NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale Launches Sensory Saturdays

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. – NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale is excited to announce the launch of Sensory Saturdays, a new initiative aimed at providing a sensory inclusive museum experience for children with diverse neurodivergent needs, ages 6-17, and their families. NSU Art Museum is now the only museum in Broward certified by KultureCity®, a leading nonprofit organization committed to promoting inclusivity and accessibility for individuals with sensory needs.
Scheduled to take place on the second Saturday of September, November and January, and the third Saturday of March from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Sensory Saturdays offer a unique opportunity for families to create art in workspaces and explore the Museum in a calm, supportive environment. Visitors will have early, free access to the galleries, which will feature adjustments for low lighting and reduced sound to enhance comfort.
"NSU Art Museum is dedicated to making art accessible and inclusive for everyone in our community. By continuously exploring new initiatives and partnerships, we strive to ensure that every visitor feels welcome and valued, celebrating the diverse perspectives that enrich our cultural landscape."
Bonnie Clearwater, Director and Chief Curator at NSU Art Museum.
As a KultureCity® Certified Museum, NSU Art Museum staff and security personnel have been trained to better understand sensory processing needs. KultureCity® Sensory Bags will also be available during museum hours for anyone (all ages) with sensory processing needs, including noise-canceling headphones, weighted lap pads, soft seating and sensory inclusive art supplies, ensuring that the Museum is sensory inclusive anytime to anyone.
"We are thrilled to launch Sensory Saturdays and offer a unique, welcoming space for neurodivergent children and their families to experience art in a way that is tailored to their needs. This program highlights our commitment to accessibility and inclusivity. Through our KultureCity® Certification, NSU Art Museum is making strides to be more inclusive by creating opportunities for our neurodivergent community, anytime, not only on Sensory Saturdays.”
Lisa Quinn, Lillian S. Wells Education Curator.
Admission to Sensory Saturday is free, however registration is required. Registration opens one month before each event. To ensure all interested families can participate, the Museum kindly requests that any cancellations be reported in advance, as spots are limited.
"Empowering communities through inclusion and innovation, NSU Art Museum is aligned with the same visionary spirit as KultureCity® and is championing a world where every individual, regardless of ability, is not just accepted but celebrated for their unique contributions to the tapestry of humanity,” said Uma Srivastava, Executive Director of KultureCity®.
This program is made possible by the generous support of Robert E. Dooley Trust NSU Center for Autism Endowment Fund.
For more information or assistance registering for Sensory Saturdays, please call 954-262-0204, visit https://nsuartmuseum.org/ or email education1@nova.edu.
