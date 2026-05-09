Best Hotels to Stay at Before a Cruise from Miami

Best Overall
InterContinental Miami: Closest, easiest luxury choice.
Best for Couples Arriving Early
The Setai Miami Beach: Best if arriving a few days early.
Best Boutique Stay Near PortMiami
Hotel Beaux Arts Miami: Quiet luxury near PortMiami.
Most travelers sailing from Miami do not need a sprawling guide to every beautiful hotel in the city. They need something more specific: a hotel that feels polished and comfortable, keeps them close to PortMiami, and makes embarkation morning feel calm and easy.
That is the real sweet spot of a pre-cruise Miami stay. You want to wake up somewhere lovely, have coffee without watching the clock too nervously, and be close enough to the port that the transfer feels like a short final step instead of another travel day.
PortMiami is located on Dodge Island at 1015 N. America Way, Miami, FL 33132, and it is widely known as one of the world’s leading cruise ports. Cruise lines use different terminals, so travelers should always check their cruise documents before departure, but for hotel planning, Downtown Miami and nearby Brickell are the most useful areas to consider.
This guide focuses on luxury hotels that make sense for cruise travelers first. That means proximity, comfort, service, easy access to PortMiami, and enough Miami atmosphere to make the night before your cruise feel like part of the trip.
Best Overall Luxury Hotel Before a Miami Cruise
Neighborhood: Downtown Miami
Address: 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, FL 33131
Approximate commute to PortMiami: About 5 to 10 minutes by taxi or rideshare, depending on traffic and cruise terminal
Best for: First-time Miami cruisers, couples, families, bay views, one-night pre-cruise stays, travelers who want the easiest luxury option close to the port.
InterContinental Miami is the easiest luxury recommendation for travelers sailing from PortMiami. Set on the Downtown Miami waterfront, it keeps you close to the cruise terminals. You can arrive the night before, have dinner downtown, wake up with Biscayne Bay outside the window, and make the short ride to the ship without turning embarkation morning into a production.
The hotel also offers a dedicated Stay & Cruise Package. The package includes an overnight stay, breakfast for two at Olé, and access to the steam room, sauna, and 24-hour fitness center. The hotel’s concierge can also help arrange transportation to PortMiami, though transfers are not included.
Rooms were refreshed as part of a $40 million redesign, with options that include skyline, ocean, bay, and PortMiami views.
Why book it: InterContinental Miami is the best overall choice if you want a luxury hotel close to PortMiami, a dedicated cruise package, and a downtown waterfront setting that feels polished without complicating the morning transfer.
Best Polished Downtown Luxury Hotel Before a Cruise
Neighborhood: Downtown Miami
Address: 255 Biscayne Boulevard Way, Miami, FL 33131
Approximate commute to PortMiami: About 5 to 10 minutes by taxi or rideshare, depending on traffic and cruise terminal
Best for: Travelers who want a polished downtown stay, reliable luxury, on-site dining, spa access, and a short ride to the port
JW Marriott Marquis Miami is a strong choice if you want to stay downtown before your cruise but prefer a more polished, full-service hotel experience. It is located on Biscayne Boulevard Way, close to PortMiami, Brickell, the Miami River, Kaseya Center, Pérez Art Museum Miami, Frost Science Museum, and Wynwood, which makes it useful if you arrive early enough to do a little more than simply check in and sleep.
The hotel has 313 rooms and suites, a heated outdoor pool, Enliven Spa, Fitness center, and several dining options, including Daniel Boulud’s Boulud Sud Miami. For a one-night pre-cruise stay, the biggest advantage is that you can keep everything contained: dinner, coffee, a workout, and a comfortable room before a short transfer to the cruise terminal.
JW Marriott Marquis Miami works well for travelers who want downtown convenience, Marriott-level predictability, and a hotel that feels elevated without making the night before the cruise complicated.
Why book it: JW Marriott Marquis Miami is a good fit if you want a luxury downtown hotel near PortMiami with on-site dining, a spa, a heated pool, and an easy cruise-morning transfer.
Best Boutique Luxury Hotel Near PortMiami
Neighborhood: Downtown Miami
Address: 255 Biscayne Boulevard Way, 39th Floor, Miami, FL 33131
Approximate commute to PortMiami: About 5 to 10 minutes by taxi or rideshare, depending on traffic and cruise terminal
Best for: Couples, quieter luxury, design-minded travelers, elevated downtown views, travelers who want proximity without a large-hotel feel
Hotel Beaux Arts Miami is the more intimate choice for travelers who want to stay close to PortMiami without booking a large, busy hotel. Set on the 39th floor of the same glass tower as JW Marriott Marquis Miami, the hotel has just 44 rooms and suites, personalized check-in, and a quieter, more private feel than most downtown cruise hotels.
