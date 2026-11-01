Miami’s Biggest Sports Events and Outdoor Experiences This November 2026

Championship racing: NASCAR returns to Homestead November 6–8, followed by the E1 Miami GP November 13–14.
Soccer: Inter Miami hosts Charlotte on November 7, and Haiti faces the United States on November 14.
Home games: November brings three Dolphins games, three Hurricanes games, five Heat games, and the Panthers’ November 4 matchup against Chicago.
Outdoor events: Beach polo takes place November 13–15, with Turkey Trot Miami following on Thanksgiving morning, November 26.
November’s sports calendar stretches from Homestead-Miami Speedway to the waterfront, with two championship racing events among the month’s main attractions. NASCAR finishes its season across three days in Homestead, while the E1 Miami GP brings electric raceboats to Biscayne Bay. On Miami Beach, international polo teams compete on the sand near The Setai, with matches and social events filling the weekend.
Hard Rock Stadium hosts six football games between the Dolphins and Hurricanes, including Homecoming and Thanksgiving-weekend matchups. The Heat play five home games in ten days at Kaseya Center, and the Panthers welcome Chicago to Sunrise for Star Wars Night. Soccer fans have Inter Miami’s regular-season finale against Charlotte and Haiti’s Nations League quarterfinal against the United States to choose from.
What follows is a guide to 10 sports and outdoor experiences across Miami-Dade and nearby Broward County, from waterfront hospitality and an evening at the arena to a Thanksgiving morning run, with dates, tickets, and practical details for each.
Where: Miami Seaplane Base, 1000 MacArthur Causeway, Miami
When: November 13 and 14, 2026
Why Go: E1 closes its season in Miami with two days of electric raceboat competition. Each team fields a male and female pilot in the purpose-built RaceBird boats, with teams backed by Tom Brady, Rafael Nadal, and LeBron James among those competing. The waterfront hospitality area puts spectators close to the racing.
Good to Know: These tickets include Ocean Club hospitality, with food, an open bar, and behind-the-scenes access. Both days have a complete racing program, so a one-day ticket still gives you a full round.
Where: Homestead-Miami Speedway, 1 Ralph Sanchez Speedway Boulevard, Homestead
When: November 6–8, 2026
Why Go: NASCAR returns to Homestead to finish the season, with championship races across three days. The Craftsman Truck Series races Friday, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series follows Saturday, and the Cup Series takes over Sunday. It is the weekend to choose if you want to see a season’s work come down to one final race.
Tickets: November 6 | November 7 | November 8
Good to Know: Families can save on Friday and Saturday, when children 12 and under receive free general admission in designated sections. Children still need tickets, and Sunday’s Cup Series race has separate youth pricing.
Where: The beach between 21st and 22nd streets, near Collins Park, Miami Beach
When: November 13–15, 2026
Why Go: Eight international teams and more than 120 horses come to Miami Beach for three days of polo beside the Atlantic. Matches take place on the sand near The Setai, with afternoons in the VIP tent followed by après-polo gatherings and evening events.
Good to Know: VIP hospitality and evening events have separate ticket options. Saturday’s cocktails, dining, and meet-the-players event requires its own ticket, so check what your package includes before booking.
Where: Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park, Miami
When: November 7, 2026
Why Go: Inter Miami closes its regular season against Charlotte, with the home crowd gathering for the last match before the playoffs.
Good to Know: Kickoff is at 4 p.m., leaving time for dinner after the match. Allow about two hours for the game, plus time to exit.
Where: Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park, Miami
When: November 14, 2026
Why Go: Haiti faces the United States in the opening leg of a Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal, bringing international soccer to Miami. A place in the tournament’s final four is at stake, with both teams looking to establish a lead before the return match in Cincinnati.
Good to Know: This is the first of two matches in the quarterfinal. The return game takes place in Cincinnati on November 17, and the combined score determines which team advances.
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens
When: November 1 vs. New England Patriots; November 8 vs. Detroit Lions; November 29 vs. New York Jets
Why Go: Two AFC East opponents visit Miami this month, with the Patriots opening November and the Jets arriving on Thanksgiving weekend. Detroit plays between those divisional games.
Tickets: November 1 | November 8 | November 29
Good to Know: You do not need your own tailgate to enjoy the hours before kickoff. The Dolphins Fan Zone on the stadium’s south side opens four hours before the game, with pregame activities for ticket holders.
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens
When: November 14 vs. Duke; November 21 vs. Virginia Tech; November 28 vs. Boston College
Why Go: Three consecutive home Saturdays put Hurricanes football at the center of November in Miami Gardens. Homecoming against Duke opens the stretch, Virginia Tech follows, and Boston College visits over Thanksgiving weekend for the regular-season finale.
Tickets: November 14 | November 21 | November 28
Good to Know: Kickoff times may be announced closer to each game as television schedules are finalized. Keep the afternoon and evening flexible when booking dinner or making other plans.
Where: Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Boulevard, Downtown Miami
When: November 13 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers; November 14 vs. Detroit Pistons; November 16 vs. Houston Rockets; November 18 vs. Milwaukee Bucks; November 22 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Why Go: Five home games in ten days bring Cleveland, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, and Oklahoma City to Downtown Miami. Cleveland opens the stretch with NBA Cup group play, followed by four regular-season matchups before Thanksgiving. The schedule includes Friday, Saturday, and Sunday games, alongside two weeknight options.
Tickets: November 13 | November 14 | November 16 | November 18 | November 22
Good to Know: Start times vary: Cleveland and Detroit tip off at 8 p.m., Houston at 7:30 p.m., Milwaukee at 7 p.m., and Oklahoma City at 6 p.m.
Where: Amerant Bank Arena, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise
When: November 4, 2026
Why Go: Chicago visits Sunrise on the Panthers’ annual Star Wars Night, bringing hockey and a themed evening together at Amerant Bank Arena. The Blackhawks are one of the NHL’s Original Six clubs, making this a meeting between one of the league’s oldest teams and South Florida’s own.
Good to Know: Bring a light jacket or sweater, especially if you’re sitting close to the ice. The arena can feel cool even on a warm South Florida evening.
Where: Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th Street, Miami
When: November 26, 2026
Why Go: Turkey Trot Miami gets Thanksgiving started with a 5K, 10K, and children’s race at Tropical Park. Runners can choose their distance, families can cheer along the course, and the finish festival gives everyone somewhere to gather before heading home for the holiday.
Good to Know: Cars must enter Tropical Park before 6:30 a.m. and cannot begin leaving until 8 a.m. The adult races start at 7 a.m., while the Kids Trot begins at 9:30 a.m., so families taking part in both should plan for a full morning.
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