Women’s Wear Daily Hosts 2024 Honors; Ryan Seacrest Presents Lifetime Achievement Award to Brunello Cucinelli

New York, NY (October 30, 2024) – Last night, Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) hosted its annual star-studded WWD Honors ceremony and dinner. Timed for the first evening of WWD’s Apparel and Retail CEO Summit at Cipriani South Street in New York City, the WWD Honors program, co-hosted by Amazon Fashion, celebrates retail leaders and design luminaries who have performed at the highest business level and made immeasurable contributions to the industry over the course of the past year.
The ceremony awarded Brunello Cucinelli with the evening’s most prominent honor, the John B. Fairchild Honor for Lifetime Achievement, presented by Ryan Seacrest. The John B. Fairchild Honor recognizes Cucinelli’s career of influence and distinction, making the legendary designer part of a distinguished group of past winners including Ralph Lauren, Karl Lagerfeld, Leonard Lauder, Giorgio Armani, Miuccia Prada, Tommy Hilfiger, and Maria Grazia Chiuri.
Further 2024 WWD Honors recipients include Tory Burch, Womenswear Designer of the Year,presented by Chloe Fineman; Todd Snyder, Menswear Designer of the Year presented byMickey Drexler; and Naiomi Glasses, Artist in Residence, Polo Ralph Lauren, the One-to-Watch Honor.
Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer, Abercrombie + Fitch Co., received the Edward Nardoza CEO Creative Leadership, while Abercrombie + Fitch Co. was recognized with the Company of the Year, Public Honor, for which Horowitz also accepted.
Doên: Company of the Year, Private | Katherine Kleveland, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer and Margaret Kleveland, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer
E.l.f. Beauty: Beauty Company of the Year, Public | Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer
Bubble Skincare: Beauty Company of the Year, Private | Shai Eisenmann, Chief Executive Officer & Founder
*Bulgari: Watch Brand of the Year | Jean-Christophe Babin, Chief Executive Officer
*Boucheron: Jewelry Brand of the Year | Philippe Galtie, President, Boucheron Americas
*Bulgari and Boucheron were the inaugural recipients of the new Watch Brand of the Year and Jewelry Brand of the Year WWD Honors, recognizing the impact of these categories on our industry today.
Notable guests included: Alyah Chanelle Scott, Antoni Porowski, Christian Siriano, Claiborne Swanson Frank, Danai Gurira, Ella Hunt, Emma Heming Willis, Georgina Bloomberg, Hadley Robinson, Helena Christensen, Dr. Jennifer Ashton & Tom Werner, Larsen Thompson, Martha Stewart, Phoebe Tonkin, Thomas Doherty, Tommy Hilfiger and more.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!