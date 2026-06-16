Where to Celebrate National Martini Day Across South Florida

Escape Rooftop Bar offers a Cucumber and Basil martini with Tito's, Botanist gin, pamplemousse, and basil, while Soff's at JW Marriott Turnberry pours the "Where's Donnie?" with Ketel One Cucumber Mint and house cucumber purée. For an all-day deal, Mercato Della Pescheria prices its full happy-hour martini lineup at $12 all day on June 19, across six signatures including the Sexy Mercato, Watermelon, Espresso, Cucumber-Basil, Passion, and Dirty.