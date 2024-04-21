A Galaxy of Gala’s: NYC’s Must-Attend May Social Pentathlon

Manhattan School of Music’s annual Gala returns to the iconic Rainbow Room on May 15th. The event hosted by the musical theatre program will honor Ted Chapin, Past President of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization; American Theatre Wing Trustee; Co-Founder of Encores! at City Center. It will also honor two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell. Master of Ceremonies will be Jose Llana of Broadway’s “The King and I” and more. A featured performance will be by Alysia Velez.

The renowned school is recognized as one of the world's premier music conservatories for classical music, jazz, and musical theatre.