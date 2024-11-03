Dallas Zoo Lights Presented by Reliant

An immersive projection experience awaits you at Dino Lumia and DinoVision: a Jurassic adventure, where dinosaurs roam, hunt, and tower around you, bringing prehistoric life to reality! Let your imagination run wild with new and favorite festive holiday treats, photos at Santa’s Holiday Storyland, holiday-themed photo ops, unique animal-themed vignettes, live musical performances, and more than 2 million lights!

Please note that this event is designed for viewing festive lighting displays and most of the Zoo's animals will go to bed before the lights come on. The Dallas Zoo is located at Dallas Zoo, 650 S R.L. Thornton Fwy, Dallas, TX 75203, 469-554-7500.