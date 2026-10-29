Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Sting and 8 More Miami-Area Concerts Worth Seeing in November 2026

Arena headliners: Doja Cat performs November 11, The Neighbourhood on November 12, Olivia Rodrigo on November 19–20, and John Summit on November 20–21.
Rock favorites: Rush plays Hollywood November 5 and 7, Jack White takes over The Fillmore November 17–18, and Sting follows at Hard Rock Live November 25.
Latin pop: Chyno y Nacho perform November 20, while Aitana closes Thanksgiving weekend on November 29.
November’s concert calendar stretches from Downtown Miami’s waterfront arena to the theaters of Miami Beach and Hollywood. Kaseya Center hosts Doja Cat, The Neighbourhood, and two nights of John Summit, while The Fillmore offers a smaller setting for Jack White’s guitar-driven rock and Chyno y Nacho’s tropical pop.
Some of the month’s biggest draws require a trip north. Olivia Rodrigo plays two nights at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, and Hard Rock Live in Hollywood welcomes Rush, Il Volo, Sting, and the country lineup of Stars & Strings.
What follows is a guide to 11 concerts and live music events in Miami and nearby South Florida in November 2026, with dates, locations, ticket links, and practical details to help plan your evening.
Where: Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood
When: November 5 and 7, 2026
Why Go: Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson bring the Fifty Something tour to Hollywood for two nights, with Anika Nilles on drums. The shows celebrate the band’s career and honor Neil Peart, giving longtime fans another chance to hear the songs they grew up with performed live.
Tickets: November 5 | November 7
Good to Know: Rush plays two sets each night, and the setlist changes between shows. If you’re going twice, you won’t hear exactly the same selection.
Where: Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood
When: November 10, 2026
Why Go: Italian trio Il Volo comes to Hard Rock Live with the powerful voices and romantic songs that have earned them an international following. Known for “Grande Amore,” the group brings the grandeur of Italian opera to a pop concert, with soaring solos and three-part harmonies.
Tickets: November 10
Good to Know: Make an evening of it with dinner at the Seminole Hard Rock resort before the concert. Booking a restaurant on-site lets you park once and walk to the theater afterward.
Where: Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Boulevard, Downtown Miami
When: November 11, 2026
Why Go: Doja Cat brings the Ma Vie World Tour to Kaseya Center, with Latto joining as special guest. Known for hits including “Say So,” “Woman,” and “Paint the Town Red,” she has built a catalog that moves from dance-floor pop to rap, giving Miami fans plenty to sing along to.
Tickets: November 11
Good to Know: November 11 is Veterans Day. If you have the holiday off, the concert offers a chance to spend the afternoon in Downtown Miami and have dinner nearby before the show.
Where: Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Boulevard, Downtown Miami
When: November 12, 2026
Why Go: Best known for “Sweater Weather,” The Neighbourhood brings THE WOURLD TOUR to Downtown Miami. Jesse Rutherford’s vocals and the band’s hazy, guitar-led sound take over Kaseya Center for one night, with Nessa Barrett opening the show.
Good to Know: Nessa Barrett is confirmed as the special guest for the Miami show, adding her dark-pop sound to the evening’s lineup.
Where: Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood
When: November 12, 2026
Why Go: Kane Brown, Lee Brice, Brantley Gilbert, Brandon Lake, and Ashley Cooke share the stage at Hard Rock Live for Audacy’s annual Stars & Strings concert. The lineup gives country fans a chance to see several favorites in one evening, with part of the proceeds benefiting Folds of Honor.
Good to Know: The concert supports scholarships for the spouses and children of fallen or disabled military personnel and first responders.
Where: The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach
When: November 17–18, 2026
Why Go: Jack White takes over The Fillmore for two nights of loud guitars and blues-heavy rock. The White Stripes co-founder brings his solo show to Miami Beach, giving fans a chance to watch him play in a theater where the stage feels close.
Tickets: November 17 | November 18
Good to Know: Phones are locked in Yondr pouches during the show, but you keep yours with you and can use it in designated areas. Bring a physical card if you normally pay with your phone.
Where: Amerant Bank Arena, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise
When: November 19–20, 2026
Why Go: Olivia Rodrigo plays two nights at Amerant Bank Arena, with Devon Again opening both shows. Known for “drivers license,” “good 4 u,” and “vampire,” Rodrigo brings heartbreak ballads and loud, guitar-heavy pop to one of November’s biggest South Florida concert engagements.
Tickets: November 19 | November 20
Good to Know: Want to eat at the arena before the show? The Preserve Encore dining package includes food and select drinks until the headliner takes the stage. It’s sold separately from your concert tickets.
Where: Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Boulevard, Downtown Miami
When: November 20–21, 2026
Why Go: John Summit takes over Kaseya Center for two nights of the CTRL ESCAPE Arena Tour. Known for “Where You Are” and “Go Back,” the Chicago-born DJ brings the house music that made him a festival favorite to Downtown Miami, with a new stage production built for the tour.
Tickets: November 20 | November 21
Good to Know: Both shows are open to all ages, although the venue recommends them for ages 18 and older.
Where: The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach
When: November 20, 2026
Why Go: Venezuelan duo Chyno y Nacho plays The Fillmore Miami Beach, bringing years of Latin pop hits to the stage. Fans who grew up with “Niña Bonita,” “Me Voy Enamorando,” and “Andas En Mi Cabeza” will have plenty of reasons to sing along.
Tickets: November 20
Good to Know: A general-admission ticket doesn’t reserve a seat or guarantee a spot near the stage. The Fillmore fills its standing area first, then directs guests to available orchestra seating.
Where: Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood
When: November 25, 2026
Why Go: Sting plays Hard Rock Live the night before Thanksgiving, joined by guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas. The STING 3.0 tour draws from his solo work and years with The Police, with just three musicians performing songs from across his career.
Tickets: November 25
Good to Know: Singer-songwriter Chance Emerson opens the show, so there’s another live performance to catch before Sting takes the stage.
Where: The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach
When: November 29, 2026
Why Go: Spanish pop star Aitana brings her Cuarto Azul World Tour to The Fillmore on Thanksgiving weekend. The tour follows her fourth album, Cuarto Azul, giving Miami Beach fans a chance to hear her dance-pop songs in a theater setting.
Tickets: November 29
Good to Know: Fast Lane entry, Stardust Lounge access, and valet parking are optional extras. You’ll still need a separate concert ticket.
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