Mary Lou’s Miami Opens at W South Beach, Reviving a Legendary Nightlife Address

For the Miami residency, the team enlisted Jason Volenec and Struct Productions to reinterpret the former WALL lounge through Mary Lou’s surrealist visual identity. The result is an environment layered with animal prints, rich patterns, and tactile textures that blur the line between fantasy and reality. The design nods to the glamour of Miami Beach while maintaining the playful sensibility that has drawn regulars such as Michael Jordan, Venus Williams, and Baby Jane Holzer at other locations.