and pickleball courts, a golf simulator, and an art studio.
Maritime Exploration: The onboard marina and dive center are equipped with four luxury tender boats and two Triton submersibles.
Global Access: Aviation partner VistaJet provides residents with a global fleet of jets, while two onboard helicopters facilitate swift transit and epic adventures.
For families, ULYSSIA offers a sophisticated youth program that blends academic support with immersive exploration in marine science and arts. It is an environment where children grow up with the world as their classroom, balanced by the safety of former Special Forces security professionals and a robust multi-layered protection system.
ULYSSIA represents more than just luxury yacht residences; it is a movement toward a more conscious, connected, and healthy way of life. By combining the elegance of a private yacht with the permanence of a home and the precision of medical science, it offers a lifestyle that has, until now, been impossible to achieve. For the community that will call it home, the horizon is no longer a destination, it is a beginning. Delivery is expected in 2030, marking the dawn of a new era in ocean living.
Discover the World from the Comfort of Home
A limited number of these extraordinary residences remain available for those who seek to redefine their global footprint. To explore the possibilities of a life lived without boundaries or to learn more about the inaugural 2030 journey, visit ulyssia.com and discover a new perspective on the world.
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