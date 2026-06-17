Frost Science Packs June 2026 with Extreme Sports, World Cup Science, and a Pride Laser Night

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd. in Downtown Miami, is open daily until 6 p.m. from June 6 through August 9, 2026, for its summer season.
The special exhibition Extreme Sports: Beyond Human Limits runs through September 7, 2026, and includes Science of Soccer, an interactive experience timed to Miami's FIFA World Cup 2026 matches.
Through June 30, the Score Savings collaboration unlocks admission discounts across Frost Science, Pérez Art Museum Miami, and the Freedom Tower.
A Pride-themed Laser Evening lights up the Frost Planetarium on Friday, June 12, from 7 to 11 p.m., with shows set to ABBA, Lady Gaga, and Queen.
The headline draw is Extreme Sports: Beyond Human Limits, the museum's special exhibition on view through Monday, September 7, 2026, in the Hsiao Family Special Exhibition Gallery. The interactive show explores the science, psychology, and technology behind daring athletic pursuits, with hands-on stations testing strength, balance, and reaction time, and deep dives into the physics and mental resilience behind wingsuit flying, rock climbing, parkour, and freediving. Admission is included with museum tickets.
The exhibition also features Science of Soccer, an interactive experience connecting the world's most popular sport to the science of motion and human performance, a pointed addition as Miami prepares to host FIFA World Cup 2026 matches. The museum's newest planetarium offering, How to Die in Space: An Interactive Adventure Through the Cosmos, joins the lineup this season as well.
Through Tuesday, June 30, Frost Science, Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), and Miami Dade College's Freedom Tower are running a citywide Score Savings collaboration built around the summer of sport. Guests who present a valid ticket or receipt from one participating institution within three days of their visit receive $5 off general admission at Frost Science and $2 off at PAMM and the Freedom Tower. The pairing makes a natural cultural circuit: Extreme Sports at Frost Science, the FIFA Museum's Unidad: The World's Game at the Freedom Tower, and Get in the Game: Sports, Art, Culture at PAMM.
The museum has joined the national America250 commemoration with a poster exhibit honoring 250 figures in American science and innovation, an interactive passport program, and a new short planetarium film produced by Frost Science Studios and narrated by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. The film debuted June 6 alongside the museum's World Ocean Day celebration and now plays daily, included with admission.
On Friday, June 12, from 7 to 11 p.m., the museum hosts Laser Evening, a Pride celebration of full-dome laser shows set to ABBA, Lady Gaga, and Queen, plus a new Laser Pride show created for the 67-foot Frost Planetarium dome. Tickets are $15 per adult and $12 per child ages 4 to 11.
June also opens the museum's camp season. Summer Camp: Chemical Connections runs June 8-12 at the museum, with Reef to Deep following June 15-18 and Robo Academy June 22-26. The Camp Curiosity series, a new program with Miami-Dade County Parks at Ron Ehmann Park in South Dade, brings Frost Science programming to young engineers and explorers. For older adventure seekers, the Digging Expedition takes participants to active fossil sites in Montana June 14-20, working alongside professional paleontologists, at $2,500 per person.
Full details and registration are at frostscience.org.
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