Best Things to Do in New York City in September 2026

The 2026 US Open runs through September 13 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, with the women’s singles final on September 12 and the men’s final on September 13.
New York Fashion Week takes over the city in mid-September, with runway shows, presentations, parties, and public-facing fashion events spread across Manhattan and Brooklyn.
Harry Styles is in the middle of an extended Madison Square Garden residency, with select September performances running from September 4 through September 30.
The Global Citizen Festival returns to Central Park’s Great Lawn on September 26 with Ms. Lauryn Hill & Wyclef Jean, Lenny Kravitz, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.
September also brings the Feast of San Gennaro, The Armory Show, All Things Go Music Festival, Broadway performances, Yankees home games, and a strong calendar of food, art, and outdoor events across the five boroughs.
September is when New York’s fall calendar really starts to take shape. The US Open reaches its final rounds in Queens, New York Fashion Week brings runway shows and satellite events across the city, and major venues from Madison Square Garden to Forest Hills Stadium fill with some of the month’s biggest concerts.
The second half of September is especially busy. The Feast of San Gennaro takes over Little Italy, Global Citizen Festival returns to Central Park, The Armory Show brings international galleries to the Javits Center, and All Things Go adds a three-day music festival to the mix. Broadway, Yankees games, immersive performances, and chef-driven dining events round out a month that is easy to build a trip around.
This guide covers the standout things to do in New York City in September 2026, with a focus on the events, performances, festivals, and seasonal experiences that are most worth planning ahead for.
Where: Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, Midtown Manhattan
When: Select dates, September 4–30, 2026
Why Go: Harry Styles returns to Madison Square Garden for an extended New York run supporting his fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., alongside the solo hits that have made him one of the defining pop performers of his generation.
Tickets by Date: September 5 | September 11 | September 12 | September 19 | September 25 | September 26 | More Dates
Good to Know: Performances continue throughout September, with ticket prices and availability varying by night. If your preferred date is sold out or limited, check another performance in the residency.
Where: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (Flushing Meadows–Corona Park, Queens)
When: August 23 through September 13, 2026
Why Go: The US Open is New York’s defining late-summer sporting event, bringing the world’s leading tennis players to Queens for three weeks of qualifying matches, championship play, and packed night sessions beneath the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Good to Know: Fan Week runs from August 23 through 29, followed by the main tournament through September 13. Tickets are sold by session and venue, with separate options for Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, and grounds admission.
Where: Various venues across NYC
When: Select dates throughout September 2026
Why Go: Candlelight concerts offer one of the city’s most atmospheric ways to experience live music. Set inside historic churches and intimate venues, these performances pair the soft glow of candlelight with beautifully arranged music, ranging from classical masterpieces to modern favorites. Whether it’s Vivaldi, Adele, or film scores, each concert feels immersive, elegant, and quietly memorable, an easy choice for a refined evening out in New York.
September 2026 Candlelight Concerts in NYC:
September 5: Candlelight: Tribute to Queen and The Beatles
September 5: Candlelight: Tribute to Lauryn Hill
September 11 & 12: Candlelight: Tribute to Michael Jackson
September 13: Candlelight Babies: Classical Sounds to Stimulate Little Minds
September 17: Candlelight: From Bach to The Beatles
September 25: Candlelight: Ed Sheeran & Coldplay
September 26: Candlelight: The Lord of the Rings
Good to Know: Most performances run about 60 minutes and do not allow late entry, so arriving early is essential. Seating is typically assigned by section on a first-come basis.
Where: Runways and venues across Manhattan and Brooklyn
When: September 10–15, 2026
Why Go: New York Fashion Week brings designers, editors, buyers, celebrities, and style insiders to the city for one of fashion’s most important weeks. The official calendar centers on designer runway shows and presentations, while a much larger ecosystem of independent shows, parties, pop-ups, and ticketed events makes it possible for visitors to experience the energy of Fashion Week even without an industry invitation. NYFW takes place twice annually, in February and September.
Runway 7 Fashion Opening Show — September 8 at 7 PM, Sony Hall. A public NYFW runway presentation kicking off the week ahead of the main schedule.
Art Hearts Fashion — September 10–14, Angel Orensanz Foundation. Several days of independent runway shows featuring emerging and established designers.
The Musa Showroom Global Runway Experience — September 11, 4–7 PM, Chelsea. A runway and showroom experience featuring independent designers, networking, and VIP seating options.
hiTechMODA All Access — September 11, starting at 4:30 PM, Edison Ballroom. General-admission tickets provide access to two runway showcases, with shows scheduled throughout the evening.
The Fashion Life Tour — September 12, The Altman Building. A full day of runway shows featuring emerging designers, models, performers, and several separate presentation times.
