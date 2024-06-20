Dan Parker and Sarah Patton Lead Compass Development Marketing Group to New Heights

With such a strong pulse on the New York City real estate market, Resident Magazine naturally had to ask what Patton and Parker are seeing in terms of market trends.

According to Parker the demand for larger apartments in the best residential neighborhoods – think four-bedrooms plus on the Upper East or Upper West Side – continues to grow, with buyers clamoring for more space.

Premier amenities are still a crucial factor in buildings today, as residents want to have everything they need at their fingertips and within the building. More surprisingly though, explained Patton, is that in addition to flashy amenities like a hyperbaric oxygen chamber or infrared sauna, they’re seeing a priority placed on conveniences, like on-site parking and electric vehicle charging stations.