Productivity Media’s “Here’s Yianni!” from Director Christina Eliopoulos Hits the Fort Lauderdale Film Festival on Sat., Nov. 9th:

Producers of “Here’s Yianni!” are Valerie McCaffrey, Joe Cortese, Colleen Camp, Jason Ross Jallet, Doug Murray and Productivity Media’s William G. Santor, John Hills and Andrew Chang-Sang serve as Executive Producers. McCaffrey also served as the film’s casting director. “Remember to Remember,” penned by 14-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren, is sung by two-time Grammy winning Train and the music of Lefteris Bournias and the Apollo Orchestras, acclaimed Greek musicians, contributed to the distinctive and stirring score composed by Forrest Gray.

“Here’s Yianni!” goes on to screen next month at the Coronado Film Festival on November 10th, will have its international premiere at the prestigious Torino Film Festival in Italy on November 26th and has just been selected as THE closing night film at the prestigious Dances with Films NYC on December 8th at their Union Square main theater.