Four Seasons Hotel Boston Launches the City Suites Collection for Monthly Stays

At a Glance
Four Seasons Hotel Boston introduced its City Suites Collection on October 13: 11 newly designed suites in Back Bay, rented by the month, with full kitchens and separate living and dining rooms. Rates begin at USD 30,000 monthly.
The collection answers demand for apartment-style accommodations suited to longer stays, with the hotel's service attached. It ranges from one-bedroom Commonwealth, Sanctuary and Skyline Suites to a two-bedroom corner Plaza Suite.
The hotel names its guests plainly: executives on long-term assignments, visiting faculty at the city's universities, families relocating to Boston, parents visiting college students, and guests receiving treatment at the city's medical institutions or supporting family members who are. Back Bay puts them moments from Newbury Street, Beacon Hill, the universities, the medical centers and the city's cultural institutions.
Every suite has a fully outfitted kitchen with a refrigerator-freezer, microwave oven, dishwasher, Siematic cabinetry and pantry storage. Bedrooms hold king-size beds with reading lights built into the headboards, built-in wardrobes and bathrooms with glass showers.
Living rooms include pull-out sofas and city views. Bay windows carry built-in daybeds. Furnishings, artwork, tableware and décor were chosen for stays measured in months.
Boston-based Niemitz Design Group designed the suites to read like a Back Bay or Beacon Hill townhouse that has been added to over the years, historic references set against a contemporary point of view. Decorative millwork and a muted palette form the background. Over it sit carpets in abstract prints, oil-finished wood floors, seagrass-textured wallcoverings, custom leather furnishings, artwork and lighting.
"Our new City Suites Collection balances classic Boston elegance with a modern point of view," said Michael Pedder, general manager of Four Seasons Hotel Boston. "Designed for guests who are making Boston their home away from home, these accommodations offer the comfort and character of a private Boston home alongside the personalized service and thoughtful touches that define the Four Seasons experience. We look forward to welcoming guests to this exciting new chapter for the hotel."
Guests in the collection have the hotel's indoor pool overlooking the Public Garden, the 24-hour fitness center, complimentary coffee service, the refreshment pantries on every guest floor, the private Sanctuary terrace and Coterie, the brasserie-style lounge that AD100 designer Ken Fulk introduced in a recent redesign of the lobby level. The coffee service runs from Sottovento, and the floor pantries are known as The Vaults. Children get the Mystery Closet.
Four Seasons Hotel Boston overlooks the Public Garden, America's first public botanical garden, and is the city's longest-standing Forbes Five-Star hotel.
Rates begin at USD 30,000 monthly. Information and reservations are at fourseasons.com/boston or (617) 338-4400.
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