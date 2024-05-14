Southampton Animal Shelter Hosts Heartwarming Open House on Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

As the community shelter for Southampton township, SASF extended a warm invitation to individuals from all towns to join in the festivities. This family-friendly event not only highlighted the importance of pet adoption but also celebrated the spirit of compassion and community support that SASF embodies.

The event marked a significant day for animal lovers and prospective pet owners alike, fostering a sense of unity and purpose in the effort to find loving homes for shelter animals. Southampton's Adopt a Shelter Pet Day stands as a testament to the town's dedication to animal welfare and the heartfelt mission of the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation.