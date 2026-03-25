Aboard ULYSSIA, the World’s Most Exclusive Residential Yacht

ULYSSIA represents more than just luxury yacht residences; it is a movement toward a more conscious, connected, and healthy way of life. By combining the elegance of a private yacht with the permanence of a home and the precision of medical science, it offers a lifestyle that has, until now, been impossible to achieve. For the community that will call it home, the horizon is no longer a destination, it is a beginning. Delivery is expected in 2030, marking the dawn of a new era in ocean living.