Productivity Media’s “Here’s Yianni!” from Director Christina Eliopoulos Hits the Fort Lauderdale Film Festival on Sat., Nov. 9th:
(November 4, 2024 – Los Angeles) – “Here’s Yianni!,” starring Joe Cortese, Julia Ormond, Sofia Vassilieva (who will be awarded the Star on the Horizon Award), Kevin Pollak, Rosanna Arquette, Eric Roberts and Colleen Camp is this coming Saturday’s headline presentation at the Fort Lauderdale Film Festival on November 9th hot off its win this past weekend as Best Feature Film and Best Director at Los Angeles’ Arpa International Film Festival 2024 known for curating a diverse, distinct selection of international films of superior cinematic stories that explore thought-provoking social and cultural themes.Yianni! won the Best Film and Best Director awards at this initial film festival. The word-of-mouth is through the roof!
Writer and director, first-generation Greek-American Christina Eliopoulos who helmed the full-length feature inspired by a true story and adapted from her short film “Tonight and Every Night,” star Cortese (who also produced and originated the role) as well as producer/casting director Valerie McCaffrey will be on site at the Festival and participating in all weekend events. In the film, Yianni (Cortese) and Plousia (Ormond), his wife of 40 years, own a charming Greek family diner by the beach, where Yianni is a convivial host. But Yianni begins to suffer from dementia, imagining himself as a late-night TV talk show host putting his wife’s love to the ultimate test. The film is a beautiful combination of comedy, drama, and true-to-life family heartbreak.
Watch the touching trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DzPVi3UoW04
High res art, screener available upon request
Our FLIFF screening specifics (4:30pm, Sat., Nov 9th, Savor Cinema):
https://fliff.com/events/heresyianni/
Watch coverage of the premiere:
https://www.ntd.com/heres-yianni-premieres-in-27th-annual-arpa-film-festival_1025725.html
The cast includes Joe Cortese (GREEN BOOK, AMERICAN HISTORY X), Julia Ormond (SABRINA, MY WEEK WITH MARILYN, THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON, SMILLA’S SENSE OF SNOW, FIRST KNIGHT), Kevin Pollak (THE USUAL SUSPECTS, A FEW GOOD MEN, THE WHOLE TEN YARDS), Rosanna Arquette (DESPERATLY SEEKING SUSAN, PULP FICTION, AFTER HOURS), Eric Roberts (POPE OF GREENWICH VILLAGE, STAR 80, RUNAWAY TRAIN), COLLEEN CAMP (CLUE, AMSTERDAN, MATLOCK) and Sofia Vassilieva (ELOISE AT THE PLAZA, MEDIUM, MY SISTER’S KEEPER, LOOKING FOR ALASKA, DUSTER).
“A gladness, an affirmation fills the heart watching Joe and Julia portray this devoted couple. Their performances are simply breathtaking, creating a portrait of a life-long love and the depths of a sorrowful reckoning. Joe and Julia, as Yianni and Plousia, inspire us to embrace every moment, love every moment, and remember every moment."
Director Christina Eliopoulos on her intimate family story
Producers of “Here’s Yianni!” are Valerie McCaffrey, Joe Cortese, Colleen Camp, Jason Ross Jallet, Doug Murray and Productivity Media’s William G. Santor, John Hills and Andrew Chang-Sang serve as Executive Producers. McCaffrey also served as the film’s casting director. “Remember to Remember,” penned by 14-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren, is sung by two-time Grammy winning Train and the music of Lefteris Bournias and the Apollo Orchestras, acclaimed Greek musicians, contributed to the distinctive and stirring score composed by Forrest Gray.
“Here’s Yianni!” goes on to screen next month at the Coronado Film Festival on November 10th, will have its international premiere at the prestigious Torino Film Festival in Italy on November 26th and has just been selected as THE closing night film at the prestigious Dances with Films NYC on December 8th at their Union Square main theater.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!