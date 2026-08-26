Why Antigua Might Be the Caribbean’s Most Romantic Island

A

It can be, particularly if you have at least a week in Antigua and want to see somewhere much quieter and less developed. Barbuda is known for its long beaches, pale pink sand, and enormous frigatebird colony, and the island feels dramatically different from Antigua.

The main consideration is travel time. Ferry journeys can take several hours round trip and the water can occasionally be rough, so a Barbuda day trip takes up most of the day. For a five-night Antigua trip, I would probably stay on Antigua. For seven nights or longer, Barbuda becomes much easier to justify.