Luxury Things to Do in Miami This March 2026

March in Miami has a way of filling the calendar before you even finish your morning cafecito. One minute it is a quiet dinner plan, the next it is rooftop cocktails, chef collaborations, and a show worth dressing up for. This season’s lineup leans especially strong, with immersive performances, limited-run dining moments, and polished nightlife experiences. If your group chat is already asking “what are we doing this month,” consider this your well-curated answer.
Running now through April 25, Cirque du Soleil’s LUZIA remains one of the season’s most visually ambitious productions. Staged under the Big Top at Gulfstream Park, the show draws inspiration from Mexican culture, mythology, and natural landscapes, weaving acrobatics, music, and immersive staging into a dreamlike narrative.
The production introduces innovative water effects, a first for the touring company, alongside a live soundtrack that incorporates cumbia, marimba, and norteño influences. Guests looking to elevate the evening can opt for VIP access, which adds premium perks to the already transportive experience.
On March 3, Rosa Sky transforms its 22nd-floor rooftop into a full moon gathering inspired by Virgo’s refined energy. Beginning at 8 PM, the evening blends DJ sets, skyline views, and a pair of specialty cocktails created for the occasion. Highlights include the Moonwashed Basil with No.3 Gin and Green Chartreuse, and The Sixth House, a savory vodka cocktail with blue cheese-stuffed olives. The atmosphere leans social but polished, making it a strong early-March nightlife pick.
Miami’s hometown holiday returns with a full slate of cafecito specials, cultural pop-ups, live music, and neighborhood celebrations that capture the city’s signature rhythm. Expect limited-time bites, festive sips, and plenty of local pride woven throughout the day.
Maison Ostrow hosts an interactive culinary evening on March 5 at 6:30 PM, centered around a live carving of a 150-pound bluefin tuna. The experience brings together chef Todd English, Chef Olivia Ostrow, and the Sushi by Bou fish-cutting team for a flowing six-course dinner. Courses are prepared and served immediately after carving, with Herzog Wine Cellars providing pairings guided by owner David Galzignato. Live music and a cigar sommelier component round out the $200 per person experience.
For one night only, the Coral Gables location of Chef Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Bistro hosts a courtyard dinner blending classic French bistro fare with a lively social atmosphere. The March 6 event begins at 6 PM and includes a Matasanta Mezcal welcome cocktail and a three-course prix fixe menu. Additional mezcal cocktails and magnum wine pours will be available for purchase, with a live DJ keeping the courtyard energy high throughout the evening. Tickets are priced at $65 per person.
Little Havana institution Ball and Chain leans into tradition on March 8 with a classic Caja China roast from 4 to 7 PM. The centerpiece is a whole roasted lechón prepared the Cuban way, accompanied by live Latin music and complimentary salsa lessons. Click HERE to RSVP.
Also on March 8, internationally acclaimed composer and pianist Havasi takes the stage at Faena Theater. The 8 PM performance blends classical technique with cinematic production, unfolding inside the venue’s ornate interiors. Tickets begin at $100, with the intimate theater setting offering guests a closer connection to the performance.
For a limited three-day residency, Face Pilates founder Thomas Tullo brings the popular facial sculpting treatment to Ondara Spa at Andaz Miami Beach. Sessions run March 8 through March 10 and follow the brand’s eight-step facial wellness method designed to lift, tone, and energize all 43 facial muscles. Each 45-minute treatment is priced at $220 and includes spa amenities plus pool and beach access.
Wynwood handroll bar Pari Pari adds a playful note to the calendar with Karaoke Night on March 11 at 7 PM. The 25-seat concept, known for its relaxed take on Japanese dining, frames the evening as part dinner party, part late-night singalong. Expect high-quality handrolls alongside a social, neighbor-forward atmosphere that keeps the tone intentionally informal.
MILA Omakase continues its Chef Winter Series with an exclusive three-night collaboration featuring Chef Martina Puigvert Puigdevall of the two Michelin-starred and Michelin Green Star-awarded Les Cols. The Michelin Young Chef Award recipient brings her nature-driven Catalan perspective to Miami for a limited Women’s History Month engagement.
Working alongside the MILA Omakase team, Chef Puigvert Puigdevall will present a bespoke tasting menu that blends contemporary Catalan technique with the restaurant’s precision-led omakase format. With only ten seats per seating and two nightly seatings, the $290 experience remains one of the month’s most intimate reservations for serious dining enthusiasts.
