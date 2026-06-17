Frost Science Packs June 2026 with Extreme Sports, World Cup Science, and a Pride Laser Night

Through Tuesday, June 30, Frost Science, Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), and Miami Dade College's Freedom Tower are running a citywide Score Savings collaboration built around the summer of sport. Guests who present a valid ticket or receipt from one participating institution within three days of their visit receive $5 off general admission at Frost Science and $2 off at PAMM and the Freedom Tower. The pairing makes a natural cultural circuit: Extreme Sports at Frost Science, the FIFA Museum's Unidad: The World's Game at the Freedom Tower, and Get in the Game: Sports, Art, Culture at PAMM.