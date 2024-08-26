Press Releases

Christy Turlington Burns with Julia Chiang and Sam Moyer at the Parrish on August 9th

Christy Turlington Burns and Artists Discuss Motherhood and Art at Parrish Event
Published on
We were delighted to host Every Mother Counts and Christy Turlington Burns along with exhibiting artists Julia Chiang and Sam Moyer for a special Friday night program on August 9th.

The evening included a screening of Giving Birth in America: Arkansas followed by a lively panel discussion including Moìnica Ramiìrez-Montagut that explored the themes of the film, motherhood, and its influence on the panelists' artistic process.

Guests also had the chance to mingle and meet the panelists after the event.

