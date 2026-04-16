18 Wonderful Things to Do With Your Mom in NYC on Mother’s Day

In New York City, Mother’s Day comes just as the city is at its prettiest. Spring flowers fill the parks, café tables spill onto the sidewalks, and the long gray days of winter have finally given way to sunshine and warm afternoons. It is the perfect time for a leisurely brunch, afternoon tea, a walk through Central Park, or an evening on the water as the skyline begins to glow.
Whether you are planning something simple and thoughtful or a day that feels a little more special, these are the best things to do for Mother’s Day in New York City.
Mother’s Day brunch may be a classic, but in New York the right setting can make it feel far more special. Some of the loveliest places to celebrate include:
The Palm Court at The Plaza, where Mother’s Day brunch is served beneath the iconic glass dome. The lavish buffet includes chilled seafood, carved meats, sushi, Belgian waffles, and even a chocolate fondue station.
The Mark Restaurant by Jean-Georges on the Upper East Side, offering a three-course prix-fixe Mother’s Day brunch on May 10. Elegant and polished, it is a lovely choice for mothers who appreciate a beautifully set table and Jean-Georges’ refined take on classic brunch dishes.
Le Jardinier, for a more elegant and modern celebration. On May 10, the restaurant is offering special three-course, four-course, and à la carte Mother’s Day menus inspired by the best flavors of spring.
Café Boulud at Maison Barnes on the Upper East Side, where Chefs Romain Paumier and Deoana Romero are serving an all-day à la carte Mother’s Day menu filled with seasonal dishes.
Whether she loves grand hotel glamour, a refined French lunch, or a long brunch on the Upper East Side, Mother’s Day brunch in New York can feel every bit as memorable as the rest of the day.
Make a weekend of it and check into one of New York’s great spa hotels with your mom. There is something especially lovely about turning Mother’s Day into an overnight escape: breakfast in bed, an afternoon in the spa, perhaps a glass of champagne before dinner, and no need to rush anywhere.
Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown offers a calm, contemporary retreat in Tribeca, where the city suddenly feels quieter. Spend the afternoon in the hotel’s sleek spa and 75-foot indoor pool, then retreat to one of the beautifully understated rooms for a night that feels wonderfully removed from everyday life.
Waldorf Astoria New York has just reopened, making this Mother’s Day the perfect excuse to experience it. The new Guerlain Wellness Spa is one of the most impressive in the city, with a Moroccan hammam, infrared sauna, steam rooms, a snow cave, and elegant treatment suites. For mothers who love old New York glamour, it is hard to imagine a more fitting place to spend the weekend.
The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad is ideal for a mother-daughter weekend with a little more energy and style. Downstairs, the hotel’s spa has treatment rooms, saunas, steam rooms, and deeply relaxing massages and facials. Upstairs, the rooms are serene and sophisticated, and dinner at the hotel’s restaurant by José Andrés makes the entire stay feel like a celebration.
On May 9, bring her to Ballet of Lights: Sleeping Beauty in a Sparkling Show at Kaye Playhouse. This reimagining of the classic fairy tale feels both nostalgic and unexpectedly modern. Six dancers cross the stage in illuminated costumes that leave trails of light behind every movement, transforming Sleeping Beauty into something dreamlike and almost otherworldly. The performance lasts just an hour, making it easy to pair with dinner or drinks afterward.
There is something undeniably special about dressing up and settling into a velvet seat before the lights go down on Broadway. For Mother’s Day weekend, some of the most beloved shows include:
Whether your mother loves spectacle, nostalgia, or a touch of wicked humor, a Broadway matinee followed by dinner in Midtown is one of the most classic New York ways to spend the day.
On May 10, trade the crowds for the water aboard the Manhattan Evening Jazz Cruise departing from Chelsea Piers. For an hour and a half, a live jazz trio plays everything from classic standards to Motown while the skyline slips past outside the windows of a 1920s-style yacht. The city looks especially beautiful at dusk, when Lower Manhattan begins to glow and the harbor turns the color of polished silver.
A class can be far more memorable than another bouquet. New York has no shortage of wonderful options for Mother’s Day. Here are a few of our favorite classes:
A museum is one of the easiest Mother’s Day plans in New York because it feels special without being overly complicated. You can spend the afternoon wandering at your own pace, stopping whenever something catches your eye, then continue the day over lunch or coffee nearby. Some of the best choices include:
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, where you can wander through the Impressionist galleries, and linger over lunch overlooking Central Park
The Museum of Modern Art, for Van Gogh, Monet, contemporary art, and the peaceful sculpture garden
The Guggenheim, where the spiraling white rotunda is every bit as memorable as the art itself
The American Museum of Natural History, for its ocean hall, gem collection, and the enormous blue whale suspended overhead
Whether your mother loves classic paintings, modern art, architecture, or natural history, a museum visit followed by lunch or coffee nearby is one of the loveliest ways to spend the day.
For a more traditional Mother’s Day, reserve afternoon tea at one of New York’s most beautiful hotels. Silver teapots, warm scones, delicate pastries, and an afternoon that unfolds slowly feel especially fitting for the occasion. Some of the loveliest options include:
Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea at The Peninsula New York, created in collaboration with the New York Botanical Garden. Served beneath the hotel’s soaring ceilings, it is inspired by spring in full bloom, with delicate pastries, floral details, and teas that feel perfectly suited to Mother’s Day.
Afternoon Tea at Baccarat Hotel New York, where the crystal-filled dining room feels almost impossibly glamorous. Baccarat’s tea service is inspired by those once enjoyed in palaces around the world, with exquisite pastries, fine teas, and a setting that makes the entire afternoon feel like an occasion.
