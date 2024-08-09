Christie's International Real Estate Launches Unique Trusts and Estates Division

Will Serve Attorneys, Executors, Trustees, Family Offices and Private Individuals with Expanded Services to Handle Growing Complexities and Valuations of Estate Sales and Trust-Owned Properties. No Other Firm is Focused on Being the Single Point of Contact in the real estate brokerage business for High-asset Trusts and Estates Across Multiple Properties and Valuable Goods
New York, New York (July 30, 2024) — has announced a new Trusts and Estates Division, led by renowned real estate agents Howard Morrel and Leslie Hirsch. Headquartered in New York and the first of its kind, this new division is dedicated to the sale of luxury Estates and Trust-owned properties and goods—along with all the complex related services required by attorneys, executors, trustees, heirs, and family offices.
"The real estate market is on the precipice of the greatest generational wealth transfer in history,” said Howard Morrel, co-founder of the new division. “Attorneys and their clients are swamped with complex issues, new demands, and stunning new valuations. This launch is strategically timed to be at the forefront of this moment. No other real estate firm is focused on being the single point of contact for high-asset trusts and estates across multiple properties and valuable goods. We will handle the preparation and sale of the real estate, as well as art and collectibles auctions, distribution of goods to beneficiaries—the complete picture for seamless support to families and their representatives.”
“I think the industry will recognize this move as a natural extension of Christie’s unmatched work in both fine art and luxury real estate—and a necessary response to this unique moment,” said Leslie Hirsch, co-founder of the division and Howard Morrel’s business partner. Morrel Hirsch & Advisors is a New York team at Christie’s International Real Estate Group. “Howard and I have long worked to fulfill the growing demand for specialized brokerage services to trusts and estates—covering the needs that typical real estate firms simply cannot meet. Our collaboration with Christie’s will provide principals, attorneys, and their advisors the support and expertise they need in the most challenging situations: be it property cost planning during probate, tax arbitrage in sales, guardianship sales—you name it—all in close synchronization with the Christie’s Auction House.”
“Never before has the industry offered such a comprehensive solution,” notes Howard Morrel. “Christie's clients are extremely loyal and it’s our job to fulfill their confidence in the Christie’s experience. We believe that integrating all these trusts and estates services will allow us to take that experience to a new level.”
Hirsch and Morrel bring a combined 60+ years of experience guiding ultra-high-net-worth individuals as brokers and advisors. Named by Newsweek among the nation’s “Best Realtors,” they've sold over $3.5 billion of real estate in New York and established an unrivaled reputation among attorneys and family offices in trust-owned properties and luxury estate sales. The two are well-known on New York City’s famed “Billionaire’s Row” as publishers of The 57th Street Report, and brokers for over 350 luxury apartments on the Street.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Leslie and Howard,” said Ilija Pavlovic, President and CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate Group. “Our new division is unique in the brokerage business and perfectly encapsulates Christie’s reputation to bring our clientele the newest and best offerings.”
Sherri Balassone, Vice President and Corporate Broker of Christie’s International Real Estate Group, knew after their first discussion that the pair exemplified the Christie’s brand of “trusted advisors.” She stated “I knew they were something special and that together as partners, we could build the Trusts & Estates Division in the tri-state with expertise, trust, leadership and integrity. As an attorney myself I am excited for this new venture and possibilities that this Division will bring to our brokerage, to Christie’s Auction House and the real estate industry at large.”
Because of their reputation in this realm, Morrel Hirsch & Advisors is often first contacted by attorneys looking to engage their services for clients. More information about the new Trusts and Estates Division of Christie’s International Real Estate, co-founded and led by Howard Morrel & Leslie Hirsch, can be found at http://www.ChristiesEstateProperties.com.
With more than 1,000 associates and 30 offices, Christie’s International Real Estate Group is the exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate serving clients in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The company’s flagship office is located at 1 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan, just steps away from Christie’s Auction House. With a brand legacy of more than 250 years, Christie’s International Real Estate maintains a close relationship with Christie’s, creating unique marketing opportunities and synergies between the worlds of high-end real estate, art and luxury goods. In addition to Christie’s International Real Estate Group’s local and regional real estate expertise in New York City and the tri-state area, the company is globally connected through the Christie’s real estate network with operations in more than 50 countries and annual sales of more than $100 billion. As the premier global luxury real estate brand, Christie’s International Real Estate services clients at the highest level, with trust and integrity, providing passionate expertise and exceptional customer service. For further information, contact 212-590-2473 or , and visit https://www.christiesrealestate.com/nyc.
Morrel Hirsch & AdvisorsSM, a team at Christie’s International Real Estate Group, is recognized among the leading realtors in the New York luxury real estate market. The Morrel Hirsch team was named among the “Best Realtors” in America by Newsweek in 2022 and 2023, has sold over $3.5 billion in luxury properties, has been ranked among the top producing 11 teams in New York, and is well-known along Manhattan’s “Billionaire’s Row” as publishers of and brokers for more than 350 apartments on 57th Street. Howard Morrel & Leslie Hirsch are co-founders and leaders of the , and are frequently quoted in leading publications. Along with its specialty in estates and trust-owned properties, the Morrel Hirsch Team is famed for its expertise in New York luxury co-op, condominium, townhouse, multifamily investment property, commercial property sales, and rentals. The philosophy of Morrel Hirsch & Advisors is simple: Attract Excellence → Deliver PerfectionSM. Contact or visit .