Returning for its ninth edition, Stitch Lab takes over Paradise Plaza in the Miami Design District March 12 through 15, with a VIP preview on March 12. This year’s theme, A Collector’s Journey, spotlights Latin American designers through exclusive launches and curated retail moments. Beauty activations include Toty by Sofía Vergara as official sponsor and a luxury Beauty Lounge by Moncho Moreno offering consultations and styling.
Gulfstream Park trades horses for short-legged competitors on March 14 with the inaugural Coastal Corgi Classic. Registered corgis will compete in sprint heats, with medals awarded to the top finishers. Check-in begins late morning, and the family-friendly format emphasizes safety, organization, and plenty of crowd appeal.
Breakwater Hospitality Group rolls out four days of festivities across JohnMartin’s, The Wharf Fort Lauderdale, Regatta Grove, and PIER 5. Programming includes the 33rd Annual JohnMartin’s Street Festival on March 14, plus waterfront parties, live music, themed décor, and drink specials throughout the weekend. Several venues are offering RSVP perks such as complimentary shot glasses while supplies last, keeping the tone festive across multiple neighborhoods.
Downtown’s rooftop destination Yamashiro debuts its new seasonal Sakura Brunch beginning March 15. Served Sundays from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM, the menu introduces dishes such as Tomago Sando, Wagyu Steak and Eggs, and Matcha French Toast. Cocktails include the Japanrita From Miami and Yamashiro Spritz, while a tableside Coffee and Matcha Igloo Cart adds an interactive touch.
Returning for its third year, Piper-Heidsieck brings its Champagne Garden experience to the Miami Open. Guests can sip Cuvée Brut, Brut Rosé, and Riviera Edition while enjoying live entertainment and themed activations throughout the tournament. Highlights include the Bubbles in the Sky gondola ride and indulgent pairings such as the $100 Golden Glizzy created with Chèvre Miami.
On March 22, Zitz Sum hosts Chef Germán Sitz of Niño Gordo for a one-night Friends con Benefits collaboration. The chefs present a nine-course tasting menu priced at $115 per person, blending Japanese technique with Argentine grill influences. Seating is limited, and the menu is exclusive to the evening.
The South Florida Film Forum returns March 28 and 29, bringing executives and creatives from major studios together with the region’s filmmaking community. Programming includes masterclass panels, networking sessions, and hands-on workshops such as Horror VFX and costume distressing. The event arrives as Broward County’s screen industry continues its rapid growth.
Lafayette Steakhouse introduces Vinyl Nights, a recurring Saturday dinner experience beginning around 7 PM. Resident vinyl artist Patafunk spins soulful classics and modern grooves while guests dine on the restaurant’s wood-fired steak program. The format blends nostalgia with a distinctly Miami dinner rhythm.
Throughout March, Riviera Dining Group honors Women’s History Month with limited-time desserts across AVA MediterrAegean, CASA NEOS, CLAUDIE, and MILA. Each dessert contributes $2 to Lotus House, supporting women in the local community. Highlights include AVA’s Melopita honey pie, CASA NEOS’s Ruby Berry Pavlova, CLAUDIE’s Fig Cheesecake, and MILA’s Raspberry Cheesecake, each designed as a refined seasonal tribute.
Bagatelle introduces new Sunset Hour and Sunset Dinner programming available Wednesday through Saturday from 6 to 7:30 PM. The early evening menu features $2 oysters, $15 Champagne by the glass, $10 cocktails, and a $75 three-course prix fixe dinner. The riverside setting makes it an easy addition to weeknight plans.
The Standard Spa welcomes Italian favorite Rosemary’s for a four-night pop-up at Belle on March 18 and 25 & April 1 and 8. Executive Chef Justin Garriga’s menu features Suppli, Rigatoni Arrabbiata, Linguini Puttanesca, and Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe. Normally reserved for hotel guests and members, the restaurant opens to the public for the series.
Miami does not ease into spring. It arrives fully scheduled. Between one-night culinary events, rooftop gatherings, fashion pop-ups, and Champagne-fueled tennis matches, March offers more than enough reasons to keep the calendar open. The only real strategy is pacing yourself.
