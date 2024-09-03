Introducing Our Fall Issue Featuring William Stanford Davis

As the vibrant hues of fall embrace the city, we invite you to explore our latest issue, where the essence of luxury is celebrated in its most refined forms.
This season, we proudly feature William Stanford Davis on our cover, the beloved star of ABC's Abbott Elementary. In an exclusive interview, Davis shares his journey, the power of humor, and the significance of community—a narrative that resonates as we enter this season of reflection and renewal.
We discuss the future of luxury hospitality with visionaries Michael Achenbaum and Sean Largotta, the creative forces behind the iconic Gansevoort Hotel. Their conversation offers a rare glimpse into the art of crafting a legacy in a city known for its relentless pace and timeless appeal.
Our dining and beverage section this issue is a celebration of culinary excellence and innovation. We bring you an exclusive look at Marcus Samuelsson's Red Rooster, where the flavors of Harlem are reimagined through a fusion of cultural heritage and gastronomic artistry. We also explore how La Fête Wine Co. is revolutionizing luxury wines, pushing boundaries with a fresh approach that is as bold as it is sophisticated. And for those seeking a year-round experience, we highlight the best indoor-outdoor rooftop lounges in NYC—where the views are as impressive as the cocktails.
For those seeking inspiration beyond the ordinary, our travel section is your guide to adventures and escapes. Whether you're yearning for a tranquil retreat or an exhilarating expedition, we bring you the ultimate experiences to make this season truly unforgettable.
As we turn the page to a new season, let Resident Magazine be your companion in embracing the art of autumn, where luxury is an experience to be lived, savored, and shared.
