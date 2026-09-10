Miami’s 10 Luxury Hotels Worth Booking in 2026

The mainland is a different experience altogether. Brickell and Downtown put you among high-rises, restaurants, bay views, and the city’s business and cultural core, and they make more sense if the beach is only one part of the trip. Coconut Grove is where I would look for something greener and more neighborhood-driven, with tree-lined streets, parks, restaurants, and Biscayne Bay nearby. Key Biscayne sits just offshore and feels more removed again, which works beautifully when you want a resort setting but still plan to spend time in the city. Beach stays run from South Beach through Surfside, Bal Harbour, Sunny Isles, and Key Biscayne, while Brickell and Downtown are the better fit for travelers who want an urban base.