"The Stories We Carry," a walk-through installation by Nigerian-born, Arkansas-based artist Oluwatobi Adewumi, was unveiled on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach on Tuesday, November 17.
It won Lincoln Road's 2026 public art competition from more than 100 submissions, and Adewumi was awarded $75,000 to create it.
The installation is free and open to the public through May 2027.
It joins Gillie and Marc's "A Wild Race Against Time" and "Deco Portals" on the promenade.
Lincoln Road has a new work of public art in place before Miami Art Week. On Tuesday, November 17, the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District (LRBID) unveiled "The Stories We Carry," a walk-through installation by Nigerian-born, Arkansas-based interdisciplinary artist Oluwatobi Adewumi. The piece was selected from more than 100 submissions as the winner of Lincoln Road's 2026 public art competition. Admission is free. It stays on the promenade through May 2027.
Visitors walk a path of oversized sculptural suitcases beneath suspended travel tags. The suitcases represent the memories people carry and what they choose to take with them or leave behind.
Adewumi was awarded $75,000 to create the work. It measures approximately 60 feet long, 10 feet wide and 9 feet tall, and is built from powder-coated steel, aluminum panels, and etched and laser-cut metal.
Portraits, handwritten words, travel marks, archival fragments and the hanging tags cover its surfaces. They reflect experiences of migration and identity across generations.
It began with his own migration. "'The Stories We Carry' grew from my own experience of migration and from conversations with people whose lives have been shaped by movement across countries, cities and generations," Adewumi said.
He chose to multiply a familiar object, the suitcase, so the work would become part of the rhythm of the street. His hope is that people walk through it and connect with the experiences of others.
The morning event included remarks from Lyle Stern, president of the LRBID; Anabel Llopis, its executive director; Alex Fernandez, Miami Beach City Commissioner (Group 3); and Adewumi, who spoke about the work's inspiration and Lincoln Road's commitment to accessible public art. Guests then walked through the work.
"Through our public art program, we're bringing extraordinary works by artists from around the world directly to the heart of Miami Beach, where millions of visitors can experience them freely," said Stern. "We're dedicated to Lincoln Road being a place where art is part of everyday life, beyond Miami Art Week."
"A Wild Race Against Time," by artist duo Gillie and Marc, is one of two other works on the promenade, with 14 interactive sculptures of endangered animals. The exhibition supports the Love the Last Wildlife Fund and raises awareness of wildlife conservation. Visitors are encouraged to climb aboard.
"Deco Portals" is a series of Art Deco-inspired sculptural archways that reinterpret one of architect Morris Lapidus' follies. It was created by participants in Moonlighter FabLab's NSF-funded Maker Cities workforce development program, in partnership with the City of Miami Beach and the LRBID.
All three belong to Art on Lincoln: Sculpture, Installations and More, the district's year-round public art program. It turns Lincoln Road's eight pedestrian blocks into an outdoor gallery for more than 10 million annual visitors. Past exhibitions include "R-Evolution" (2023) by Marco Cochrane, "XO World" (2024) by Daniel Anderson, "The Wild Couch Party" (2025) by Gillie and Marc and "Mr. Pink Takes Flight" (2025) by Philippe Katerine.
Oscar Esteban Martinez was its first winner. His "La Herencia Viva" was unveiled during Miami Art Week 2025. Lincoln Road also hosts a monthly Art Walk and rotating exhibitions, with details on current installations and upcoming events at lincolnroad.com.
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