Luxury Things to Do in Miami This March 2026

March in Miami has a way of filling the calendar before you even finish your morning cafecito. One minute it is a quiet dinner plan, the next it is rooftop cocktails, chef collaborations, and a show worth dressing up for. This season’s lineup leans especially strong, with immersive performances, limited-run dining moments, and polished nightlife experiences. If your group chat is already asking “what are we doing this month,” consider this your well-curated answer.