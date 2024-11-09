The 25th Annual Latin Grammy Awards® Continues Legacy Of Gratitude For Participating Artists With Fabulous Gifts In An Exclusive Backstage Gift Lounge

Nov. 6, 2024 - The Latin Recording Academy® will host the 25th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards® on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Miami – the epicenter of Latin entertainment. The Biggest Night in Latin Music® will air live from the Kaseya Center on Univision, UniMás, Galavisión and ViX beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. Central), preceded by a one-hour pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

This unparalleled international spotlight for Latin music will showcase iconic performances that will once again become part of global music and pop culture history. As part of the festivities, presenters and performers will receive an exclusive invitation to indulge in one of the show’s most anticipated perks: the Official Talent Gift Lounge.

The Gift Lounge is not only an interactive and fun hospitality experience for talent but also an ideal marketing opportunity for companies looking to place their products in the hands of international trendsetters and legends at Latin music’s most prestigious awards ceremony.

The Official Talent Gift Lounge will be open backstage during all three rehearsal days and feature gifts from select sponsors and supporters. Participating artists will have the opportunity to savor a taste of Miami-Dade County and Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau with specialty coffees from Versailles Cuban Restaurant – the world’s most famous Cuban restaurant.

Guests will also scoop up Ostrichpillow Go Neck Pillows + Flagship Lounge Passes from American Airlines, Espolòn Tequila Blanco Limited Edition gift bundles, accessibly-luxurious beauty gift sets of new and trending products from L’Oréal Paris, deluxe transformative skincare gift sets from Miage Skincare, chic animal-friendly Green Vegan Bags courtesy of PETA Latino, and 15-element multi-sensory gift boxes from Rums of Puerto Rico. All of which they will be able to toss into a commemorative Latin GRAMMY® monogrammed canvas tote bag from Marleylilly.

Confirmed artists set to appear at the 25th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards include Anitta, Edgar Barrera, Becky G, David Bisbal, Eladio Carrión, Darumas, Emilia, Alejandro Fernández, Luis Fonsi, Leonel García, Grupo Frontera, Juan Luis Guerra, Carín León, Danny Ocean, Sílvia Pérez Cruz, Pitbull, Reik, Elena Rose, Carlos Rivera, Ela Taubert, Kali Uchis and Carlos Vives.

ABOUT THE LATIN RECORDING ACADEMY:

The Latin Recording Academy® is an international nonprofit dedicated to nurturing, celebrating, honoring and elevating Latin music and its creators. Established as the global authority on Latin music, the membership-based organization composed of music professionals, produces the annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®, The Biggest Night in Latin Music®, which honors excellence in the recording arts and sciences, in addition to providing educational and outreach programs for the music community through its Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®.

For more information, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.

