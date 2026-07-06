The Shelborne By Proper Launches a Weekend Pool Garden Music Series in Miami Beach

The Shelborne By Proper has launched Summer Sessions, a weekly music series in its Pool Garden, running Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 5 to 8 p.m.
Local DJs provide the soundtrack for what the hotel describes as an elevated gathering rather than a pool party.
The series pairs music with cocktails and conversation as the afternoon shifts into evening.
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The Shelborne By Proper is filling its Pool Garden on weekend afternoons with a new recurring series built around music rather than a standard pool-party format. Summer Sessions runs Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 5 to 8 p.m., with local DJs providing the soundtrack as the afternoon turns into evening.
The hotel is positioning the series as an elevated gathering rather than a pool party, built around a curated soundtrack, cocktails, and conversation in the Pool Garden, one of the property's more relaxed outdoor spaces. The format leans social rather than club-like, aimed at guests who want music and a drink without a full nightlife scene.
Running three days a week rather than a single weekend event gives the series a standing presence through the Miami Beach summer, when hotel pool decks compete hardest for weekend foot traffic. A three-day cadence also makes it easier to fold into a weekend itinerary that includes dinner or other plans elsewhere.
For a low-commitment add to a Miami Beach weekend, Summer Sessions gives visitors a standing, no-plan-required option at the Shelborne's Pool Garden through the season.
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