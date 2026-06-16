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Toast the Knicks: Championship Cocktails for New York's Celebration

As the city marks a Knicks championship, four cocktails from Dewar's, Bombay Sapphire, and estiatorio Milos give the orange-and-blue moment a glass
Mango Daydream cocktail with Aberfeldy 12, mango garnish, and ice
The Mango Daydream combines Aberfeldy 12, Italicus, mango purée, honey, and lemon for a tropical championship toastPhoto Courtesy of Bacardi Limited
2 min read

At a Glance

  • New York is celebrating a Knicks championship, with a parade through Manhattan anticipated.

  • A lineup of four cocktails offers a way to toast the moment at home or out.

  • The serves span a Maple Ginger Sour, a French 75, the Mykonos at estiatorio Milos, and a Mango Daydream.

Mykonos cocktail garnished with mint beside fresh oysters on ice
The Mykonos at estiatorio Milos blends tequila, watermelon, Aperol, lime, mint, and roséPhoto Courtesy of estiatorio Milos

New York is in orange and blue. With the Knicks crowned champions and a championship parade anticipated through Manhattan, the celebration has spilled into the city's bars and living rooms. For fans looking to raise a glass, here is a lineup of cocktails worthy of the occasion.

The serves

Maple Ginger Sour cocktail with candied ginger and citrus garnish
The Maple Ginger Sour combines Dewar's 12 with maple, ginger, blood orange, lemon, and bittersPhoto Courtesy of Bacardi Limited

The Maple Ginger Sour reads like a whisky sour with more character, built on Dewar's 12 with lemon, maple, ginger syrup, blood orange, and Angostura. "Maple adds warmth, ginger brings a subtle kick, and blood orange keeps it bright," says Gabriel Cardarella, Dewar's Scotch Whisky brand ambassador. For something crisp, the French 75 pairs Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru with Martini and Rossi Prosecco, lemon, and sugar.

At estiatorio Milos, the Mykonos channels seaside aperitivo hour with Dobel Blanco, watermelon, Aperol, lime, mint, and Amalia rosé. And the Mango Daydream leans tropical, with Aberfeldy 12, Italicus, lemon, honey, and mango purée finished with a float of Angostura.

The takeaway

A championship is a once-in-a-generation excuse to gather, and these serves range from the celebratory to the easy weeknight pour, each capturing the energy of a season New York will be talking about for years.

French 75 cocktail beside a bottle of Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru
The French 75 pairs Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru with lemon, sugar, and sparkling wine for a celebratory servePhoto Courtesy of Bacardi Limited
Mango Daydream cocktail with Aberfeldy 12, mango garnish, and ice
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