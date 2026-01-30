Signature dishes and cocktails served at Mary Lou’s Miami inside the W South Beach nightlife venue
Mary Lou’s Miami Opens at W South Beach, Reviving a Legendary Nightlife Address

The Popular Supper Club Launches Its Third Outpost With a Seasonal Residency Inside the Former WALL Lounge
Mary Lou’s has officially arrived in Miami Beach. Opening Friday, January 30, 2026, Mary Lou’s Miami marks the third location for the supper club and entertainment concept from Palm Beach based Mama Hospitality, bringing its signature blend of nostalgia, indulgence, and theatrical nightlife to the iconic W South Beach. The opening revives the long-dormant WALL lounge, reintroducing one of the city’s most storied nightlife spaces with a new point of view rooted in irreverence, hospitality, and a deliberate sense of fun.

Mary Lou's leadership: Topher Grubb, Alex Melillo, and Joseph Cervasio
Mary Lou's leadership: Topher Grubb, Alex Melillo, and Joseph CervasioPhoto Courtesy of Mary Lou’s Miami / Mama Hospitality

Co-founders Joe Cervasio, Topher Grubb, and Alex Melillo have partnered with Jamie Reuben of global luxury real estate firm Reuben Brothers to reimagine the venue for a seasonal residency. The collaboration was initiated through Mama Hospitality’s strategic partner Myles Shear of Palm Tree Crew, whose introduction sparked an immediate alignment around resurrecting a space long associated with Miami Beach nightlife lore.

A Legacy Reinterpreted

Mary Lou’s has built its reputation by restoring culturally significant spaces through a contemporary lens. The concept first took shape in Palm Beach, where the team transformed the former Berto’s Bait and Tackle into a flagship destination, before expanding to Montauk. The Montauk location at 474 West Lake Drive quickly became the most successful hospitality venture on that address, further cementing the group’s ability to reinterpret beloved settings with personality.

That approach now carries into Miami. Closed since 2020, WALL at W South Beach once served as a cornerstone of the city’s nightlife, frequented by celebrities, tastemakers, and globally recognized DJs. With Mary Lou’s Miami, Mama Hospitality positions the concept as a steward of that history, honoring the space while introducing a new chapter shaped by elevated design and carefully calibrated excess.

Mary Lou's signature spicy fusilli Photo Courtesy of Mary Lou’s Miami / Mama Hospitality

The Muse Behind the Name

At the heart of the concept is Mary Lou Curtis, the unapologetic Palm Beach fashion figure and late grandmother of co-founder Alex Melillo. Curtis’ boutique, La Shack, was known throughout the East Coast for its feminine, expressive designs and attracted figures including Jackie O., Elizabeth Taylor, and Betty White. Her influence continues to shape the brand’s ethos, encouraging guests to expect the unexpected and embrace her guiding philosophy to “always have a sense of ridiculousness.”

Inside Mary Lou’s Miami

The revived former WALL lounge reopens as Mary Lou’s Miami with rich textures and vintage glamourPhoto Courtesy of Mary Lou’s Miami / Mama Hospitality

For the Miami residency, the team enlisted Jason Volenec and Struct Productions to reinterpret the former WALL lounge through Mary Lou’s surrealist visual identity. The result is an environment layered with animal prints, rich patterns, and tactile textures that blur the line between fantasy and reality. The design nods to the glamour of Miami Beach while maintaining the playful sensibility that has drawn regulars such as Michael Jordan, Venus Williams, and Baby Jane Holzer at other locations.

The experience unfolds gradually throughout the night. Early evening leans toward supper club intimacy, with dining and live music setting the tone. As the night progresses, the room shifts organically into a late-night dance environment led by DJs and live performers. Music programming spans disco, funk, soul, house, and modern classics, evolving with the energy of the room rather than following a rigid schedule.

Mary Lou’s Miami sets the mood with surreal design details and late-night energy at W South BeachPhoto Courtesy of Mary Lou’s Miami / Mama Hospitality

A New Chapter for Membership and the Beach

Hospitality remains central to Mary Lou’s identity, and Miami introduces an expanded expression through Mary Lou’s Society. The private members club rejects traditional models in favor of curated access, priority reservations, and thoughtful perks designed to foster a sense of belonging among a like-minded community. It is positioned less as a status marker and more as an extension of the house ethos.

For the first time, the concept extends beyond its interior setting with the debut of Mary Lou’s Beach. Reserved exclusively for members of Mary Lou’s Society, the beach experience introduces 30 custom-designed chairs, towel service, and dedicated food and beverage offerings along Miami Beach’s shoreline. The addition reframes the idea of daytime leisure, translating the brand’s indulgent sensibility into a seaside setting that feels intentional.

Mary Lou's chicken nuggets topped with caviarPhoto Courtesy of Mary Lou’s Miami / Mama Hospitality

Supper Club Dining and Cocktails

The menu at Mary Lou’s Miami reflects the spirit of the space. Designed for sharing, the offering focuses on elevated small plates, luxe bites, and nostalgic classics reworked for grazing between cocktails and dancing. The cocktail program emphasizes precision with personality, featuring martinis, spirit-forward staples, champagne moments, and subtle nods to Miami.

Hours and Reservations

Mary Lou’s Miami will operate Wednesday through Saturday from 6 pm to 2 am, and Sundays from 6 pm to 12 am. With its layered approach to dining, music, and membership, the opening signals more than another nightlife debut. It marks the return of a legendary Miami Beach address, reframed through a concept that understands both the city’s past and its appetite for the unexpected.

