12 Wonderful Things to Do With Your Mom in Miami For Mother’s Day Weekend

Mother’s Day in Miami has no shortage of ways to celebrate, but the most memorable plans tend to linger somewhere between indulgence and ease: a long brunch on a rooftop terrace in South of Fifth, a candlelit concert beneath the glow of hundreds of flickering lights, a slow afternoon wandering through orchids and palms at Fairchild, or a sunset cruise as the skyline begins to glitter across Biscayne Bay.
Whether you are planning something glamorous, relaxed, or quietly thoughtful, these are the Miami experiences most worth making time for this Mother’s Day weekend.
Few cities do celebratory brunch quite like Miami. On Mother’s Day, the city’s best restaurants lean into the occasion with rooftop terraces, seafood towers, champagne, and the sort of lingering, sun-dappled afternoons that feel made for honoring someone special.
CATCH Miami Beach: Celebrate Mother’s Day atop CATCH’s rooftop terrace with a $99 brunch featuring sushi, seafood, breakfast favorites, and special additions like a tableside caviar cart, herb-roasted branzino, and pistachio cheesecake.
Daniel’s Miami: Daniel’s Miami is offering a refined $135 prix-fixe brunch with dishes like Maine lobster Benedict, Wagyu steak and eggs, Dover sole, and caviar fettuccine carbonara, followed by desserts such as coconut flan or red velvet cake.
Le Jardinier: For a quieter celebration, Michelin-starred Le Jardinier pairs a bright, elegant dining room with a seasonal French-inspired menu built around beautifully prepared ingredients.
Sexy Fish Miami: Sexy Fish Miami’s $89 Mother’s Day brunch includes seafood, tartares, curated mains, live entertainment, champagne, and a playful candy corner in one of the city’s most glamorous dining rooms.
Good to Know: Reservations are strongly recommended for all four restaurants, particularly for prime midday tables. If you are hoping for a quieter experience, book earlier in the day. For a more festive, high-energy brunch, aim for late morning into early afternoon.
Sometimes the best gift is simply slowing down. A weekend at one of Miami’s most beautiful spa hotels offers exactly that, whether your mother would love a hammam in Miami Beach, an oceanfront massage in Sunny Isles, or a quietly elegant facial overlooking the sea in Surfside.
Faena Hotel Miami Beach: Inside the hotel’s richly theatrical interiors, Tierra Santa Healing House feels like a sanctuary all its own. Set across a 22,000-square-foot wellness floor, the spa is known for ancient healing rituals from around the world, chakra-balancing treatments, and a blend of old-world practices with modern wellness technology.
Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach: Acqualina’s Five-Star spa is the sort of place where an entire day disappears without you even noticing. The 20,000-square-foot retreat includes private spa suites, a Roman waterfall, and an outdoor terrace overlooking the Atlantic.
Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club: For something quieter and more understated, The Surf Club’s Five-Star spa offers a calm, light-filled escape. Its Biologique Recherche facials are especially sought after, with treatment rooms that look out toward palms and the ocean.
Good to Know: Spa appointments fill quickly for Mother’s Day weekend, particularly for late morning and early afternoon. If you are planning an overnight stay, booking a treatment and room together often offers the best availability.
Where: Emanuel Luxury Venue (1723 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139)
When: May 8 or 9, 2026
Why Go: Hans Zimmer’s most memorable film scores, from Interstellar and Inception to Dune, are performed live by a full symphony orchestra beneath a canopy of projection-mapped stars and galaxies. Electric violinist Siobhan Cronin and cellist Clarissa Vieira add to the drama, turning the evening into something that feels far grander than a traditional concert.
Good to Know: The performance lasts about one hour and is open to all ages, though it is best suited to children 5 and up. Space-themed drinks are available for purchase, and the nearby 17th Street Garage is the easiest place to park.
