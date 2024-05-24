Sweat with Suarez: The Mayor's Fitness Initiative

The free event that I attended was at the Shenandoah Park in Miami, and it was buzzing with energy, with fitness instructor Armando Santos leading us through an intense workout session. From mats to dumbbells to raised steps, we had everything we needed already provided and set up for us in perfect rows.

There were a set of indoor and outdoor workouts, each designed to push your limits and get your heart pumping. The HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) class was divided into three parts, ensuring no muscle was left unworked. The upbeat music kept spirits high as we burned calories, pushed through the burn, and cheered each other on. It was a community bonding experience like no other and I was beyond excited to be a part of it along with my good friend Ella Davar, who invited me to be her work out buddy.

Here's a video of the event that the mayor posted which captures clips from the workout and the energy from the crowd...