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Where to Celebrate National Martini Day Across South Florida

From a caviar martini at Bourbon Steak to a white-truffle Royal-Tini at Toro Toro, eight South Florida bars mark June 19 in style
Cucumber & Basil martini with cucumber ribbon garnish beside a pool
Escape Rooftop Bar's Cucumber & Basil martini pairs fresh cucumber garnish with poolside viewsPhoto Credit: World Red Eye
2 min read

At a Glance

  • National Martini Day falls Friday, June 19, 2026.

  • South Florida rooms mark it with signature and limited martinis, plus an all-day $12 happy-hour pour at Mercato Della Pescheria.

  • Standouts include a Kaluga-caviar martini at Bourbon Steak and a white-truffle Royal-Tini at Toro Toro.

Dirty martini splashing in a glass as a bartender pours behind it
Dirty Martini at Anthony's Runway 84 captured with an olive splashPhoto Courtesy of Anthony's Runway 84

Friday, June 19 is National Martini Day, and South Florida's bar programs are treating it as an occasion. The lineup this year runs from caviar-topped classics to value-minded all-day pours, with something for both the purist and the maximalist.

The luxe pours

At Bourbon Steak Miami, the Michy's Caviar Martini blends Chopin Reserve vodka and Lillet Blanc, finished with Kaluga caviar-stuffed olives. Toro Toro answers with the Aurus Royal-Tini, a mix of Beluga vodka, strawberry juice, white truffle essence, and Lillet Blanc, served alongside white chocolate-covered Manchego.

Michy's Caviar Martini with caviar-topped olives in a coupe glass
Michy's Caviar Martini at Bourbon Steak Miami with caviar-stuffed olivesPhoto Courtesy of Bourbon Steak Miami
Aurus Royal-Tini in a coupe glass with gold garnish and black backdrop
Aurus Royal-Tini at Toro Toro with white-truffle flair and gold detailPhoto Courtesy of Toro Toro

The signatures

CHŌ Funky Asian Bistro pours the Ume Blossom Martini, with Bacardi Superior, junmai sake, plum liqueur, ube, lemon, and egg white. Anthony's Runway 84 keeps it classic with The Dirty, built on Tito's, house olive juice, and blue cheese-stuffed olives made in-house daily. Espresso martini lovers have two destinations: La Fuga (Casamigos Blanco, Caffè Borghetti, cinnamon, vanilla) and Pisco y Nazca (espresso, Kahlúa, Bailey's, vodka).

Espresso martini with foam and coffee bean garnish on a marble table
Classic martini with olives served on a gold tray
Purple Ume Blossom martini with lemon garnish in a coupe glass

Rooftops and value

Escape Rooftop Bar offers a Cucumber and Basil martini with Tito's, Botanist gin, pamplemousse, and basil, while Soff's at JW Marriott Turnberry pours the "Where's Donnie?" with Ketel One Cucumber Mint and house cucumber purée. For an all-day deal, Mercato Della Pescheria prices its full happy-hour martini lineup at $12 all day on June 19, across six signatures including the Sexy Mercato, Watermelon, Espresso, Cucumber-Basil, Passion, and Dirty.

Where's Donnie martini with lemon garnish and pink foam in a coupe glass
Where's Donnie martini at Soff's with a foamy citrus garnishPhoto Courtesy of Where's Donnie
Cucumber & Basil martini with cucumber garnish in a coupe glass
Cucumber & Basil martini from Escape Rooftop Bar with cucumber ribbonsPhoto Credit: World Red Eye

Raise a glass

Whether you take it dirty and classic or crowned with Kaluga caviar, South Florida has turned a single cocktail holiday into a citywide occasion. June 19 is the night to make the rounds, one martini at a time.

Cucumber & Basil martini with cucumber ribbon garnish beside a pool
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