Where: Wyn Wyn – Arlo Wynwood (2217 Northwest Miami Court, Miami, FL 33127)
When: May 10, 2026
Why Go: For a Mother’s Day celebration that feels delightfully unexpected, this immersive dinner transforms the table into a shifting Wonderland dreamscape. Projection mapping carries guests from the rabbit hole to the Mad Hatter’s tea party while a three-course menu unfolds alongside the story. It is playful, theatrical, and just whimsical enough, with details like a “Drink Me” welcome cocktail, an enchanted forest-inspired starter, and mains ranging from green tea and ginger chicken to Earl Grey-marinated vegetables.
Good to Know: The experience lasts about 90 minutes and is recommended for ages 6 and up. Seating is communal, so anyone hoping to sit together should book all tickets in one reservation. Tickets cover the experience itself, while the meal is paid separately at the venue.
Where: 3660 NW 21st St, Miami, FL 33142
When: May 10, 2026
Why Go: For a quieter, more intimate Mother’s Day, this private electric boat cruise offers two leisurely hours on the water with the Miami skyline unfolding in the distance. A chilled bottle of wine, a generous charcuterie board, and the gentle hum of a fully electric Duffy boat make the experience feel wonderfully relaxed. As you drift along the Miami River past Brickell and Downtown, there is even the possibility of spotting a manatee slipping through the water below.
Good to Know: The cruise is private and guests may choose between red, white, or sparkling wine, served alongside a charcuterie board with meats, cheeses, fruit, and crackers. Alcohol is available only to guests 21 and older.
Where: Miami Scottish Rite (471 NW 3rd St, Miami, FL 33128)
When: May 9, 2026
Why Go: Few Mother’s Day outings feel as effortlessly elegant as an evening spent beneath the glow of hundreds of candles. Inside the Miami Scottish Rite, the Listeso String Quartet transforms familiar favorites into something softer and more intimate, with flickering candlelight casting a warm glow across the room. Whether your mother loves Coldplay or Adele, these concerts offer a beautiful excuse to dress up a little, linger a little longer, and share a memorable evening together.
Candlelight: Tribute to Coldplay on Strings: Starting at 6:30 PM, Featuring string quartet renditions of “Yellow,” “Fix You,” “Clocks,” and “A Sky Full of Stars,” this performance gives Coldplay’s most beloved songs a graceful, cinematic quality.
Candlelight: Tribute to Adele: Starting at 8:45 PM, From “Someone Like You” to “Rolling in the Deep,” Adele’s most emotional songs are reimagined with strings, making for a concert that feels both moving and wonderfully atmospheric.
Good to Know: Both concerts take place on May 9 and feature first-come, first-served seating within each section, so arriving early is worthwhile.
Where: Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay (1633 North Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33132)
When: May 9, 2026
Why Go: For the mother who still turns up Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, and Stevie Wonder, this rooftop concert feels made for Mother’s Day. Set high above Biscayne Bay, the evening pairs skyline views and warm night air with a live soundtrack of Motown classics including “My Girl,” “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” and “Signed, Sealed, Delivered.” There is something wonderfully nostalgic about hearing these songs beneath the stars, cocktail in hand, with the lights of the city shimmering below.
Good to Know: The concert lasts about 90 minutes, including a brief intermission, and is for guests 21 and older. Doors open one hour before the show, and late entry is not permitted. A one-drink minimum applies, with cocktails and light bites available from Edgewater Rooftop + Bar.
Where: Fiesta Cruises, Slip 11, Miamarina at Bayside (401 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132)
When: May 10, 2026
Why Go: If your ideal Mother’s Day ends with a breeze off the water and a glass of prosecco in hand, this sunset cruise is an easy choice. The two-hour sail glides along Miami’s coastline just as the sky fades from soft peach to deep indigo, with the city skyline beginning to glitter in the distance. Unlimited wine, beer, frozen cocktails, and music create a relaxed, celebratory atmosphere that feels far removed from the rush of the city.
Good to Know: Seating is limited, so booking ahead is recommended, especially for Mother’s Day weekend.
