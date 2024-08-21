Southampton’s Best Kept Dining Secret – The Newly Revitalized Claude’s Restaurant

While widely known for its location and hospitality, the Southampton Inn has a unique dining experience which to those who know it, value its atmosphere, charm and under the radar cuisine.
Claude’s Restaurant is an award-winning restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner during the summer season and underwent renovations this spring to revision the space and make it one of the essential dining destinations of a visit to the Hamptons.
Breakfast is served daily from 7:00 am to 11:00 am, and weekend brunch is served from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. The restaurant also serves dinner, Thursday through Monday between 4:00pm and 9:00pm.
Start your morning in the Hamptons with dishes such as Smoked Salmon Scramble, Brioche French Toast, Eggs Benedict, and Avocado Toast. Brunch highlights include Lobster Rolls, Crispy Fried Calamari, Pesto & Garlic Chicken Panini, and a Caesar Salad.
You can dine in Claude's cafe, outside in the courtyard (weather permitting), or order food that guests can enjoy either in their room or any of the beautiful sitting areas located throughout the property. Hosting private events such as summer family reunions or bridal showers here is also an option.
Weekly specials include Jazz nights every Thursday and Claude’s “Sunday, Funday” where bottles of wine have a 50% discount.
Please call to reserve or email .
The Southampton Inn has 90 thoughtfully appointed, charming rooms laid out in a Tudor style village design set in acres of manicured lawns in the heart of the village of Southampton. World famous beaches, boutiques, restaurants and local gems are only minutes away on foot. The Inn is the perfect home base to enjoy all the Hamptons has to offer from historic villages, museums, art galleries, and more, all at a great value for money price point. Breakfast is served every day at Claude’s and brunch on the weekends. Claude’s, The Library, The Ballroom and gardens are all popular spots for parties and events.
For more information, please visit:
I: @Southampton_Inn | F: @SouthamptonInn | T: @Southampton_Inn
SOUTHAMPTON INN
91 Hill Street, Southampton, NY T: 631-283-6500
