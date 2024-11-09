‘Tis the Season for Festive Fusion: Patina Maldives, Fari Islands Unifies Christmas Traditions with Island Spirit to Present Experiences of Connection and Joy

From 15 December 2024 to 15 January 2025, the resort will host an array of tailored experiences, events and pop-ups spanning the realms of gastronomy, wellness, sports and family fun. Honouring tradition, the festivities begin on 15 December with the grand opening of Santa's House - an enchanting wonderland of glorious gifts and seasonal sensations at the Fari Art Atelier - followed by the much-anticipated Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on 21 December.

The celebrations continue on 22 December with the Fari Beach Club Party offering a sizzling BBQ feast and a laid-back, coastal ambiance, accompanied by live music from Hong Kong violinist Olivia Xiaolin and Arthur Yeti on the decks. Christmas Eve will be marked with a special seasonal dinner of sumptuous flavours and creative libations at Portico restaurant, with live jazz from Indonesia’s Batavia Collective elevating the allure of the island's festive spirit. On Christmas Day, guests can enjoy a host of holiday fun including Christmas trivia, cocktails and canapés at Fari Beach Club and, of course, a visit from Santa Claus.