Whether you choose something floral and seasonal or richly elegant, afternoon tea is one of the most timeless ways to celebrate Mother’s Day in New York.
New York has never looked more beautiful than it does in spring from somewhere high above the streets. Depending on your mother’s style, some of the best choices include:
Empire State Building for the classic New York view
Top of the Rock for sweeping views over Central Park and Midtown
Edge for its dramatic glass floor and open-air sky deck
SUMMIT One Vanderbilt for its mirrored rooms and immersive skyline experience
If she would rather spend Mother’s Day among flowers than skyscrapers, plan an afternoon at one of New York’s botanical gardens. In May, the city’s gardens are at their loveliest, filled with flowering trees, spring bulbs, and quiet paths that feel worlds away from Midtown.
Queens Botanical Garden, where you can wander through peaceful gardens, blooming trees, and one of the city’s most tranquil corners
New York Botanical Garden, which is hosting a special Mother’s Day Weekend Celebration on May 9 and 10. Families can enjoy food trucks, lawn games, face painting, music from Uptown Vinyl Supreme, collage activities, and crafts to make for Mom, all surrounded by the Garden’s spring blooms.
Whether you choose a quiet stroll or an afternoon garden party, it is one of the prettiest ways to spend Mother’s Day in New York.
For something that feels almost like a day trip to the English countryside, drive out to Old Westbury House and Gardens on Long Island. The formal gardens, broad lawns, and stately old mansion are especially lovely in May, when the roses begin to bloom and the trees are fully green.
If your mother would rather spend the afternoon in the sun than out after dark, book the Afternoon City Skyline Views Cruise aboard the Clipper City Tall Ship on May 10. The largest sailing ship in New York glides past the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, and the Brooklyn Bridge, with the skyline stretched out in every direction. It feels wonderfully cinematic, especially with a glass of wine in hand and the sails billowing overhead.
Sometimes the simplest plans are the ones that feel most memorable. Spend the morning wandering through Central Park beneath the fresh green leaves, stopping to listen to a violinist near Bethesda Terrace, renting a rowboat on the lake, or simply sitting together on a bench and watching the city go by.
Then continue to the Central Park Zoo, where you can see snow leopards, sea lions, and bears, wander through the Tisch Children’s Zoo, and even watch a film in the zoo’s 4-D theater. Tucked into the southeastern corner of the park, it is an easy and charming addition to an afternoon in Central Park, especially for mothers who love animals or are celebrating with the whole family.
If your mother loves fashion, turn an afternoon of shopping into something a little more memorable with a personal stylist. Instead of wandering from store to store without much of a plan, this experience is tailored to her style, whether she loves timeless classics, elegant designer pieces, or discovering smaller boutiques tucked into SoHo and the Upper East Side.
A stylist guides you through the city, helping choose the best neighborhoods and shops for her taste and budget, making the day feel more like a glamorous New York experience than simply running errands. Afterwards, stop for lunch, a glass of champagne, or afternoon tea nearby and make an entire day of it.
For a Mother’s Day experience, she is unlikely to forget, book a helicopter sightseeing flight over New York City. In just a few minutes, the city unfolds beneath you: Central Park, the Empire State Building, the Brooklyn Bridge, and the Statue of Liberty all appearing from an entirely different perspective. It is exhilarating, a little glamorous, and absolutely beautiful. For mothers who have seen New York many times before, this is one of the rare experiences that can still make the city feel entirely new.
If your mother loves wine and the idea of getting out of the city for the day, book a trip to Long Island wine country on May 9. This full-day tour departs from Union Square and heads east to the North Fork, where vineyards stretch beneath wide skies and the pace feels wonderfully slower than Manhattan.
The excursion includes visits to three wineries, typically including favorites like Sparkling Pointe, Raphael, The Lenz Winery, and Osprey's Dominion, along with 10 to 12 tastings and a gourmet picnic lunch among the vines. With transportation included from Union Square, all you have to do is settle into the day and enjoy it. For mothers who would rather spend Mother’s Day weekend with a glass of rosé in hand and rows of vines in the distance, it is one of the loveliest escapes from New York.
For a Mother’s Day that feels especially memorable, charter a private sailboat and spend two hours gliding through New York Harbor together. Lower Manhattan rising in the distance, the Brooklyn Bridge stretched across the river, and get a close-up of the Statue of Liberty.
Departing from Liberty Landing Marina, the sail passes Governors Island National Monument, Ellis Island, the Brooklyn Bridge, and the skyline beyond One World Trade Center. You can simply sit back and enjoy the view. It is intimate, beautifully New York, and one of the rare experiences that makes the city feel entirely different.
For mothers who would rather do something unexpected than traditional, spend the afternoon inside one of New York’s immersive museums. These are the sort of places where flowers bloom across walls, light moves through darkened rooms, and entire spaces seem to shift around you. Some of the best choices include:
ARTE MUSEUM: An Immersive Media Art Exhibition, where enormous digital landscapes, waterfalls, flowers, and glowing forests surround you in room after room
ARTECHOUSE Presents: Blooming Wonders, a spring-inspired exhibition filled with oversized flowers, color, and dreamlike digital installations
SUBMERGE, where sound, light, and water-inspired projections create an experience that feels both calming and completely transportive
The best Mother’s Day plans in New York City are the ones that feel personal. For some mothers, that means brunch at The Plaza, a Broadway matinee, and a night at a beautiful hotel. For others, it is a walk through Central Park, an afternoon among spring flowers, or simply spending a few uninterrupted hours together. Whether you plan something grand or wonderfully simple, New York offers more than enough ways to make Mother’s Day feel memorable.
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