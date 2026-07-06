Greenwich Polo Club Rides into Summer with Its 2026 Sunday Polo Season

Greenwich Polo Club has opened its 2026 Sunday Polo season, returning high-goal sport, summer style, and field-side hospitality to Connecticut's backcountry. Set within the Conyers Farm community, the club offers a Sunday escape within striking distance of Manhattan, drawing elite players, exceptional horses, and spectators from across the tri-state area for afternoons that rank among the East Coast's most stylish summer traditions. Established in 1981, it ranks among the world's leading high-goal polo venues and is home to the White Birch polo team, one of the most successful sides in the sport's modern history and winner of the U.S. Open Polo Championship in 2005.