For a pre-cruise stay, the appeal is its balance of location and calm. You are still on Biscayne Boulevard Way, close to the port, Brickell, the Miami River, and downtown restaurants, but the hotel feels more tucked away. Guests also have access to useful on-site amenities, including Boulud Sud Miami, Enliven Spa, and a heated outdoor pool.
This is the right pick if you want the convenience of Downtown Miami with a more boutique, grown-up atmosphere. It is especially well-suited to couples or travelers starting a luxury cruise who want the night before to feel calm, polished, and close to the ship.
Why book it: Hotel Beaux Arts Miami gives you a boutique luxury stay near PortMiami, with only 44 rooms, personalized check-in, strong on-site dining, and the same practical downtown location as JW Marriott Marquis Miami.
Best Stylish Downtown Hotel Before a Miami Cruise
Neighborhood: Downtown Miami / Miami River
Address: 270 Biscayne Boulevard Way, Miami, FL 33131
Approximate commute to PortMiami: About 13 minutes by car, according to the hotel, though traffic and terminal location can change the timing
Best for: Travelers who want a stylish downtown stay, balcony rooms, strong dining, rooftop pool time, and easy port access
Kimpton EPIC Hotel is one of the better choices before a Miami cruise if you want to stay close to PortMiami.
The rooms are a real part of the appeal here. Kimpton EPIC has 411 guestrooms and suites, and every guestroom and suite has a private balcony. The hotel also has two rooftop pools, private cabanas and on-site dining that includes Area 31 and Zuma.
For a cruise traveler, Kimpton EPIC works because it keeps the morning transfer simple while giving the night before a little more energy. You can have dinner at the hotel, spend time by the pool, or walk into Brickell for a drink without feeling far from the port.
Why book it: Kimpton EPIC Hotel is a strong choice if you want a stylish downtown hotel near PortMiami with balcony rooms, rooftop pools, on-site dining, and a short drive to the cruise terminal.
Best Luxury Brickell Hotel Before a Cruise
Neighborhood: Brickell
Address: 1435 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131
Approximate commute to PortMiami: About 10 minutes by car, depending on traffic and cruise terminal
Best for: Travelers who want refined service, bay or city views, a resort-style pool, spa time, and Brickell restaurants before boarding
Four Seasons Hotel Miami is set on Brickell Avenue, close enough to PortMiami to make sense before a cruise, but removed enough to feel calmer than the downtown waterfront hotels.
The hotel’s strongest pre-cruise advantage is its sense of space. The two-acre rooftop pool terrace has palms, cabanas, a grand pool, and over-water hammocks, which makes it especially appealing if you arrive early enough to enjoy the afternoon before boarding. Rooms include city and bayfront views.
It is not the closest hotel to PortMiami, but for travelers beginning a luxury cruise, Four Seasons Hotel Miami offers something different: a polished Brickell stay with excellent service, a quieter atmosphere, and enough proximity to keep embarkation morning easy.
Why book it: Choose Four Seasons Hotel Miami if you want a more elevated Brickell stay before your cruise, with bay-view room options, a resort-style pool terrace, and a short ride to PortMiami.
If you are flying in the night before your cruise, I would stay in Downtown Miami or Brickell. It is simply easier. You will be closer to PortMiami, closer to the cruise morning routine, and less likely to spend the first part of embarkation day dealing with beach traffic.
If you arrive two or three days early, Miami Beach becomes a better idea. These hotels are not the most practical for a quick overnight before a cruise, but they are excellent if you want the trip to begin with a few days of oceanfront time.
Best Beach Hotel If You Arrive a Few Days Before Your Cruise
Neighborhood: South Beach
Address: 2341 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Approximate commute to PortMiami: About 20 to 30 minutes by taxi or rideshare is a safer planning estimate, depending on traffic, though drive times can be shorter in light traffic
Best for: Wellness, beachfront luxury, couples, families, and travelers turning a Miami cruise into a longer beach trip
1 Hotel South Beach is best for travelers who arrive a few days early for their cruise and want Miami Beach to feel like part of the vacation. Set on a 600-foot stretch of shoreline, the hotel has direct beach access, four pools, a rooftop bar, Bamford Wellness Spa, Anatomy Fitness, sustainable dining, and complimentary bike rentals.
This is the right choice if you want a softer start before the structure of a cruise: a swim, a spa appointment, dinner by the water, or a slow morning before eventually heading to the ship. Families also get useful amenities like Seedlings Kids Club, while wellness-minded travelers have easy access to fitness, spa treatments, and lighter dining options without leaving the property.
The tradeoff is location. You are in South Beach, not Downtown Miami, so you should give yourself more breathing room on embarkation morning. But if you have two or three nights before sailing, 1 Hotel South Beach gives the trip a true Miami Beach beginning.
Why book it: Choose 1 Hotel South Beach if you are arriving a few days before your cruise and want beachfront luxury, wellness amenities, family-friendly options, and a more relaxed Miami Beach stay before heading to PortMiami.
