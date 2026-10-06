At a Glance
This guide includes a paid partnership with Billionaire Concierge. RESIDENT selected, researched and wrote every entry.
The best luxury concierge service in 2026 depends on which model fits the way you live. A family that moves between three homes and two time zones needs a manager who already knows the household. A traveler planning one summer in Saint-Tropez needs a fixer with tables and boats on call. A cardholder at a private bank may already have a concierge through that relationship. This edition sorts the leading firms by model so the choice starts with the right question.
The client base behind these firms has never been larger. Altrata's World Ultra Wealth Report 2026 counted 556,850 ultra-high-net-worth individuals worldwide in 2025, an all-time high, spending an estimated $282 billion a year on luxury goods and services. Bain & Company and Altagamma reported in June that consumer sentiment toward experiences is outgrowing tangible goods by 1.5 times so far in 2026.
Entries draw on each firm's own published information and materials, reviewed in October 2026. Firms appear in no order of preference within each section.
These firms limit membership on purpose. The promise is one person who knows you, backed by a team, rather than a call center that can do anything for anyone.
Best for independent, relationship-led private lifestyle management
Billionaire Concierge has provided private global concierge and lifestyle management for more than a decade under the line Independent by Principle, Private by Design. Every member works with one Dedicated Lifestyle Manager, supported by a Private Lifestyle Team that handles research, sourcing, comparisons and coordination behind the scenes. The member deals with one person from the first request through to completion.
The firm accepts no supplier commissions and applies no mark-ups to third-party services, so recommendations rest on the member's requirements alone. Membership is deliberately limited to preserve personal attention and responsiveness. Applications are personally reviewed, and acceptance is subject to availability. Requests are unmetered, with no hourly allowance or request quota, and support runs 24/7/365 across time zones.
“Concierge used to be about booking travel, and then it became about access. Today, the real luxury is peace of mind. Clients want to know that someone understands the bigger picture, has everything under control and, when something changes or goes wrong, will take responsibility and deal with it.”
Director, Billionaire Concierge
Coverage spans travel, hotels and villas, private aviation, yachting, dining, sporting and cultural events, privileged access, specialist sourcing, transport and security, relocation and property. The team works directly with members or alongside family offices, executive assistants and existing private staff. Its highest tier, BC Private, assigns a 1:1 Dedicated Lifestyle Manager exclusively to one membership and is available by invitation, referral or private application only.
Best for a high ratio of managers to members
Founded in London in 2012 by Stuart McNeill, who previously worked on American Express Centurion, Knightsbridge Circle hand-picks its members and assigns four of them to each personal manager. In November 2025 the firm partnered with Regent Seven Seas Cruises to provide its concierge service to guests in the line's Regent Suites.
Best for London members who want a social calendar with their service
Tim Badham, a former Merrill Lynch banker, started Innerplace in Spitalfields more than 20 years ago, and it still runs like a members' club. Members are assigned dedicated lifestyle managers, and the firm hosts regular members' events. Tiers include an international Red Membership, a London Lifestyle Membership and corporate options.
Best for families who want lifestyle support run like an office
The Fixer describes itself as the first Lifestyle Family Office, serving private clients and family offices from London with local presence in the UAE, the United States and Italy. Its scope reaches past travel and events into health and wellbeing, learning and branded residences, and it keeps its membership and partner network intentionally tight.
Best for North American members who want a boutique scale
Founded in Montreal in 2007 by Steve Edo, Pure Entertainment Group calls itself boutique by design. Private membership runs across four tiers, from Essential to Bespoke, with corporate membership alongside, and the firm limits the number of members it takes. It is an affiliate of Admiral Travel International.
Best for travel planned like a private office
Anthony and Elaine Lassman founded Nota Bene Global in London in 2005 as a private travel office with selective, invitation-based admission. Members work with a small team of personal travel assistants, and an Africa division runs through the family's Another Africa operation.
These firms are built for reach: a large supplier book, seasonal coverage in the places the calendar revolves around, and the ability to produce an event or charter at short notice.
Best for global reach under one brand
Founded in London in 2000, Quintessentially grew into one of the largest names in the category, with offices across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas. It offers private and corporate membership and runs separate events and education businesses alongside the concierge.
Best for villa and charter planning in the Caribbean and Mediterranean
London-based NCG Experience, founded in 2020 and led by CEO Antonella D'Angelo, works from a portfolio of more than 500 yachts, 3,000 jets and 3,000 villas. Its strongest ground is St. Barts, Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, the Italian coast, Ibiza, Saint-Tropez and Greece.
Best on the ground in Bali and Indonesia
The LOV Angels runs tailor-made travel and local concierge across Bali and the wider archipelago: villa bookings, VIP airport assistance, private aviation, yacht charters and events, with a members' club for returning clients.
Platform models trade the single relationship for scale and technology, and most are paid for by a bank, card issuer or brand on the member's behalf. For a fuller look at this side of the market, see The Best Luxury Concierge Services and Lifestyle Management Platforms in 2026.
App-led and invite-only, Velocity Black was founded in London and has been owned by Capital One since 2023.
A subsidiary of Accor since 2016, John Paul runs premium concierge and loyalty programs for brands such as Visa and Burberry, with a direct service for individuals.
Formerly Ten Lifestyle Group, the London firm founded in 1998 became Ten Technologies Group in September 2026. It serves 461,000 active members through the banks and premium brands that pay for its service.
Independence of advice. Ask how the firm is paid. A concierge that earns commission from hotels, charters or restaurants has an interest in the booking; one that takes no supplier fees can only be paid by the member. Edelman's 2026 Trust Barometer found that consultative, transparent behavior builds the most trust in financial services, and the same test applies to anyone advising a family.
Continuity. Ask who you will speak to next month. Morgan & Mallet's Beyond the Butler report, covered by Spear's, put average household-staff tenure at three years. A standing relationship with one manager is often the only way a family keeps its preferences in one head.
Response structure. Ask what happens at 3 a.m. in another time zone, and whether requests are capped or metered.
Discretion. Ask how many people will see your movements. Deloitte Private's 2026 study of family businesses found that 74% suffered at least one cyberattack in two years. Every additional supplier who holds a family's itinerary widens that exposure.
For a household with several residences, staff and a full travel calendar, the value is time and continuity: one person who already knows the preferences, the teams and the history. For occasional needs, a per-request specialist or a concierge included with a bank relationship may be enough.
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