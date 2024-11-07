43 Star Island Drive Hits the Market for $54M

On Miami Beach’s exclusive Star Island, 43 Star Island Drive emerges as a beacon of luxury and distinction. Formerly owned by Rosie O'Donnell, this 11,104-square-foot, waterfront estate has entered the market for a remarkable $54 million, listed by Compass VP of Luxury Sales, Liz Hogan. Set on an expansive 1.1-acre lot with over 203 feet of pristine waterfront, this residence combines privacy and elegance in one of America’s most expensive and celebrity-frequented neighborhoods. Currently, it's the only property for sale on this renowned island, where high-profile residents like Jennifer Lopez, Rick Ross, Ken Griffin, and Gloria Estefan call home.
The current owners, Dr. David and Linda Frankel, purchased the property in 2013 from O'Donnell. Dr. Frankel—a respected physician, professor, and businessman with a formidable New York real estate portfolio, including the famed Prada building sold in 2012 for $416 million—invested his passion into creating a timeless haven. With the Frankels’ passing, their children have now chosen to offer this storied estate to a discerning buyer who values both heritage and sophistication.
Beyond the main living areas, the estate is replete with exclusive amenities, including a stylish bar, a private office, an upstairs kitchen and family room, and a dedicated workshop, catering to every aspect of luxury living. Outdoors, the rooftop terrace and lush, tropical surroundings offer serene escapes, while two separate guest houses and a boathouse ensure ample space for extended stays and lively gatherings.
As you step through the grand double-height foyer, it becomes clear that this is no ordinary residence. Designed for luxury living, the home features eight beautifully appointed bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom, plus three additional half-baths, providing both privacy and comfort for family and guests. The expansive gourmet kitchen is fitted with the finest Viking, SubZero, and Miele appliances, anchored by an oversized island that flows seamlessly into an elegant breakfast room and formal dining area—perfect for entertaining on a grand scale.
“43 Star Island Drive truly captures Miami Beach luxury, offering exceptional waterfront living with breathtaking views. This is a generational opportunity to secure a waterfront compound that offers not just a residence, but a lifestyle surrounded by Miami’s most notable figures in the heart of the city. The home’s expansive design, vibrant surroundings, and seamless indoor-outdoor flow create the perfect retreat for those seeking the ultimate in privacy and sophistication.”
Liz Hogan, Compass VP of Luxury Sales
Located at 43 Star Island Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139, this estate is a rare gem awaiting a visionary buyer. It’s not simply about the land or the views—it’s an invitation to live in Miami’s most prestigious enclave, a place where legacy meets luxury.
