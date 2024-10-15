MGA Entertainment and Sanrio® Partner to Create the Newest Mini Collectible Collaboration MGA's Miniverse™ Make It Mini Food™ Hello Kitty®

Continuing the celebration of Hello Kitty’s exciting 50th anniversary this year, MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini Food Hello Kitty Cafe consists of 12 different faux-food and drink items to make your own mini replicas, including a Hello Kitty themed bento box, fruit boba tea, and even instant spicy noodles, all in the likeness of the beloved icon.

Each blind-packaged capsule is a surprise until it’s unboxed. A small recipe card is included so users can follow along for a hands-on DIY activity. Once finished, users will set their creation in sunlight or UV light to harden for permanent display. Each capsule turns into a Hello Kitty display case with an on-theme mini table, perfect for showcasing your creation as a novelty collectible.