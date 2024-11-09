The 25th Annual Latin Grammy Awards® Continues Legacy Of Gratitude For Participating Artists With Fabulous Gifts In An Exclusive Backstage Gift Lounge

Nov. 6, 2024 - The Latin Recording Academy® will host the 25th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards® on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Miami – the epicenter of Latin entertainment. The Biggest Night in Latin Music® will air live from the Kaseya Center on Univision, UniMás, Galavisión and ViX beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. Central), preceded by a one-hour pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

This unparalleled international spotlight for Latin music will showcase iconic performances that will once again become part of global music and pop culture history. As part of the festivities, presenters and performers will receive an exclusive invitation to indulge in one of the show’s most anticipated perks: the Official Talent Gift Lounge.