Dan Parker and Sarah Patton Lead Compass Development Marketing Group to New Heights

It’s been over one year since Sarah Patton and Dan Parker took the reins of the New York market for Compass Development Marketing Group (CDMG), the national brokerage’s A-list team strategically focused on new residential development projects. With Patton and Parker at the helm, the team has experienced immense success, garnering over $1.3B in sales and having brought to market and sold over 355 luxury homes throughout the tristate area.
While CDMG’s expertise spans Brooklyn and Manhattan, they’ve had a strong focus on the Upper East Side. Partnering with top Compass agent Alexa Lambert, they’ve helped bring pioneering projects to market such as The Benson, 200 East 83rd Street, The Bellemont and 150 East 78th Street, all of which achieved full sell-outs and record breaking prices, including a milestone $68 million sale at The Bellemont on Madison Avenue.
As the real estate market has continued to recalibrate following the pandemic as well as the recent rise of mortgage rates, Patton and Parker have been busy buzzing behind the scenes to help developers across the city prepare coveted new buildings to come to market.
"We're there from the moment a developer eyes a piece of land, helping shape the vision for the building,” explained Dan Parker. “We meticulously craft the unit mix, introduce developers to top-notch design partners and pour our hearts into perfecting the floor plans. It's the attention to detail in those plans that I believe truly sets us apart."
“The New York market is at a really interesting moment,” furthered Sarah Patton. “Many of the most desirable buildings are sold out, which has helped older projects that were lagging to transact. Because of this, our primary focus has been on our pipeline and, as Dan said, working with developers to prepare for the fall launch season, which is looking to be quite busy as buyers continue to adjust to this ‘new normal’ of rates and purchasing a home in today’s economic climate.”
With such a strong pulse on the New York City real estate market, Resident Magazine naturally had to ask what Patton and Parker are seeing in terms of market trends.
According to Parker the demand for larger apartments in the best residential neighborhoods – think four-bedrooms plus on the Upper East or Upper West Side – continues to grow, with buyers clamoring for more space.
Premier amenities are still a crucial factor in buildings today, as residents want to have everything they need at their fingertips and within the building. More surprisingly though, explained Patton, is that in addition to flashy amenities like a hyperbaric oxygen chamber or infrared sauna, they’re seeing a priority placed on conveniences, like on-site parking and electric vehicle charging stations.
In the luxury rental space, office-to-residential conversions continue to be an exciting topic, while renters' demand for excellent quality is leading to higher caliber buildings with finishes and amenities on par with their for-sale counterparts.
When asked about what differentiates CDMG from its numerous competitors, both elaborated on the collaborative nature of the team and staunch commitment to projects, from their infancy through sellout and completion.
Self-described ‘custodial stewards’, CDMG has carved out a unique space in the industry. By leveraging Compass’s significant investment in technology and agent tools with robust industry experience, Sarah and Dan have brought CDMG to market dominance in many of the city’s most important neighborhoods.