Iwin Fashion Show & Mixer — September 12, 6:30 PM, The Cloud One Lounge Downtown. A fashion show followed by drinks, music, networking, and an after-party.
Good to Know: Many of the headline designer shows on the official NYFW calendar remain invitation-only, but independent producers release public tickets throughout the season. Schedules can also change close to Fashion Week, so check individual event pages before purchasing tickets or planning your day.
Where: Yankee Stadium (1 E 161st St, Bronx, NY)
When: Select dates throughout September 2026
Why Go: Catching a Yankees home game is one of those classic New York experiences that feels just as fun for first-time visitors as it does for lifelong fans. From the lively crowd to the ballpark traditions and skyline views, it’s an easy, memorable way to spend an afternoon or evening in the city. Whether you’re following the team closely or just in it for the atmosphere, it’s a great excuse to head to the Bronx and soak it all in.
New York Yankees home games for September 2026:
September 8: Yankees vs Rockies
September 9: Yankees vs Rockies
September 10: Yankees vs Rockies
September 11: Yankees vs Mets
September 12: Yankees vs Mets
September 13: Yankees vs Mets
September 22: Yankees vs Rays
September 23: Yankees vs Rays
September 24: Yankees vs Rays
September 25: Yankees vs Orioles
September 26: Yankees vs Orioles
September 27: Yankees vs Orioles
Good to Know: Take the subway rather than driving, the 4, B, and D trains stop at 161st Street–Yankee Stadium, while parking nearby is limited and game-day traffic can be punishing. Gates generally open 90 minutes before the first pitch, which leaves time to clear security and explore Monument Park or the Yankees Museum before settling into your seat.
Where: Manhattan West Plaza, 385 Ninth Avenue, Midtown
When: Wednesdays, September 9–30, 2026, 5–6:15 PM
Why Go: Works & Process returns to Manhattan West with a free outdoor series combining live music, dance performances, lessons, and open dance floors. Each Wednesday brings a different style, from freestyle street dance and mambo to contra and swing, with audiences encouraged to join in.
September 9 — LayeRhythm: Live music and improvised street and club dance, followed by an open dance floor.
September 16 — Sekou McMiller & Friends: A mambo lesson and social dance party inspired by New York’s legendary Palladium Ballroom, accompanied by a live band.
September 23 — A Barn Dance with Brooklyn Contra: An approachable contra dance with live Appalachian- and Irish-inspired music. No partner is necessary, and the dances are taught beforehand.
September 30 — New York Swings with Josh Lee and the Family: Lindy Hop and authentic jazz dance paired with live swing-era music led by Grammy-winning saxophonist Josh Lee.
Good to Know: The entire series is free and takes place outdoors on Manhattan West Plaza. Each week is designed for both spectators and participants, making it an easy drop-in option for an early evening in Midtown.
Where: Roulette, 509 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn
When: September 12, 2026
Why Go: Step inside an immersive courtroom drama where the audience becomes the jury. Hear testimony, examine evidence, vote at key moments, and decide the fate of a politician’s son accused of murder after a deadly night aboard a speedboat.
Good to Know: The experience lasts about 60 minutes. Arrive 30 minutes early, as late entry is not permitted. Recommended for ages 12+, with guests under 16 accompanied by an adult.
Where: Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn
When: September 14–15, 2026
Why Go: Charli xcx brings her Music, Fashion, Film Tour to Brooklyn for two nights at Barclays Center. The arena shows land in the middle of New York Fashion Week, making them an especially strong addition to a September itinerary built around music, nightlife, and fashion.
Event Details & Tickets: September 14 | September 15
Good to Know: Both concerts begin at 7:30 PM, with doors opening one hour before showtime. Tickets are on sale now, and availability varies between the September 14 and September 15 performances.
Where: Platform by JBF at Market 57, Pier 57, Manhattan
When: Select dates throughout September 2026
Why Go: Platform by the James Beard Foundation brings some of the country’s most acclaimed chefs to New York for a month of one-night-only dinners. September’s lineup spans modern Chinese cooking, Basque-inspired collaborations, Mexican border cuisine, seasonal Hudson Valley produce, and Afro-Caribbean flavors, all served through immersive multi-course menus with beverage pairings.
Events You Can Attend:
Chef Reunion: San Sebastián All-Stars — September 15, 6:30 PM. Three Mugaritz alumni reunite for a collaborative menu drawing on Colombian, Brazilian, Mexican, and Argentine influences.
Rhode Island Meets the Riviera — September 16, 6:30 PM. James Beard-recognized chefs Robert Andreozzi, William Rietzel, and Jesse Hedberg reinterpret Rhode Island coastal cooking through a refined French lens.
Foods of La Frontera with Pati Jinich — September 17, 6:30 PM. The James Beard Award-winning author and TV host presents a menu inspired by her research into the food traditions of the U.S.–Mexico borderlands.
