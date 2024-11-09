Younan Wine Estates Announces Online Sales in the United States: Premium, World-Renowned Wines, Vodka, and Cognac Now Available for Purchase

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zaya Younan, the visionary behind some of France’s finest wines and spirits, is proud to announce that all Younan Wine Estates’ products are now available for online purchase in the United States. Through the newly launched website, consumers across the country can now order premium wines, vodka, and cognac crafted in France, with the added convenience of same-day shipping.

This exciting development allows American wine and spirits enthusiasts to access some of the best wines from Bordeaux’s Saint-Émilion region, as well as luxurious vodka and cognac produced in the city of Cognac, France, all from the comfort of their own home.