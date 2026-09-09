Inside South Bank's New Era of Waterfront Luxury Travel in Turks and Caicos

At a Glance
Turks and Caicos has no shortage of beautiful places to stay. The more interesting question is what a resort does with that beauty once you arrive. At South Bank, Grace Bay Resorts has built its answer around the water itself. The 31-acre residential resort and marina on the southern shoreline of Providenciales deliberately trades the conventional hotel rhythm for something more private, spacious and self-directed.
Rather than funneling the guest experience through a single tower, lobby or central pool, South Bank unfolds across distinct waterfront neighborhoods where villas function more like private homes and the surrounding resort becomes an extension of them. Guests can wake beside a tranquil lagoon, step outside for non-motorized water sports, head to the spa or racquet courts, explore by bicycle or golf cart, or simply remain ensconced in their villa and allow the day to unfold at its own pace. With the Arc neighborhood opening this December and a new Family Club already in place, the resort is entering its next chapter.
That sense of autonomy is poised to become even more expansive. South Bank is preparing for the debut of Arc, its newest beachfront neighborhood created in collaboration with architect Piero Lissoni, while the recently launched Family Club adds another dimension for travelers with children.
As Nikheel Advani, COO and Co-Founder of Grace Bay Resorts, explained during my exclusive interview, "We are especially excited about the debut of Arc, our newest beachfront neighborhood designed in collaboration with renowned architect Piero Lissoni, opening later this year. Arc represents a new chapter for South Bank, blending striking architecture, thoughtful design, and luxury amenities in a way that further enhances the guest experience. We're also proud of the recent launch of our Family Club, which offers complimentary and concierge-arranged experiences designed specifically for families traveling with children."
The additions build upon a philosophy that has been part of South Bank since its inception. The vision, Advani says, was a waterfront resort "where guests experience the Caribbean as more than just a destination and instead experience it as a way of life." He describes the design as biophilic, blending indoor and outdoor spaces while embracing the natural setting of the island. "From the amenities, one-of-a-kind manmade lagoon, picturesque beachfront, and marina to the waterfront residences, every element encourages guests to slow down, connect with the water, and enjoy a coastal lifestyle."
Indeed, that relationship with the water is not incidental to the resort's architecture. As Advani emphasizes, "Connection to the water has been at the heart of South Bank's design from the very beginning. Whether it's our tranquil man-made lagoon, full-service marina, secluded beaches, or direct access to the open ocean, guests are never far from the water. Every neighborhood was intentionally designed to celebrate Turks and Caicos' natural beauty while creating opportunities for relaxation and exploration."
Each of those neighborhoods delivers its own interpretation of the concept. "Each neighborhood offers a unique experience tailored to different travel styles," Advani explains. "The Ocean Estates are ideal for larger families and groups seeking expansive oceanfront residences with sweeping Caribbean views. The Lagoon Villas overlook our one-of-a-kind swimmable lagoon, making them especially appealing for families with young children looking for calm, protected waters, as well as offering private pools and complimentary butler service. The Boat Houses offer spacious townhouse-style accommodations that are perfect for mid-sized groups who appreciate direct marina access." Completing the collection later this year is Arc, with private pools or Jacuzzis for many residences, indoor-outdoor living, dedicated amenities for Arc guests, a fully serviced beach and two distinctive dining concepts.
For larger parties, Advani notes that Ocean Estate Villas can accommodate up to 14 guests, while the Boathouses accommodate between two and six depending on bedroom count. Arc, opening this December, will extend the spectrum from studio suites through five-bedroom penthouses. "There is a perfect villa style for every type of group at South Bank."
My own stay centered on a three-bedroom Lagoon Villa, a two-story, 2,968-square-foot residence with three ensuite bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a full kitchen, private pool and direct lagoon access. Sleeping up to six, the villa includes daily housekeeping and turndown service, dedicated butler service, a washer and dryer, expansive indoor and outdoor gathering areas and complimentary non-motorized water sports. The practical effect is considerable. Families and groups retain the privacy and functionality of a vacation home without relinquishing the service or amenities of a luxury resort.
"From the early design stages, the vision for the Lagoon Villas, as well as all the villa-style accommodations at South Bank, was to create a true luxury waterfront home rather than simply a larger hotel suite," Advani says. "The three-bedroom villa spans two stories and was thoughtfully designed with expansive indoor-outdoor living areas, a full residential-style kitchen, private ensuite bedrooms, and its own pool, giving guests the space and comfort of a private residence. At the same time, guests enjoy all the benefits of a luxury resort experience, including dedicated butler service, daily housekeeping, and access to South Bank's amenities including dining experiences, the Spa at South Bank, family club, the South Bank Marina, and more. It is the combination of privacy, independence, and personalized service that really defines the South Bank experience."
The villa's design also changes the cadence of a vacation. "The Lagoon Villas' biophilic design and positioning alongside the lagoon encourages guests to enjoy a slower, more personalized vacation itinerary," Advani notes. "Rather than planning each day around a hotel schedule, guests staying at one of these villas are able to create experiences, with the help of your own butler, that truly feel their own. South Bank features Turks and Caicos' first ever man-made lagoon, bringing a unique twist to luxury waterfront vacationing. Guests can step outside and immediately enjoy the calm waters with complimentary non-motorized water sports. The spacious layout gives all guests room to spend time together without ever feeling crowded. For an even more private outdoor experience, the private pool, fully equipped kitchen and outdoor living space, with optional private chef services, make it easy to never leave the villa. For those who'd like to dine out, Lua Beach House is conveniently steps away from the villa's doorstep."
