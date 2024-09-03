Introducing Our Fall Issue Featuring William Stanford Davis

This season, we proudly feature William Stanford Davis on our cover, the beloved star of ABC's Abbott Elementary. In an exclusive interview, Davis shares his journey, the power of humor, and the significance of community—a narrative that resonates as we enter this season of reflection and renewal.

We discuss the future of luxury hospitality with visionaries Michael Achenbaum and Sean Largotta, the creative forces behind the iconic Gansevoort Hotel. Their conversation offers a rare glimpse into the art of crafting a legacy in a city known for its relentless pace and timeless appeal.