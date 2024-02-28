Celebrate Black History Month with DAZE at the Museum of Graffiti

Join us on February 29th as we celebrate Black History Month featuring an Art Talk & Print Release with DAZE.
This Black History Month, the Museum of Graffiti is thrilled to host an extraordinary event featuring the legendary graffiti artist, Chris Daze Ellis. Join us on Thursday, February 29, from 7 - 9pm, for an evening dedicated to the celebration of art, culture, and history.
Be among the first to acquire a unique print signed by DAZE, a true pioneer in the graffiti art movement.
Dive deep into the journey of Chris Daze Ellis, from his early days of painting subway cars in the 1970s to achieving global recognition in the art world.
A rare opportunity to meet DAZE in person, engage in discussions, and get insights into his inspiring career and artistic process.
Free with online RSVP at museumofgraffiti.com Available now. Secure your spot for an unforgettable evening at the Museum of Graffiti.
Museum of Graffiti, 276 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127. A vibrant space that celebrates the history and evolution of graffiti art.
Chris Daze Ellis, born in 1962 in New York City, has made an indelible mark on the art world. Transitioning from the streets to the studio, his work has been showcased in solo exhibitions worldwide and is part of prestigious collections, including those of Eric Clapton, Madonna, The Whitney Museum, and the Museum of Modern Art. Daze's commitment to his craft continues to inspire artists and art enthusiasts alike.
The event promises to be an enlightening and engaging experience for all attendees. It's not just an event; it's a celebration of the impact of Black artists in the world of graffiti and beyond.
Join us as we pay tribute to the rich history and vibrant present of Black artists in the graffiti art scene. This event is a must-attend for art lovers, cultural enthusiasts, and anyone looking to celebrate Black History Month in a meaningful, inspiring way.