Where: 14359 SW 127th St, Miami, FL 33186
When: May 10, 2026
Why Go: If you are looking to give Mother’s Day a more memorable sense of occasion, this private helicopter tour offers a view of Miami that feels nothing short of cinematic. Over 30 minutes, the city unfolds beneath you, from the white ribbon of South Beach to the glittering skyline of Downtown and Brickell. The route passes Key Biscayne, Coconut Grove, Fisher Island, and the Venetian Islands, with a glimpse of celebrity homes and, if you are lucky, dolphins or manatees moving through the water below.
Good to Know: The tour is private for groups of up to three and lasts approximately 30 to 35 minutes. Guests should arrive 30 minutes early and bring a valid photo ID. Free parking is included, along with noise-canceling headsets for the flight.
Where: Deering Estate (16701 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33157)
When: May 10, 2026
Why Go: For a quieter Mother’s Day spent away from the crowds, Deering Estate offers a lovely mix of history, gardens, and Old Florida beauty. The former home of industrialist and art collector Charles Deering sits on 444 acres of palms, mangroves, and shaded walking trails overlooking Biscayne Bay. You can wander through the estate’s Mediterranean-style museum homes, stroll beneath ancient oaks, and linger over the sort of peaceful waterfront views that make the afternoon feel wonderfully unhurried.
Good to Know: General admission includes access to the estate grounds and self-guided entry to the historic homes. A guided nature walk is offered daily at 12:30 p.m. through May, though space is limited and sign-up is required upon arrival. Last admission is at 4 p.m., so arriving earlier in the day is recommended.
Where: Various Locations Across Miami
When: May 10, 2026
Why Go: If your mother prefers something a little more imaginative than the usual brunch or bouquet, Miami’s immersive museums offer an afternoon that feels transportive, surprising, and wonderfully memorable. Whether she loves contemporary art, ancient history, or the kind of experience that invites you to step inside another world, these exhibitions make for an outing that feels far more interesting than an ordinary museum visit.
Superblue Miami: Immersive Art Experiences: At Superblue Miami, art becomes something you walk through, touch, and feel. Wander beneath clouds of floating lights, step into mirrored rooms that seem to stretch into infinity, and lose yourself in large-scale installations designed to awaken every sense.
Titanic: An Immersive Voyage: Titanic: An Immersive Voyage invites visitors aboard the world’s most famous ship through recreated rooms, artifacts, and cinematic projections. It is moving, atmospheric, and especially compelling for anyone fascinated by history and storytelling.
Paradox Museum Miami: For something a little lighter and more playful, Paradox Museum Miami is filled with optical illusions, upside-down rooms, and mind-bending exhibits that are just as fun to photograph as they are to experience.
Egyptian Pharaohs: From Cheops to Ramses II: This immersive exhibition transports visitors to the age of pyramids, temples, and pharaohs through sweeping projections and recreated treasures. Egyptian Pharaohs: From Cheops to Ramses II is an especially good choice for mothers who love history, archaeology, or travel.
Good to Know: Most of these experiences are indoors, making them an ideal option if Mother’s Day brings rain or afternoon heat. Timed-entry tickets are often required, especially on holiday weekends, so reserving in advance is recommended.
Where: Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
When: May 10, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Why Go: Fairchild is especially beautiful in May, when the gardens are lush, green, and filled with orchids, flowering trees, and the scent of jasmine in the air. Mother’s Day at the Garden is designed to feel effortless, with live music, afternoon tea, prepared picnics, and plenty of shaded paths for wandering together at an unhurried pace.
Good to Know: Admission is free for members. The event runs throughout the day, making it easy to stop in for an hour or stay all afternoon.
The best Mother’s Day plans are rarely the ones that feel overcomplicated. More often, they are the moments that leave room to linger: another glass of champagne over brunch, one more stroll through the garden, the last song of the evening played beneath the stars. In a city as sunlit and celebratory as Miami, it is remarkably easy to create the kind of day that feels both beautiful and deeply personal, the sort of Mother’s Day she will still be talking about long after the weekend is over.
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