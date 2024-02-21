All the Best Awards Season Campaigns Are Wearing Regency Outdoor Advertising

Leading Outdoor Advertising Provider Hosts Hollywood Offerings for Awards Glory.
Hollywood loves an awards ceremony and in their 50th Anniversary Regency Outdoor Advertising is hosting the campaigns pursuing awards gold this season with their landmark billboards.
The Entertainment Capital of the World is turning to the top-rated business to help spread word of Golden Globe nominees including 1923, Wonka and Super Mario Bros. Emmy nominees including Andor, House of the Dragon, The Crown and The Rings of Power. Oscar campaigns including Maestro, Nyad and Poor Things are adorning the skyline of Los Angeles with Regency.
Making fashionable visuals in the skyline of the region is a task they fulfill with pride. Regency’s structures, or “spectaculars,” are strategically placed for optimal exposure. And, Regency’s placements are as iconic as the brands that appear on their signs. Streaming services such as Hulu, Paramount+, and Netflix have relied heavily on billboards for their promotional work.
Captivating billboards from the Sunset Strip and West Los Angeles to Studio City and the South Bay, Regency is building visibility with customers and awards season voters, spreading communications by businesses looking for improvement in revenue. And, it is all done artistically in a way that makes people positively spread word-of-mouth information after seeing boards placed in ideal locations that are carefully curated with business owners.