The Claws Are Coming Out — Are You Ready?

Truluck's is pleased to announce that the season for Florida Stone Crab begins on October 15, 2023 and will run through May 1, 2025. For over 30 years, the Florida stone crab has been the cornerstone of Truluck’s, and the reason is simple: they are absolutely delicious. There is no dish as exquisite. They truly are the jewels of the sea.

Truluck’s is so committed to fresh Florida Stone Crab that they work exclusively with a dedicated third-generation team of crabbing professionals in South Florida. Each day, the boats go out into the turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico, set their traps, and capture the crab. They then cook the crab claws, pack them in ice, and jet-fresh deliver them from Truluck's traps to your table in hours. Truluck's will NEVER serve frozen Florida Stone Crab claws. They are only served at the height of freshness during season.

As responsible restaurateurs, Truluck's stands committed to being champions of sustainable seafood, and works hard to bring customers the best-tasting, sustainable ingredients that make sense for the plate, the palate and the planet.