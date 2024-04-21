A Galaxy of Gala’s: NYC’s Must-Attend May Social Pentathlon

The New York City social calendar will be filled with several important fundraisers this year. Plan for galas and shows that will help raise money for organizations that are having a positive impact on communities throughout the City and make a difference.
The New York Women’s Foundation will host their Celebrating Women Breakfast on May 8th at New York Marriott Marquis. The signature affair signature event will pay tribute to extraordinary honorees and Grantee Partners who are advancing innovative and bold solutions to create an equitable and just future for women and families in New York City and beyond. Honored guests include Foundation Chanel, Andrea Arroyo, New York Liberty, Cynthia Nixon, S. Mona Sinha, and Toshi Reagon.
The group creates an equitable and just future for women, girls, gender-expansive individuals and their families by investing in bold, community-led solutions to ignite action for gender, economic, and racial justice. Since 1987, The Foundation has invested $125 million in 500+ organizations, creating a vibrant community of grantees, philanthropists, advocates, innovators, and change-makers.
The 68th Annual Viennese Opera Ball is being held on May 10th at The Plaza Hotel. This year’s Musical inspiration is from Verdi’s opera “Aida.” Guests of honor and opera stars include Leah Crocetto, Grammy Award Winner, Lucas Meachem, Grammy Award Winner, Limmie Pulliam, Christian Pursell and Johanna Will. The 2024 Honoree is Board Member Sabine Riglos. The beneficiary is Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Foundation and Chairs are Denise Rich and Jean Shafiroff.
Viennese Opera Ball is an annual white tie charity gala that celebrates the cultural and economic relationships between Austria and America, connecting two continents, two cities and two centuries in one night.
The 10th Annual Waxman Luncheon will be held on May 15th. This year's event will be held at a new location at Riverpark. Barney Cohen, Managing Director and Wealth Partner at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management will be the Luncheon Honoree recognizing his dedication to support cancer research. Additionally, legendary couture and high-fashion designer, Josie Natori, will present her Spring 2024 collection. There will also be an exclusive raffle for a chance to win a Mikimoto pearl necklace.
Funds raised at the Luncheon will support crucial Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation initiatives such as the International Network on Aging and Cancer and the Women's Cancer Research Program.
The Luisa Diaz Foundation will host the 10th anniversary black tie MAG Gala (Mi Amor Gracioussness Gala) on May 15th at The Plaza Hotel. The annual event will pay tribute to a decade of changing lives in communities across America. This year the organization honors the work of Safe Passage Heals and Sanctuary for Families. It will be a grand “Celebration of Kindness” attended by important international changemakers from across the globe. It all is part of the organization’s motto that “kindness is cool” to raise funds for survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking.
Additionally, the “Runway of Hope” where fashion meets compassion, will once again be a part of the program. This portion celebrates survivors walking toward the light, this year including a trans woman, who will walk the "Runway of Hope", after a session of confidence-building and styling provided by the Luisa Diaz Foundation.
Manhattan School of Music’s annual Gala returns to the iconic Rainbow Room on May 15th. The event hosted by the musical theatre program will honor Ted Chapin, Past President of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization; American Theatre Wing Trustee; Co-Founder of Encores! at City Center. It will also honor two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell. Master of Ceremonies will be Jose Llana of Broadway’s “The King and I” and more. A featured performance will be by Alysia Velez.
The renowned school is recognized as one of the world's premier music conservatories for classical music, jazz, and musical theatre.