Best Quiet Luxury Hotel If You Arrive a Few Days Before Your Cruise
Neighborhood: South Beach
Address: 2001 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Approximate commute to PortMiami: About 20 to 30 minutes by taxi or rideshare is a reasonable planning estimate, depending on traffic and cruise terminal
Best for: Couples, quiet beachfront luxury, design-minded travelers, longer pre-cruise stays, and travelers who want Miami Beach without the louder South Beach feel
Set on Collins Avenue at 20th Street, The Setai Miami Beach has an oceanfront South Beach location within walking distance of Miami Beach dining, shopping, cultural venues, and nightlife.
What makes it work before a cruise is the atmosphere. The Setai has a calmer, more refined mood than many South Beach hotels, with Asian-inspired design, Art Deco suites, ocean-view suites, and a courtyard that gives the property a tucked-away feeling in the middle of Miami Beach. Dining is also a strong reason to stay put, with Jaya, Japón, Ocean Grill, and Jo’s Bar on-site.
This is the right choice if you want your Miami arrival to feel measured and elegant before boarding. It is not as close to the port as the downtown hotels, so you should leave extra time on embarkation morning.
Why book it: Choose The Setai Miami Beach if you are arriving early and want a refined oceanfront hotel with a calmer atmosphere, strong dining, and a more polished South Beach experience before your cruise.
Best Glamorous Beach Hotel If You Arrive a Few Days Before Your Cruise
Neighborhood: Mid-Beach
Address: 3201 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Approximate commute to PortMiami: About 25 to 35 minutes by taxi or rideshare is a safer planning estimate, depending on traffic and cruise terminal
Best for: Couples, special occasions, luxury cruises, art and design lovers, travelers who want a more glamorous Miami Beach stay before sailing
Set along an eight-block stretch of oceanfront in Mid-Beach, Faena is a destination hotel, with a strong arts and culture program, pool and beach access, Tierra Santa Healing House, and several restaurants and bars, including Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann, Pao by Paul Qui, The Living Room, and Saxony Bar.
This is the hotel to book if Miami is part of the celebration, not just the place where the ship departs. It works especially well before a honeymoon cruise, anniversary trip, milestone birthday, or high-end sailing where you want the pre-cruise days to feel just as considered as the itinerary itself. The tradeoff is the distance from PortMiami. You will want to leave extra time on embarkation morning, but if you have two or three days before sailing, Faena gives the trip a dramatic Miami Beach beginning.
Why book it: Choose Faena Hotel Miami Beach if you are arriving a few days before your cruise and want an oceanfront hotel with serious style, destination dining, wellness, arts programming, and a more glamorous start to the trip.
For most cruise travelers, Downtown Miami is the best area to stay before a cruise from Miami. It keeps you closest to PortMiami while still offering luxury hotels, restaurants, bay views, and easy access to Brickell.
Brickell is also a good option, especially if you want a more polished dinner scene and do not mind being slightly farther from the port. Four Seasons Hotel Miami is the best fit in this category.
Miami Beach is best if you arrive a few days early. It gives you the beach and the resort experience, but it adds more transfer time and is less practical for a simple one-night pre-cruise stay.
If you have a few hours before or after checking into your hotel, choose something easy and close to where you are staying. This is not the moment to over-schedule.
Little Havana Food and Culture Tour
Best for travelers who want a quick, memorable introduction to Miami beyond the hotel and port.
Wynwood Art Tour
Best for travelers staying downtown or in Brickell who arrive early enough for a colorful, easy pre-cruise outing.
South Beach Art Deco Walking Tour
Best for travelers staying in Miami Beach before a cruise, especially if they arrive two or three days early.
Everglades Half-Day Tour
Best only if you have a full day before sailing. I would not book this tightly on embarkation day.
What is the best hotel to stay at before a cruise from Miami?
InterContinental Miami is the best overall hotel to stay at before a cruise from Miami because it offers a strong combination of luxury, Downtown Miami location, waterfront atmosphere, and easy access to PortMiami.
What is the best area to stay before a Miami cruise?
Downtown Miami is the best area to stay before a Miami cruise if your priority is proximity to PortMiami. Brickell is also a good choice if you want restaurants, shopping, and a more polished city-hotel setting before boarding.
Should I stay in Miami Beach before a cruise?
Miami Beach is worth considering if you arrive two or three days before your cruise. For a one-night pre-cruise stay, Downtown Miami or Brickell is usually more practical because the transfer to PortMiami is easier.
Is Brickell close to PortMiami?
Yes, Brickell is close enough to work well before a Miami cruise. Four Seasons Hotel Miami states that it is about 2.9 miles from Port Miami, or approximately 10 minutes by car depending on traffic.
How early should I arrive in Miami before a cruise?
Arriving at least one day before your cruise is a good idea for most travelers. It gives you a buffer for flight delays, luggage issues, weather, traffic, and embarkation timing. If you want to enjoy Miami Beach or book tours before sailing, arrive two or three days early.
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