Toast the Knicks: Championship Cocktails for New York's Celebration

New York is celebrating a Knicks championship, with a parade through Manhattan anticipated.
A lineup of four cocktails offers a way to toast the moment at home or out.
The serves span a Maple Ginger Sour, a French 75, the Mykonos at estiatorio Milos, and a Mango Daydream.
New York is in orange and blue. With the Knicks crowned champions and a championship parade anticipated through Manhattan, the celebration has spilled into the city's bars and living rooms. For fans looking to raise a glass, here is a lineup of cocktails worthy of the occasion.
The Maple Ginger Sour reads like a whisky sour with more character, built on Dewar's 12 with lemon, maple, ginger syrup, blood orange, and Angostura. "Maple adds warmth, ginger brings a subtle kick, and blood orange keeps it bright," says Gabriel Cardarella, Dewar's Scotch Whisky brand ambassador. For something crisp, the French 75 pairs Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru with Martini and Rossi Prosecco, lemon, and sugar.
At estiatorio Milos, the Mykonos channels seaside aperitivo hour with Dobel Blanco, watermelon, Aperol, lime, mint, and Amalia rosé. And the Mango Daydream leans tropical, with Aberfeldy 12, Italicus, lemon, honey, and mango purée finished with a float of Angostura.
A championship is a once-in-a-generation excuse to gather, and these serves range from the celebratory to the easy weeknight pour, each capturing the energy of a season New York will be talking about for years.
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