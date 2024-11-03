Embark on a dazzling adventure where the wild glows and magic follows. This holiday season, bring your wildest dreams to life as you journey through the mesmerizing, themed areas and dazzling lights decorating your Dallas Zoo. Themed "Once Upon a Wild Light", you can stroll through the larger-than-life, magical experience where wild things glow. At Visions of the Wild, immerse yourself in a 360-degree light experience, exploring diverse biomes filled with vibrant wildlife and awe-inspiring sights.
An immersive projection experience awaits you at Dino Lumia and DinoVision: a Jurassic adventure, where dinosaurs roam, hunt, and tower around you, bringing prehistoric life to reality! Let your imagination run wild with new and favorite festive holiday treats, photos at Santa’s Holiday Storyland, holiday-themed photo ops, unique animal-themed vignettes, live musical performances, and more than 2 million lights!
Please note that this event is designed for viewing festive lighting displays and most of the Zoo's animals will go to bed before the lights come on. The Dallas Zoo is located at Dallas Zoo, 650 S R.L. Thornton Fwy, Dallas, TX 75203, 469-554-7500.
NEW this year: Buy tickets in advance to SAVE with the Zoo's new plan-ahead pricing.
General Admission Tickets: Adults starting at only $16Dual – Passport Members: Starting at $13
Patron and above Members: FREE
This night is reserved just for members. Get exclusive access to Dallas Zoo Lights Presented by Reliant when you reserve your tickets
Adults 21+ take over the Zoo for this holiday-themed evening, while enjoying all the magic of Dallas Zoo Lights
Families can enjoy the excitement of Dallas Zoo Lights through activities designed for small crowds, lower volume of music, safe havens and an opportunity to meet Santa Claus
