Barenaked Ladies to Headline the 32nd Annual Arts Performance Event benefiting Vogel
Dallas, TX
Save the date of March 30, 2024 for an extraordinary evening celebrating Vogel (formerly known as Vogel Alcove). Karen R. Hughes, President and CEO, Vogel, is pleased to announce the 32nd Annual Arts Performance Event will take place at Omni PGA Frisco Resort with an unforgettable performance by the Barenaked Ladies. Since 1987, over 18,000 young, homeless children have walked through the doors of Vogel Alcove. The Annual Arts Performance Event is Vogel Alcove’s flagship fundraiser, raising a significant percentage of their operating budget. The generosity of Vogel's supporters plays a critical role in giving children back what homelessness has taken from them: safety, respect, and the chance to be a child.
The night will begin at 5:30pm with an open-bar reception in the Ryder Cup Ballroom Pre Function Area. Doors to the Ryder Cup Ballroom open at 7:00pm for a curated dinner and program. After dinner, sing and dance the night away starting at 8:30pm with an amazing performance by the Barenaked Ladies, all while providing vital support to Dallas’ homeless children. Before the night is over, guests will enjoy an After Glow dance party on the Ryder Cup Ballroom Lawn featuring Dallas’ favorite party band, Emerald City with the evening ending at 11pm. Resort casual is requested.
Sponsorships and underwriting are available beginning at $1,500. Individual concert only tickets will also be available for $150. Visit the website for sponsorships, tickets and updates. Contact Greg Brinkley, gbrinkley@vogelalcove.org or call 214-368-8686 for additional information.
All proceeds from the Annual Arts Performance Event benefit Vogel Alcove, an early childhood education and Parent Opportunity Center that is working to Rewire Brains, Repair Hearts, and Restore the Families of homeless children in Dallas. Vogel Alcove provides educational, developmental, and therapeutic services to children and families affected by homelessness. Using its “Two-Generational” approach to solving homelessness, services are provided to client families through the early childhood education program and parent opportunity department. These services are free, in a safe and nurturing school environment, in which the families can learn and grow together.
32nd Annual Arts Performance Event featuring Barenaked Ladies
Join Vogel for an unforgettable performance by the Barenaked Ladies. The night will begin at 5:30pm with an open-bar reception in the Ryder Cup Ballroom Pre-Function Area. Doors to the Ryder Cup Ballroom open at 7:00pm for a curated dinner and program. After dinner, sing and dance the night away starting at 8:30pm with an amazing performance by the Barenaked Ladies. Before the night is over, guests will enjoy an After Glow dance party on the Ryder Cup Ballroom Lawn featuring Dallas’ favorite party band, Emerald City with the evening ending at 11pm. Resort casual is requested. Since 1987, over 18,000young, homeless children have walked through the doors of Vogel Alcove. The Annual Arts Performance Event is Vogel Alcove’s flagship fundraiser, raising a significant percentage of their operating budget.
Cost:
Sponsorships and underwriting are available beginning at $1,500. Individual concert only tickets will also be available for $150. Visit the website for sponsorships, tickets and updates. Contact Greg Brinkley, gbrinkley@vogelalcove.org or call 214-368-8686 for additional information.
Date:
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Location:
Omni PGA Frisco Resort, 4341 PGA Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75033
About Barenaked Ladies:
Over the course of 35 years, the Toronto quartet has sold 15 million records worldwide and built up an arsenal of hits such as "If I Had $1,000,000," "One Week," "Pinch Me" and "The Big Bang Theory Theme." Widely acknowledged as one of the best live acts on the planet, Barenaked Ladies has hosted a cruise, had its own ice cream flavor, won eight JUNO Awards, and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2018. In 2021, the band released their latest album, "Detour de Force." The band is currently in the studio working on their 17th studio album.
About Vogel:
Vogel (formerly known as Vogel Alcove) is a 501c3 nonprofit agency which provides therapeutic early childhood services, school-age programs and family support services for homeless children and their families. Since 1987, the agency has served more than 16,000 Dallas-area homeless children. Approximately 3,000 children in Dallas go to sleep each night without a home of their own. They’re on a mission to help young children overcome the lasting and traumatic effects of homelessness. It is their vision that every child in our community has a home, a self-sufficient family and a foundation for success in school and life. Homeless children are the most invisible and neglected members of our community. But Vogel is devoted to helping these children cope with the physical, emotional and mental trauma they are experiencing so that they might succeed in life despite their circumstances. Visit VogelAlcove.org for more information.