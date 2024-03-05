Barenaked Ladies to Headline the 32nd Annual Arts Performance Event benefiting Vogel

About Vogel:

Vogel (formerly known as Vogel Alcove) is a 501c3 nonprofit agency which provides therapeutic early childhood services, school-age programs and family support services for homeless children and their families. Since 1987, the agency has served more than 16,000 Dallas-area homeless children. Approximately 3,000 children in Dallas go to sleep each night without a home of their own. They’re on a mission to help young children overcome the lasting and traumatic effects of homelessness. It is their vision that every child in our community has a home, a self-sufficient family and a foundation for success in school and life. Homeless children are the most invisible and neglected members of our community. But Vogel is devoted to helping these children cope with the physical, emotional and mental trauma they are experiencing so that they might succeed in life despite their circumstances. Visit VogelAlcove.org for more information.