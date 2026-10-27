Nowhere Private Island Opens in the Maldives, Completing .Here's Two-Island Resort in Baa Atoll

At a Glance
Nowhere Private Island opened October 19, 2026, as the second island of .Here, in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Maldives.
Its two residences, a five-bedroom Presidential Residence and a three-bedroom Overwater Residence, are booked together as one private island.
Architecture is by Christopher Chua of KulörGroup, with interiors by Inge Moore and Muza Lab.
Nowhere joins Somewhere, which opened in December 2025, for nine residences across the two islands.
.Here Baa Atoll Maldives has opened Nowhere Private Island, the second of its two private islands in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll. Nowhere holds just two residences, a five-bedroom Presidential Residence and a three-bedroom Overwater Residence, and it is reserved as a single, fully private island.
Nowhere joins Somewhere, which opened in December 2025. Together the two islands hold only nine private residences, making .Here one of the smallest resort offerings in the Maldives. Somewhere was conceived for gathering and shared experience; Nowhere is the secluded half of what .Here calls its Art of Duality.
The Presidential Residence spans more than 25,800 square feet, and the Overwater Residence offers more than 10,000 square feet of living space. The island is built for self-contained living, with a private cinema, a fitness studio, steam and sauna facilities and the Fehi Wellness couples treatment room.
Singapore-based architect Christopher Chua of KulörGroup designed the island around expansive volumes and uninterrupted horizons. Interiors by Inge Moore and Muza Lab use natural materials, soft tonal palettes and layered textures drawn from the surrounding environment.
Material selection, building placement and architectural scale were guided from the start by the aim of preserving the island's ecosystem within the biosphere reserve.
Guests dine at SAFAR, .Here's signature overwater restaurant, where Executive Chef Georgios Vasilopoulos cooks a world-influenced menu of fresh seafood, seasonal produce and dishes from the Josper Grill. SAFAR Bar pours handcrafted cocktails inspired by journeys and spices.
Private dinners can be set on secluded sandbanks, on terraces or inside each residence. Every stay includes 24-hour in-residence dining, supported by a dedicated private chef and mixology service.
Fehi Wellness, with a couples treatment room and a yoga chamber, is open only to guests staying on Nowhere, and its treatments and programs are personalized for each guest. A dedicated one-to-one Roohu butler looks after every stay.
Seclusion does not mean isolation. Guests on either island have complimentary access to every dining venue, wellness offering and experience at sister resort Finolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort.