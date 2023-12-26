Seaspice Celebrates Remarkable 10 Year Journey with Exclusive Cocktail Affair
Who:
Yvesmark Chery, Fashion Model
Selah Marley, Fashion Model, Singer
Alexia Nepola, Reality TV star on Real Housewives of Miami, alongside husband Todd Nepola
Corrine Olympios, Reality TV personality on House of Villains and season 21 of The Bachelor
Martha Luna, Fashion Designer, Stylist, Host
Lorena Gomez, President of L&E International and Evelio Gomez, Vice President of L&E International
What:
As Miami comes alive during Art Week, Seaspice Brasserie and Lounge toasted to a decade of culinary innovation, waterfront charm, and unforgettable moments. A gathering of artists, tastemakers, and influentials came together to revel in an evening adorned with a champagne tower and a captivating array of performances, including vocalist and songwriter EnVee. Elaborate-costumed dancers gracefully moved among attendees, while skilled trumpet players, and rhythmic drummers filled the air with soulful melodies and vibrant beats.
Amidst the artistic extravaganza, guests savored handcrafted cocktails including Ketel One Espresso Martinis and Rosequila Negroni’s featuring Komos Rosado, Luxardo Bitter Bianco, Cocchi Americano and orange bitter, among more, as well as signature bites such as Citrus Cured Salmon featuring goat cheese mousse and crispy ciabatta, Tuna Tartare with a Calamansi Ponzu, and signature Seaspice Octopus to name a few. Guests immersed into the evening with infectious DJ sounds from Axel Beca, crafting a memorable fusion of art, gastronomy, and entertainment.
Where:
Seaspice Brasserie & Lounge| 412 NW N River Dr, Miami, FL 33128
When:
Thursday, December 7th, 2023, 9PM
About Seaspice:
Located on the banks of the Miami River and set against the breathtaking scenery of the Miami skyline, Seaspice Brasserie & Lounge exemplifies the essence of waterfront dining. The internationally renowned venue is set in a post-industrial warehouse outfitted in unexpected and sophisticated nautical touches. The brasserie features globally inspired cuisine, elevated to new heights via modern techniques and a heartfelt commitment to quality. Guests can choose to arrive by either land or sea to an exclusive dining experience.