Field-to-Fork with Katchkie Farm — September 18, 6:30 PM. A late-summer harvest dinner built around peak-season produce from Katchkie Farm in New York’s Hudson Valley.
Andrew Black x Nana Wilmot — September 25, 6:30 PM. James Beard Award winner Andrew Black and Top Chef alum Nana Wilmot explore the culinary connections between West African and Caribbean food traditions.
Good to Know: Platform dinners include a chef-driven multi-course menu, and curated wine or beverage pairing.
Where: Little Italy, centered along Mulberry Street between Canal and Houston Streets
When: September 17–27, 2026
Why Go: One of New York City’s most beloved street festivals returns to Little Italy for 11 days of Italian food, live music, religious traditions, and neighborhood celebrations. The Feast of San Gennaro began in 1926 as a one-day celebration honoring the patron saint of Naples and has since grown into a signature New York event spanning multiple blocks.
Good to Know: September 19 is the traditional Feast Day of San Gennaro, while the Grand Procession takes place September 26. The festival also features nightly entertainment and food vendors throughout Little Italy, and admission to the street festival is free.
Where: Sony Hall, 235 West 46th Street, Manhattan
When: September 20, 2026
Why Go: Celebrate two giants of American music with an intimate live tribute to Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong. A live band reimagines classics like Fly Me to the Moon, My Way, and What a Wonderful World inside one of Midtown’s atmospheric music venues.
Good to Know: The show lasts about 60 minutes and is for guests 21+. Seating is first-come, first-served within each zone, and tables may be shared. A three-course prix-fixe dinner can also be added to the experience.
Where: Forest Hills Stadium, Queens
When: September 25–27, 2026
Why Go: All Things Go returns to Forest Hills Stadium for three days of live music, with a 2026 lineup featuring Zara Larsson, Brandi Carlile, MUNA, Carly Rae Jepsen, The Beaches, and more. The festival has become a major fixture on New York’s fall concert calendar, pairing a strong pop and indie lineup with one of the city’s most atmospheric outdoor venues.
Tickets: September 25 | September 26 | September 27
Good to Know: The festival is all-ages and takes place rain or shine. There is no re-entry once you leave the venue, and Forest Hills Stadium does not offer on-site parking, so public transportation is the easiest way to get there.
Where: Great Lawn, Central Park
When: September 26, 2026
Why Go: One of New York’s biggest annual outdoor concerts returns to Central Park with Ms. Lauryn Hill & Wyclef Jean celebrating 30 years of The Score, alongside Lenny Kravitz, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Hugh Jackman hosts the festival, which combines major live performances with Global Citizen’s campaigns addressing poverty, education, food security, and clean energy.
Good to Know: Gates open at 2 PM and the show begins at 4 PM. Tickets can be earned by completing actions through Global Citizen, while a limited number can also be secured through the organization’s new donation-ticket option.
Where: Kaye Playhouse, 695 Park Avenue, Upper East Side
When: September 27, 2026
Why Go: Cinderella gets a luminous makeover in this 60-minute ballet, where four dancers perform in glow-in-the-dark costumes to a classical soundtrack. The familiar fairy tale unfolds through dance, color, and light, from the stepsisters and Royal Ball to Cinderella’s romance with the Prince.
Good to Know: Doors open 30 minutes before showtime and late entry is not permitted. Seating is first-come, first-served within each zone. The show is recommended for ages 5+, and children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Where: Broadway and Off-Broadway theaters throughout Midtown Manhattan
When: Throughout September 2026
Why Go: September is an ideal time to build a Broadway night into a New York itinerary, whether you want a landmark musical, a sharp comedy, or something more intimate.
Top Shows to Consider:
The Lion King — Disney’s visually spectacular adaptation remains one of Broadway’s defining productions, with elaborate puppetry, music by Elton John and Tim Rice, and a scale that makes it especially strong for first-time visitors.
Hamilton — Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical transforms the story of Alexander Hamilton into a fast-moving mix of hip-hop, R&B, pop, and traditional musical theater. Performances continue at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.
Wicked — The long-running story of Elphaba and Glinda remains one of Broadway’s biggest crowd-pleasers, combining a huge score, elaborate staging, and a new perspective on the world of The Wizard of Oz.
Little Shop of Horrors — For something more intimate, this Off-Broadway revival at the Westside Theatre pairs a small venue with dark comedy, a cult-favorite score, and a carnivorous plant.
The Book of Mormon — Created by Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Robert Lopez, this irreverent musical comedy has won nine Tony Awards and continues at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre.
Good to Know: Evening performances typically begin between 7 and 8 PM, with matinees on select afternoons. Popular weekend performances can sell out well in advance, so book early if you have a specific show or date in mind.
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