Is Amgen’s $650M Bet on Puerto Rico the Future of Global Biopharma?
A Bold Expansion With Global Implications
When Amgen announced a $650 million expansion of its Juncos manufacturing campus in Puerto Rico, it wasn’t just a corporate growth story. It was a resounding statement of confidence in the island’s role as a global hub for biopharma. For over three decades, Amgen has made Puerto Rico central to its mission, and today its medicines produced in Juncos reach patients in more than 70 countries.
This expansion, expected to create new high-skill jobs while enhancing production capacity, builds on a foundation of innovation and impact that has made Puerto Rico synonymous with world-class pharmaceutical manufacturing. As Robert Bradway, Amgen’s CEO, noted in the company’s expansion briefing, the island “delivers the people, infrastructure, and expertise we need to continue transforming the future of medicine.”
A Legacy of Innovation in Juncos
Amgen’s story in Puerto Rico began in the early 1990s, when the company recognized the island’s unique combination of U.S. jurisdictional stability, tax advantages, and a highly trained workforce. What started as a modest footprint in Juncos has grown into one of the largest biotechnology manufacturing facilities in the world.
Today, Amgen employs over 3,000 professionals on the island. The medicines they produce include some of the company’s most critical therapies, spanning oncology, cardiology, and autoimmune conditions. The Juncos campus alone has supplied more than 20 different therapies to patients globally — a testament to both the scale and precision of Puerto Rico’s bioscience capacity.
Puerto Rico: America’s Biopharma Engine
While Amgen stands out, it is not alone. Puerto Rico is the number one producer and exporter of pharmaceuticals in the United States, with nearly half of the island’s exports tied to the sector. The island’s unique blend of U.S. regulatory oversight, logistical advantages, and deep scientific talent pool has made it indispensable to the global supply chain.
The numbers are staggering: pharmaceuticals account for nearly 30% of Puerto Rico’s GDP and more than 70,000 direct and indirect jobs. The island’s university system continually produces highly skilled graduates in chemistry, biology, and engineering, ensuring companies like Amgen have access to world-class talent. That talent, coupled with cutting-edge facilities, has positioned Puerto Rico as the backbone of America’s biopharma production.
"Earning the reputation of being the “Medicine Cabinet of the USA”, Puerto Rico is a certified powerhouse in the biosciences sector, offering a legacy of excellence in pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical device manufacturing, agricultural biotechnology, and research and development (R&D), all within the security of the U.S. legal framework."
- Invest PR
Why Amgen Doubled Down
So why a $650 million expansion now? Several factors converge to explain Amgen’s decision. First, the global pandemic underscored the vulnerability of stretched international supply chains. Reshoring — bringing production back to U.S. soil — has become more than a patriotic rallying cry; it is now a strategic imperative.
Puerto Rico offers Amgen a unique advantage: the benefits of U.S. jurisdiction with the ability to scale manufacturing at levels unmatched in the mainland. Tax incentives, a proven regulatory framework, and decades of bioscience expertise make the island a natural choice. Add in a workforce that blends technical skill with resilience, and the decision to expand in Juncos looks less like a risk and more like a masterstroke.
Amgen’s Expansion: Global Reach, Local Impact
For patients around the world, Amgen’s expansion means greater access to life-saving therapies. For Puerto Rico, it translates into economic stability, high-paying jobs, and an affirmation that the island remains at the heart of global medicine.
The Juncos facility does not just manufacture medicines; it symbolizes a partnership between global science and the local community. Amgen’s investment strengthens schools, supports workforce development programs, and provides Puerto Rican professionals with opportunities to participate in groundbreaking science without leaving their home island.
The Future of Biopharma on the Island
Amgen’s decision sends a signal well beyond Puerto Rico’s shores. It tells the global pharmaceutical community that the island is not just a historic production hub, but a forward-looking ecosystem ready to meet the next generation of bioscience challenges.
As gene therapies, personalized medicine, and advanced biologics take center stage in the coming decades, Puerto Rico is poised to remain a leader. With Amgen at the helm of this expansion, the island’s reputation as a biopharma powerhouse has never been more secure.
For companies weighing where to invest, the message is clear: Reshore to our shores.
