Movie Premiere of James O’Keefe’s Debuted Film, Line in the Sand, on Wednesday, October 23rd at Mar a Lago Club
This exclusive invite-only event included a star-studded red carpet and the movie premiere at Mar a Lago Club at Palm Beach, Florida. Celebrities in attendance that came to show support were; James O’Keefe, Tim Ballard, Farrah Abraham, Tito Ortiz, Amber Nichole Ortiz, Marla Maples, Joy Villa, Colby Covington, Jimmy Levy, Sam Sorbo, Bri Teresi, Alina Habba, Chad Wolf, Kimberly Guilfoyle and many more. With heightened security and beautiful catering throughout the grounds, the celebration was a success. The film delivered a raw, eye-opening exposé of the U.S. border crisis, with never-before-seen undercover footage.
ABOUT THE FILM:
Line in the Sand takes viewers behind the scenes of the migrant industrial complex with never-before-seen footage from Mexican freight trains, cartel tunnels, and U.S.-funded child detention centers. The film is presented in three acts, each exploring a different facet of the border crisis: the perilous journey of immigrants, the secretive transport of unaccompanied children, and the disturbing realities of a broken system in New York City.
The documentary is both daring and eye-opening, delivering a raw and unfiltered look at one of the most critical issues facing the U.S. today. While Line in the Sand is framed as a documentary, its dramatic narrative and surreal moments leave viewers questioning the reality of the crisis. Through irony, dark comedy, and high stakes, the film blurs the line between a political thriller and a hard-hitting investigative piece.
“A First-Hand Look at the Front Lines”
O'Keefe, who has built his career exposing corruption, takes his journalistic approach to new heights in Line in the Sand. Equipped with cameras and a fearless pursuit of truth, O'Keefe documents the dangerous realities that mainstream media often ignore. From cartel-controlled tunnels to U.S.-funded child camps, this film reveals the human cost of an unchecked system. For more information, visit www.LineInTheSandMovie.com.
*Line In the Sand is available as an exclusive limited release on The Tucker Carlson Network (TCN).
ABOUT JAMES O’KEEFE:
James O'Keefe is an investigative reporter, muckraker, and the founder of O’Keefe Media Group (OMG). He first gained national recognition for his undercover work with Project Veritas and continues to challenge corrupt institutions through bold, first-person reporting.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!