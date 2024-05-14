Southampton Animal Shelter Hosts Heartwarming Open House on Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

On Tuesday, April 30th, 2024, the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) welcomed the community to a joyous open house event in celebration of Adopt a Shelter Pet Day. This special occasion, held from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm, coincided with the newly proclaimed Adopt a Shelter Pet Day by the Town of Southampton, aligning with the national observance.
The open house buzzed with excitement as SASF showcased its commitment to animal welfare. Visitors were greeted with opportunities to meet adoptable animals, embark on insightful shelter tours, and learn about the various programs and resources the shelter offers. A unique highlight of the day was the Puppy Yoga sessions, presented in collaboration with Jala Hot Yoga, where participants engaged in a serene 30-minute yoga practice surrounded by adorable, playful puppies.
Families flocked to the Kid’s Korner, where children enjoyed crafts, face painting, cornhole, and photo opportunities with SASF's lovable dog mascot. The event also featured interactive sessions with the Dog Training team, offering invaluable training tips, a Cat Q&A hosted by the cat department, and Bunny Basics led by rabbit experts.
The Adoptions team was on hand to assist prospective pet owners with inquiries about the adoption process, introducing them to a diverse range of adoptable animals eagerly awaiting their forever homes. In addition, the low-cost Wellness Clinic added an element of excitement with a raffle for five free microchips. Attendees also had the chance to browse and purchase merchandise, including custom pet ID tags.
As the community shelter for Southampton township, SASF extended a warm invitation to individuals from all towns to join in the festivities. This family-friendly event not only highlighted the importance of pet adoption but also celebrated the spirit of compassion and community support that SASF embodies.
The event marked a significant day for animal lovers and prospective pet owners alike, fostering a sense of unity and purpose in the effort to find loving homes for shelter animals. Southampton's Adopt a Shelter Pet Day stands as a testament to the town's dedication to animal welfare and the heartfelt mission of the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation.
The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that relies on the generosity of our donors and volunteers to care for the homeless animals in our community and place them in loving “forever homes.” The number of animals in need of our help is growing every day. The overpopulation of pets on Long Island is a major issue and sadly more amazing animals are ending up homeless. Whether caring for strays found wandering the streets, rescuing neglected and abandoned animals, or saving dogs from the horrors of the puppy mill industry, the shelter is a safe haven for all animals and for some, the last resort. Without SASF, these animals would not be able to survive. The shelter provides a steppingstone for animals to find loving homes. It offers them housing, food, medical treatment, training, and rehabilitation when necessary.
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.