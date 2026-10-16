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Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas Tops Out Both Towers at $950 Million in Sales

With 148 of 171 residences under contract, the Henderson development stays on schedule for a fourth-quarter 2027 completion, and the remaining homes start at $5.15 million.
Daytime rendering of resort pools and cabanas below two residential towers in Henderson
Rendering of the four pools with private cabanas at Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas, part of 90,000 square feet of amenities.Courtesy of Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas
3 min read

At a Glance

  • Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas has topped out both its North and South towers in MacDonald Highlands, Henderson, Nevada.
  • Total sales have reached $950 million, with 148 of 171 residences under contract and 23 remaining from $5.15 million.
  • The 24- and 25-story towers were designed by Wimberly Allison Tong & Goo (WATG) and are being built by Suffolk.
  • Completion is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2027.

Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas has topped out both of its towers, the North and the South, and has reached $950 million in total sales. Of 171 residences, 148 are under contract, which leaves 23 unsold ahead of a completion the developers place in the fourth quarter of 2027. Prices for the remaining homes start at $5.15 million.

The dual-tower project sits in the MacDonald Highlands community of Henderson, Nevada, about 15 minutes from the Strip and 10 miles from Harry Reid International Airport. Azure Resorts & Hotels is developing it in partnership with Luxus Developments and Two Roads Development.

How Far Along Is Construction

The towers rise 24 and 25 stories. Wimberly Allison Tong & Goo (WATG) designed them and general contractor Suffolk is building them. Glass installation is underway to make both buildings weathertight so interior finish work can proceed. With more than 85 percent of residences sold, the team expects a sellout before completion.

"We've seen strong global demand from buyers who recognize the rare opportunity to own a Four Seasons residence in Las Vegas as the city continues to solidify its position as a sophisticated luxury market," said Jim Reilly, president of Azure Resorts & Hotels. "Topping out the North and South towers is a significant milestone as the community takes shape, bringing together thoughtful design, five-star hospitality and long-term value."

Construction still of two concrete towers topping out against the Nevada sky
The North and South towers reach their full height in Henderson, Nevada, July 30, 2026.Courtesy of Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas
Cranes beside the topped-out towers of Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas
Construction progress at Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas, July 30, 2026.Courtesy of Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas
Wide construction view of the 24- and 25-story towers in MacDonald Highlands
Both towers topped out ahead of glass installation, July 30, 2026.Courtesy of Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas

What the Residences Look Like

Floor plans run from two to five bedrooms, with 2,300 to 8,400 square feet inside and up to 3,500 square feet of outdoor living space. Every home faces the Las Vegas Strip and the McCullough Range. Features include semi-private elevators and private garages, and buyers can take a residence fully furnished by Wimberly Interiors in collaboration with RH Contract.

Penthouses, junior penthouses and select garden residences add private plunge pools.

Rendered bedroom interior opening to a balcony with Las Vegas views
Rendering of the master bedroom in a four-bedroom residence with dual balconies.Courtesy of Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas

What Amenities Come With Ownership

Residents share 90,000 square feet of private amenities. There are four pools with private cabanas, a Four Seasons Fitness & Wellness Center, pickleball courts, spa treatment rooms, a golf simulator and a screening room. Kids' and teens' lounges carry programming by Kids for All Seasons.

Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group is the exclusive culinary partner, anchored by a signature restaurant in the North Tower with panoramic skyline views. A dedicated Director of Residences oversees 24-hour concierge, security and Four Seasons residential services.

Exterior rendering of the twin towers in daylight
Rendering of the two towers in afternoon light.Courtesy of Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas

When Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas Will Complete

Completion is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2027. "With a wide range of residences offering distinct layouts, expansive indoor-outdoor living and private amenities, Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas introduces a first-of-its-kind residential offering in Henderson," said Craig Eddins, executive vice president of Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas.

The development is accepting ownership inquiries through its Discovery Studio at info@lasvegasprivateresidences.com or (702) 630-6000. Prices start at $5.15 million. Twenty-three residences remain.

Tight exterior rendering of the towers lit at the end of the day
Rendering of the towers at dusk.Courtesy of Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas
Wide night rendering of the development with city lights in the distance
Rendering of the towers at night with the Las Vegas skyline beyond.Courtesy of Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas
Daytime rendering of resort pools and cabanas below two residential towers in Henderson
Vertical Construction Begins at Four Seasons Private Residences in Coconut Grove

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