Butler service further closes the gap between residential independence and resort-level care. "At South Bank, butler services are highly personal and intuitive. While a traditional concierge typically helps guests plan activities or make reservations, the butler becomes an extension of the villa experience, helping ensure every stay unfolds smoothly from arrival through departure," Advani explains. "Whether coordinating dining reservations, arranging in-villa experiences, assisting with booking excursions, or simply helping to steam a wrinkly pair of trousers, the butlers at South Bank allow guests to focus entirely on enjoying their time together. Plus, the butlers strive to include small surprises to make a stay feel special. With many guests traveling as larger family or group units, having a dedicated point of contact creates an effortless experience where every detail feels thoughtfully handled while still preserving the privacy and comfort of a private residence."
That versatility naturally attracts different configurations of travelers. "One of the greatest strengths of the Lagoon Villa accommodations is its versatility. We see multigenerational families celebrating milestone vacations, couples traveling together who want shared gathering spaces without sacrificing privacy, and groups of friends looking for a luxury escape that's both social and relaxing," Advani says. "Each bedroom features its own ensuite bathroom, while the generous common areas allow everyone to come together comfortably. Parents appreciate the calm swimming lagoon and spacious layout for younger children, while adults enjoy the privacy, outdoor entertaining areas, and easy access to the water."
Lua Beach House supplies a natural social counterpart to that residential privacy. Positioned beside the lagoon, the restaurant transitions from breakfast through lunch, cocktails and dinner, pairing its waterfront, open-air atmosphere with cuisine informed by destinations well beyond the Caribbean. "The vision for Lua Beach House's culinary offering was to celebrate the spirit of travel while remaining deeply connected to its setting in Turks and Caicos," Advani explains. "Rather than focusing on a single regional cuisine, our culinary team drew inspiration from coastal destinations around the world, where fresh seafood, fresh produce, and open-fire cooking are central to the dining culture. In addition, South Bank works with chefs from all over the world, and their individual cultural flavors shine throughout Lua's menu. What ties everything together is the fresh, locally inspired ingredients and a relaxed island environment. You'll find globally influenced dishes sitting comfortably alongside fresh local seafood and tropical flavors, creating a menu that feels both internationally inspired while remaining rooted in the beauty and lifestyle of Turks and Caicos."
Atmosphere is equally integral to Lua's appeal, and Advani says that was intentional. "At Lua Beach House, every dinner feels like an experience rather than simply a meal. The restaurant was designed to embrace its waterfront setting, allowing guests to dine in an open-air environment where the lagoon, ocean breezes, and natural surroundings become part of the evening."
Breakfast spans freshly baked pastries, classic favorites and great coffee alongside lighter, nutrient-rich choices, while Lua's wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas bring a deliberately casual note to a serious culinary program. "It was our plan for Lua Beach House to never feel overly formal," Advani says. "While the culinary program is ambitious, we wanted the overall experience to remain welcoming, relaxed and reflective of the way people naturally gather, especially in a waterfront setting. The wood-fired pizzas are a perfect example, they're crafted with the same attention to quality and technique as every dish on Lua's traditional menu, but they encourage a casual, shared style of dining that is ideal after a day on the water or for families and groups enjoying the evening together. Paired with handcrafted cocktails, guests can easily transition from a leisurely lunch to sunset drinks and then into dinner without ever feeling the need to venture elsewhere for a meal."
Ultimately, South Bank's proposition is not merely more space or more amenities, but the freedom to determine how much resort structure one actually wants. Advani frames that evolution succinctly: "Today's luxury traveler is seeking more than just beautiful accommodations. They're looking for meaningful, personalized experiences that create lasting memories. Luxury is no longer defined solely by where you stay, it's about how a destination makes you feel." At South Bank, he says, that means exceptional service, thoughtfully arranged experiences, distinctive culinary concepts and connections that guests cannot replicate elsewhere.
That ethos is supported by Grace Bay Resorts' broader island portfolio, which also includes Grace Bay Club on Grace Bay Beach and the Mediterranean-inspired Rock House on the island's north shore, each offering a distinct experience while sharing a commitment to quality hospitality and personalized service.
Perhaps the quality Advani himself finds most compelling is also the simplest. "One of my favorite aspects of South Bank is that you're never far from the water. Whether you're enjoying lunch at Lua Beach House overlooking the lagoon, sipping cocktails at Island Bar as the sun sets, or simply strolling through our waterfront neighborhoods, there's a constant connection to the natural beauty of Turks and Caicos. The South Bank team's commitment to providing exemplary service is truly special. This sense of place and community is what sets South Bank apart from the rest."
As Arc and the Family Club usher the resort into its next phase, that connection remains the through line. South Bank gives travelers the infrastructure to do almost everything, along with something increasingly valuable in luxury travel: enough privacy, space and autonomy to choose to do very little at all.
RESIDENT was hosted by South Bank for the purposes of this review. Opinions are the writer's own.
For more information, visit South Bank.
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