Best Hotels to Stay at Before a Cruise from Miami

This is the hotel to book if Miami is part of the celebration, not just the place where the ship departs. It works especially well before a honeymoon cruise, anniversary trip, milestone birthday, or high-end sailing where you want the pre-cruise days to feel just as considered as the itinerary itself. The tradeoff is the distance from PortMiami. You will want to leave extra time on embarkation morning, but if you have two or three days before sailing, Faena gives the trip a dramatic Miami Beach beginning.