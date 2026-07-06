Greenwich Polo Club Rides into Summer with Its 2026 Sunday Polo Season

Greenwich Polo Club's 2026 Sunday Polo season is underway at Conyers Farm, with East Coast Gold Cup matches on July 5 and July 12.
The Audi-presented East Coast Open begins August 30, with Sunday matches September 6 and 13; CSI Greenwich brings CSI5* show jumping September 26 and 27.
Gates open at 1 p.m. and matches begin at 3 p.m.; children under 12 attend free.
Established in 1981, the club is home to the White Birch polo team.
Greenwich Polo Club has opened its 2026 Sunday Polo season, returning high-goal sport, summer style, and field-side hospitality to Connecticut's backcountry. Set within the Conyers Farm community, the club offers a Sunday escape within striking distance of Manhattan, drawing elite players, exceptional horses, and spectators from across the tri-state area for afternoons that rank among the East Coast's most stylish summer traditions. Established in 1981, it ranks among the world's leading high-goal polo venues and is home to the White Birch polo team, one of the most successful sides in the sport's modern history and winner of the U.S. Open Polo Championship in 2005.
The East Coast Gold Cup, presented by Interactive Brokers, is contested on July 5 and July 12, with the championship final listed in the club's announcement for July 18. The East Coast Open, presented by Audi and the club's marquee tournament, begins August 30, with additional Sunday match dates on September 6 and September 13. The season closes with CSI Greenwich on September 26 and 27, bringing Olympic-level international CSI5* show jumping to the property. The season is already in motion: the club crowned its Greenwich Cup winner on June 7, the confetti-strewn trophy presentation that opens the supplied image set.
Match days are built as a complete afternoon. Gates open at 1 p.m., the match throws in at 3 p.m., and play wraps around 5 p.m. General admission is available with on-site parking sold separately, children under 12 attend free, and the club's site lists public tickets starting at $40 per car. Viewing runs from lawn seating and reserved umbrellas to bistro tables, SkyBoxes, and private cabanas. The CTC&G Players' Lounge adds a turnkey option: furnished lawn seating, shaded bistro tables, live music by MOJO, a premium cash bar by The Cup Bearer, and private restrooms.
The Pony Bar by The Cup Bearer returns with polo-inspired cocktails, Marcia Selden Catering offers pre-ordered hospitality packages, and a rotating lineup of gourmet food trucks rounds out the day. At halftime, guests take the field for divot stomping, the sport's signature spectator ritual and the closest most attendees will get to the turf the professionals tear up. Between chukkers, the scene along the rail is its own event, equal parts fashion parade and family picnic.
The club's fields have hosted many of the sport's most celebrated players, including Mariano Aguerre, Facundo Pieres, Hilario Ulloa, and Nacho Figueras. Its 2026 sponsor roster reflects the audience: Interactive Brokers and Audi lead as presenting sponsors, joined by Mohegan Sun Online Casino, Hospital for Special Surgery, U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management, Barbados Tourism Marketing, FlyHouse, UBS, COVQ, Morano Group Landscapes, U.S. Polo Assn., La Suite Skincare, and Penmax Communications. Each spring, players arrive in Greenwich with strings of elite horses to contest some of the sport's most prestigious titles, and the Sunday gates put the public a rail's width from that level of play.
For the New York reader, Greenwich Polo Club is the rare sporting Sunday that requires no travel planning: a short train ride, a car up the backcountry roads, and an afternoon that runs on champagne and thundering hooves. Few summer traditions on the East Coast deliver top-level sport and a social scene in the same two hours, and fewer still welcome both the box-holder and the family with a picnic blanket. The 2026 calendar adds show jumping to the mix, which extends the season deep into September. Tickets and schedule updates are at greenwichpoloclub.com.
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