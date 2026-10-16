Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas Tops Out Both Towers at $950 Million in Sales

At a Glance
Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas has topped out both of its towers, the North and the South, and has reached $950 million in total sales. Of 171 residences, 148 are under contract, which leaves 23 unsold ahead of a completion the developers place in the fourth quarter of 2027. Prices for the remaining homes start at $5.15 million.
The dual-tower project sits in the MacDonald Highlands community of Henderson, Nevada, about 15 minutes from the Strip and 10 miles from Harry Reid International Airport. Azure Resorts & Hotels is developing it in partnership with Luxus Developments and Two Roads Development.
The towers rise 24 and 25 stories. Wimberly Allison Tong & Goo (WATG) designed them and general contractor Suffolk is building them. Glass installation is underway to make both buildings weathertight so interior finish work can proceed. With more than 85 percent of residences sold, the team expects a sellout before completion.
"We've seen strong global demand from buyers who recognize the rare opportunity to own a Four Seasons residence in Las Vegas as the city continues to solidify its position as a sophisticated luxury market," said Jim Reilly, president of Azure Resorts & Hotels. "Topping out the North and South towers is a significant milestone as the community takes shape, bringing together thoughtful design, five-star hospitality and long-term value."
Floor plans run from two to five bedrooms, with 2,300 to 8,400 square feet inside and up to 3,500 square feet of outdoor living space. Every home faces the Las Vegas Strip and the McCullough Range. Features include semi-private elevators and private garages, and buyers can take a residence fully furnished by Wimberly Interiors in collaboration with RH Contract.
Penthouses, junior penthouses and select garden residences add private plunge pools.
Residents share 90,000 square feet of private amenities. There are four pools with private cabanas, a Four Seasons Fitness & Wellness Center, pickleball courts, spa treatment rooms, a golf simulator and a screening room. Kids' and teens' lounges carry programming by Kids for All Seasons.
Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group is the exclusive culinary partner, anchored by a signature restaurant in the North Tower with panoramic skyline views. A dedicated Director of Residences oversees 24-hour concierge, security and Four Seasons residential services.
Completion is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2027. "With a wide range of residences offering distinct layouts, expansive indoor-outdoor living and private amenities, Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas introduces a first-of-its-kind residential offering in Henderson," said Craig Eddins, executive vice president of Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas.
The development is accepting ownership inquiries through its Discovery Studio at info@lasvegasprivateresidences.com or (702) 630-6000. Prices start at $5.15 million. Twenty-three residences remain.
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