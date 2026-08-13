Where to Stay in Jamaica for the Ultimate Luxury Beach Escape

Half Moon is one of Jamaica’s best options when you want plenty of space and a lot to do in one place. The resort spans 400 acres with two miles of beachfront, and accommodations range from rooms and suites to five-, six-, and seven-bedroom villas. There is golf, horseback riding, water sports, a spa, and plenty of dining, so it works especially well for families and larger groups. Eclipse at half Moon Bay is a great option with 57 spacious accommodations, an infinity pool, restaurants, bars, and a natural swimming cove. The Villas at Half Moon are a great option for families or larger groups who need space to spread out.