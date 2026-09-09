Inside South Bank's New Era of Waterfront Luxury Travel in Turks and Caicos

The villa's design also changes the cadence of a vacation. "The Lagoon Villas' biophilic design and positioning alongside the lagoon encourages guests to enjoy a slower, more personalized vacation itinerary," Advani notes. "Rather than planning each day around a hotel schedule, guests staying at one of these villas are able to create experiences, with the help of your own butler, that truly feel their own. South Bank features Turks and Caicos' first ever man-made lagoon, bringing a unique twist to luxury waterfront vacationing. Guests can step outside and immediately enjoy the calm waters with complimentary non-motorized water sports. The spacious layout gives all guests room to spend time together without ever feeling crowded. For an even more private outdoor experience, the private pool, fully equipped kitchen and outdoor living space, with optional private chef services, make it easy to never leave the villa. For those who'd like to dine out, Lua Beach House is conveniently steps away from the villa's doorstep."