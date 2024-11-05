Movie Premiere of James O’Keefe’s Debuted Film, Line in the Sand, on Wednesday, October 23rd at Mar a Lago Club

Line in the Sand takes viewers behind the scenes of the migrant industrial complex with never-before-seen footage from Mexican freight trains, cartel tunnels, and U.S.-funded child detention centers. The film is presented in three acts, each exploring a different facet of the border crisis: the perilous journey of immigrants, the secretive transport of unaccompanied children, and the disturbing realities of a broken system in New York City.

The documentary is both daring and eye-opening, delivering a raw and unfiltered look at one of the most critical issues facing the U.S. today. While Line in the Sand is framed as a documentary, its dramatic narrative and surreal moments leave viewers questioning the reality of the crisis. Through irony, dark comedy, and high stakes, the film blurs the line between a political thriller and a hard-hitting investigative piece.

“A First-Hand Look at the Front Lines”

O'Keefe, who has built his career exposing corruption, takes his journalistic approach to new heights in Line in the Sand. Equipped with cameras and a fearless pursuit of truth, O'Keefe documents the dangerous realities that mainstream media often ignore. From cartel-controlled tunnels to U.S.-funded child camps, this film reveals the human cost of an unchecked system. For more information, visit www.LineInTheSandMovie.com.

*Line In the Sand is available as an exclusive limited release on The Tucker Carlson Network (TCN).