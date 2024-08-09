Christie's International Real Estate Launches Unique Trusts and Estates Division

“Never before has the industry offered such a comprehensive solution,” notes Howard Morrel. “Christie's clients are extremely loyal and it’s our job to fulfill their confidence in the Christie’s experience. We believe that integrating all these trusts and estates services will allow us to take that experience to a new level.”

Hirsch and Morrel bring a combined 60+ years of experience guiding ultra-high-net-worth individuals as brokers and advisors. Named by Newsweek among the nation’s “Best Realtors,” they've sold over $3.5 billion of real estate in New York and established an unrivaled reputation among attorneys and family offices in trust-owned properties and luxury estate sales. The two are well-known on New York City’s famed “Billionaire’s Row” as publishers of The 57th Street Report, and brokers for over 350 luxury apartments on the Street.