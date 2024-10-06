Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs Named Finalist In 2024 “Defender Service Awards”

Public voting, which will take place from October 2nd, 2024, through October 17th, 2024, will ultimately decide the winning organizations for each category. The winning organizations will each receive a new Defender 130 vehicle that will be fully customized to best address their needs, and awarded $25,000 by their category sponsor, empowering them to further their missions.

Built for purpose. The Defender 130 is equipped with three rows of seating for up to eight volunteers and ample space with 88.9 cubic feet (2,516 liters) of load capacity to enhance each charities’ efforts. The winning organization will be able to customize their vehicle with robust Defender accessories that will meet the challenges of their mission, along with a custom exterior vehicle wrap.