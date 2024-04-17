Naomi Judd Estate Announces Virtual Exhibit Featuring Rare, Never-Before-Seen Artifacts From Judd’s Legendary Career & Life

In the words of her daughter Ashley, Naomi Judd was “a legend and an icon that left country music (and the world) better than she found it”. Working in partnership with archival platform Definitive Authentic, The Naomi Judd Estate has curated a virtual exhibit of rare items that spotlight the impact of Naomi’s creative work on country music and American culture at large. Featuring behind-the-scenes photos, awards, a personal stage map with handwritten notes, a shooting script for the "Grandpa" music video, countless well-wishes from country music luminaries, and more, the Naomi Judd ‘Artist’ artifact collection frames the icon as not only a beloved musician, but a figure whose groundbreaking vision went well beyond the recording studio as evidenced by her lifelong support of numerous philanthropic causes. In tribute to that philanthropic spirit, a portion of the proceeds from this exhibit (and the following exhibits) will be donated to The Naomi Judd Mental Health Clinic: A Bridge to Hope - a brand new mental health wing at Mercy Community Healthcare in Franklin, TN. The facility includes a larger mental health area with counseling/psychiatric rooms, a Parent-Child Interactive Therapy Room, group rooms, a waiting room, and prayer area. The new building brings all services under one roof as Mercy is committed to treating the whole person - body + mind + spirit - for true healing in a faith-based environment.