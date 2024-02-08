Friday Jones Flash of Inspiration Launch blends the Art of Tattoo with Astrology at The Life of Riley Studio

About Friday Jones:

Friday Jones is a trailblazing tattoo artist, known for her exceptional talent and innovative approach to the art of tattooing. With a client list that reads like a who's who of award-winners, supermodels, and world leaders, Friday has left an indelible mark on the industry. Her work has graced album covers and even iconic guitars, making her a true luminary in the world of tattoo artistry.

Bookings for Friday are available Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays between 11:00am and 6:00pm at The Life of Riley located at 163 West 22nd Street New York, NY 10011.