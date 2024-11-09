‘Tis the Season for Festive Fusion: Patina Maldives, Fari Islands Unifies Christmas Traditions with Island Spirit to Present Experiences of Connection and Joy

Tropical island trailblazer, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, is once again redefining seasonal celebrations with a carefully curated festive programme that infuses classic Christmas traditions with its own independent, contemporary Maldivian spirit. From a net-zero dinner by candlelight and a Japanese-Scandinavian Sake experience, to captivating performances by international artist Kelis and ancient healing practices with renowned practitioner Yuki Nishikubo, the enchanting line-up brings travellers closer to those they cherish.
From 15 December 2024 to 15 January 2025, the resort will host an array of tailored experiences, events and pop-ups spanning the realms of gastronomy, wellness, sports and family fun. Honouring tradition, the festivities begin on 15 December with the grand opening of Santa's House - an enchanting wonderland of glorious gifts and seasonal sensations at the Fari Art Atelier - followed by the much-anticipated Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on 21 December.
The celebrations continue on 22 December with the Fari Beach Club Party offering a sizzling BBQ feast and a laid-back, coastal ambiance, accompanied by live music from Hong Kong violinist Olivia Xiaolin and Arthur Yeti on the decks. Christmas Eve will be marked with a special seasonal dinner of sumptuous flavours and creative libations at Portico restaurant, with live jazz from Indonesia’s Batavia Collective elevating the allure of the island's festive spirit. On Christmas Day, guests can enjoy a host of holiday fun including Christmas trivia, cocktails and canapés at Fari Beach Club and, of course, a visit from Santa Claus.
Between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the culinary adventures continue as the Net Zero Candlelight Dinner (26 December) invites guests to dine under a starlit Maldivian sky and savour a mindful dining experience amidst an eco-friendly ambiance, accompanied by a live performance by British singer-songwriter Portia Emare. Taking place at modern plant-based restaurant Roots, the menu is inspired by slow food philosophies where pure, seasonal ingredients take centre stage. On 27 December, a Bedouin Night at Helios restaurant will immerse guests in the rich flavours of the Middle East, while fire and belly dancers captivate with their artistry, all set to the enchanting rhythms of a live band.
On 28 December a Sake pairing dinner at Kōen promises an abstraction of ritual, senses and ideas. Japanese culinary craftsmanship merges with the Scandinavian emphasis on premium ingredients, creating a sophisticated dining experience expertly paired with Sake by the resident sommelier.
Combining the bohemian charm of traditional Christmas markets with the island's vibrant local culture, the Fari Marina Village Festival (29 December) will see the Fari Beach Club bazaar filled with live music, including saxophone and violin performances, DJ sets, shows by jugglers and magicians, and a variety of local vendors. Leading up to the new year, beachside sundowners on the Stargazing Pier begin an evening of conviviality, connection and relaxation on 30 December, accompanied by craft cocktails, canapés, and a sommelier’s selection of wines.
The New Year’s Eve Celebration promises a spectacular send-off to 2024 with global cuisines, performances by local and international musicians, and dazzling midnight fireworks. Taking centre stage, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kelis will deliver an unforgettable performance at Amarta, a Skyspace created by artist James Turrell. Guests can ring in midnight with a DJ set by Tom Yeti, leading the crowd in an electrifying countdown to welcome the New Year in style, or relax at Helios as the night winds down.
Kicking off 2025 in style, renowned Japanese artist and designer Verdy will launch his exclusive creative collaboration with Patina Maldives by taking over the decks at Fari Beach Club’s poolside party on 4 January, as part of the Fari Marina Festival. From 5-10 January, the renowned Japanese artist and designer’s Osaka-meets-NYC pizzeria, Henry’s PIZZA, pops up at the resort’s contemporary European bistro Farine, serving up sensational slices as well as limited-edition Verdy x Patina Maldives merchandise.
Guests seeking to prioritise wellness as they head into the new year can indulge in a range of clean, high-performance treatments featuring products from Noble Panacea and Haeckels. From 15 December 2024 to 15 January 2025, guests can also indulge in shiatsu and acupuncture, two ancient healing practices that promote relaxation, stress relief, improved circulation and increased energy, as renowned healing practitioner Yuki Nishikubo returns to Patina Maldives for a holistic wellness residency.
Family Fun: Festive Activities for Every Age
Elevating family connection and joy, an abundance of unforgettable family activities will be on offer across the festive period; from an action-packed family football contest, padel, tennis tournaments, the Patina Triathlon and ‘Amazing Race’, to gingerbread house decoration, a family movie night under the stars and a dedicated kid’s adventure zone.
For further information on the festive season at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, visit patinahotels.com/maldives-fari-islands/festive-getaway-maldives-2024.
Rates for the Festive Getaway Package at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands start from USD 4,500 per night (approx. GBP 3,433) per night based on two adults sharing a One Bedroom Pool Villa including 25 percent discount, daily breakfast, festive welcome treats and amenities, USD 350 resort credit and luxury return shared speedboat transfers, plus participation in special festive programming based on dates of stay and complimentary Guest Benefits. Price excludes tax and service. Must be booked before 30 October 2024 and a minimum stay of four nights is required. Terms and conditions apply. To book email reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com, tel. +960 4000555, or visit https://patinahotels.com/maldives-fari-islands/festive-getaway-maldives-2024.
The festive brochure can be viewed online here.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!